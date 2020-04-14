Golden Agri Resources : Replacement Announcement Relating to Annual Meeting.

|
REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Security
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - MU0117U00026 - E5H
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date &Time of Broadcast
14-Apr-2020 22:49:22
Status
Replacement
Announcement Reference
SG200406MEET5G5O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kimberley Lye Chor Mei
Designation
Director, Corporate Secretarial
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative
Narrative Text
Type
Additional
Please refer to the attached Letter to Shareholders dated 14 April 2020 which is
Text
IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
27/04/2020 15:00:00
Response Deadline Date
24/04/2020 15:00:00
4/14/2020
REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary
Event Venue(s)
Place
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
Via Live Webcast.
Attachments
GAR18-14-04-2020-Letter%20to%20Shareholders.pdf
Total size =644K MB
14 April 2020
Dear Shareholder
ANNUAL MEETING TO BE HELD AT 3.00 P.M. ON 27 APRIL 2020
THE COVID-19 SITUATION
Reference is made to the letter to Shareholders of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (the "Company") dated 6 April 2020 (the "6 April Letter to Shareholders") and to the Notice of Annual Meeting dated 6 April 2020 in respect of the Annual Meeting of the Company to be held on 27 April 2020 ("Annual Meeting").
On 7 April 2020 and 13 April 2020 respectively, the Government of Singapore enacted the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 (the "Act") and the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements For Meetings For Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order"). Among other things, the Act and Order containnew legislative provisions aimed at providing legal certainty on the holding of meetings by companies. The relevant provisions concerning meetings are deemed to have come into operation retrospectively on 27 March 2020. Accordingly, compliance with the alternative arrangements prescribed under the Act and Order will be deemed to satisfy any requirements for convening, holding, conducting such meeting under the relevant written law or legal instrument. On 13 April 2020, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation issued a joint statement providing Additional Guidance on the Conduct of General Meetings During Elevated Safe Distancing Period.
The COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020made on 7 April 2020 (the "Regulations") further prohibit individuals from leaving their ordinary place of residence unless specifically provided for; as well as obliges that the Company's premises are closed to entry by any individual.
As per the 6 April Letter to Shareholders, Shareholders are to vote on the Resolutions to be tabled at the Annual Meeting by appointing the Chairman of the Annual Meeting as your proxy. Proxy forms have been mailed out to Shareholders on 6 April 2020, and Shareholders should note that voting on the Resolutions to be tabled at the Annual Meeting can only be done by appointing the Chairman of the Annual Meeting as your proxy. Central Provident Fund ("CPF") and Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") investors are informed that if they wish to vote on the Resolutions to be tabled at the Annual Meeting, they should approach their respective CPF Agent or SRS Operator to submit their votes at least seven (7) working days before the Annual Meeting.
Any questions on matters related to the Annual Meeting may only be submitted to the Chairman of the Annual Meeting by electronic mail to investor@goldenagri.com.sgno later than 3.00 p.m. on Friday, 24 April 2020, stating your question, your full name and whether you are a Shareholder or a Proxy or a Corporate Representative of a Corporate Shareholder. Any question without these identification details will not be entertained.
In view of the Act, Order and Regulations, the Company will arrange for a live webcast of its Annual Meeting. Shareholders may observe and/or listen to the proceedings of the entire Annual Meeting, through the live webcast, which will commence at 3.00 p.m. on 27 April 2020 ("Annual Meeting Webcast").
The Company would like to provide the following instructions for Shareholders to register for the Annual Meeting Webcast:
-
REGISTRATION DEADLINE
If you would like to register to attend the Annual Meeting Webcast, you are required to complete and submit the pre-registration form online BEFORE 3.00 p.m. on 24 April 2020 ("Registration Deadline"), to enable the Company's Share Registrar, B.A.C.S Private Limited to verify your status ("Verification").
-
ACCESSING THE ONLINE PRE-REGISTRATION FORM
You can access the online registration at https://www.bigbangdesign.co/golden-agri_webcast_registration.html, which will be operational from 16 April 2020 onwards.
-
GUIDANCE FOR COMPLETING THE FORM
|
3(i)
|
For Individual Shareholders
|
|
To attend the Annual Meeting Webcast, the following persons shall complete the section in the
|
|
form titled "Individual Shareholders" and provide all the information required therein:
|
|
• Individual persons with shares entered against their name in the Depository Register;
|
|
• Individual persons with shares registered in their name in the Register of Members; and
|
|
• CPF and SRS Investors, being individuals who have used their CPF and SRS respectively to
|
|
|
purchase shares,
|
|
(collectively, the "Individual Shareholders").
|
3(ii)
|
For Corporations
|
|
Corporations who wish to attend the Annual Meeting Webcast must authorise its corporate
|
|
representative by way of certificate of appointment of corporate representative. The authorized
|
|
corporate representative must then complete the section in the form titled "Corporate
|
|
Shareholders" and provide all the information required therein.
|
3(iii)
|
For Relevant Intermediaries
|
|
Relevant Intermediaries as defined in Section 181 of the Singapore's Companies Act (Chapter 50)
|
|
shall provide to the Company a list of attendees ("Attendees"), together with the following
|
|
information:
|
|
(a)
|
Name of Attendee;
|
|
(b)
|
NRIC number / Passport number / Company registration number;
-
Email address; and
-
The interests held in the Company by each Attendee.
Relevant Intermediaries shall also inform all Attendees to complete the section in the form titled "Attendees" and provide all the information required therein.
3(iv) For Investors (other than CPF and SRS Investors) who hold Shares through Relevant Intermediaries
Investors who hold Shares through Relevant Intermediaries should inform their respective Relevant Intermediary if they wish to attend the Annual Meeting Webcast and complete the section in the form titled "Attendees" and provide all the information required therein.
After the Verification process, authenticated Shareholders who have completed and submitted the form will receive an email notification with a unique link from the Company before the end-of-the-day on 26 April 2020 on how they can access the Annual Meeting Webcast.
Shareholders who registered by the Registration Deadline but did not receive an email response before the end-of-the-day on 26 April 2020 may email to investor@goldenagri.com.sg.
Shareholders may attend the Annual Meeting Webcast via your smart phones, tablets or computers.
Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual Meeting Webcast are reminded that the Annual Meeting is private. Invitations to attend the Annual Meeting Webcast shall not be forwarded to anyone who is not a Shareholder of the Company or who is not authorized to attend the Annual Meeting. Recording of the Annual Meeting Webcast in whatever form is also strictly prohibited.
The Company asks for Shareholders' indulgence as the Annual Meeting Webcast progresses in the event of any technical disruptions.
Once again, the Company recognizes the unprecedented measures taken by it in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, and seek all Shareholders' understanding. The Company will continue to monitor developments and may take any further measures as recommended by the relevant authorities. Shareholders are thus advised to continually look out for any announcements that the Company releases regarding the Annual Meeting.
Thank you.
By Order of the Board
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr.
Director
