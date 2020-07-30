Log in
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

(E5H)
Golden Agri Resources : Notification of Results Release.

07/30/2020 | 07:56am EDT

7/30/2020

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Securities

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - MU0117U00026 - E5H

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date &Time of Broadcast

30-Jul-2020 19:26:15

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

SG200730OTHRUE5G

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Kimberley Lye Chor Mei

Designation

Director, Corporate Secretarial

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

The Board of Directors of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd ("GAR") wishes to announce that GAR will be releasing its unaudited nancial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 before trading hours on Friday, 14 August 2020 on The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

By Order of the Board

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr.

Director

30 July 2020

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended

30/06/2020

Disclaimer

gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 11:55:18 UTC
