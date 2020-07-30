Golden Agri Resources : Notification of Results Release.

7/30/2020 Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - MU0117U00026 - E5H

Financial Statements and Related Announcement

30-Jul-2020 19:26:15

Notification of Results Release

SG200730OTHRUE5G

Kimberley Lye Chor Mei

Director, Corporate Secretarial

The Board of Directors of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ("GAR") wishes to announce that GAR will be releasing its unaudited nancial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 before trading hours on Friday, 14 August 2020 on The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

By Order of the Board

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr.

Director

30 July 2020