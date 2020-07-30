Golden Agri Resources : Notification of Results Release.

|
7/30/2020
|
Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Securities
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - MU0117U00026 - E5H
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Date &Time of Broadcast
30-Jul-2020 19:26:15
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Noti cation of Results Release
Announcement Reference
SG200730OTHRUE5G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kimberley Lye Chor Mei
Designation
Director, Corporate Secretarial
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
The Board of Directors of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ("GAR") wishes to announce that GAR will be releasing its unaudited nancial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 before trading hours on Friday, 14 August 2020 on The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.
By Order of the Board
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr.
Director
30 July 2020