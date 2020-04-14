Golden Agri Resources : Replacement Announcement Relating to Annual Meeting.

THIS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

14 April 2020

Dear Shareholder

ANNUAL MEETING TO BE HELD AT 3.00 P.M. ON 27 APRIL 2020

THE COVID-19 SITUATION

Reference is made to the letter to Shareholders of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (the "Company") dated 6 April 2020 (the "6 April Letter to Shareholders") and to the Notice of Annual Meeting dated 6 April 2020 in respect of the Annual Meeting of the Company to be held on 27 April 2020 ("Annual Meeting").

On 7 April 2020 and 13 April 2020 respectively, the Government of Singapore enacted the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 (the "Act") and the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements For Meetings For Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order"). Among other things, the Act and Order containnew legislative provisions aimed at providing legal certainty on the holding of meetings by companies. The relevant provisions concerning meetings are deemed to have come into operation retrospectively on 27 March 2020. Accordingly, compliance with the alternative arrangements prescribed under the Act and Order will be deemed to satisfy any requirements for convening, holding, conducting such meeting under the relevant written law or legal instrument. On 13 April 2020, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation issued a joint statement providing Additional Guidance on the Conduct of General Meetings During Elevated Safe Distancing Period.

The COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020made on 7 April 2020 (the "Regulations") further prohibit individuals from leaving their ordinary place of residence unless specifically provided for; as well as obliges that the Company's premises are closed to entry by any individual.

As per the 6 April Letter to Shareholders, Shareholders are to vote on the Resolutions to be tabled at the Annual Meeting by appointing the Chairman of the Annual Meeting as your proxy. Proxy forms have been mailed out to Shareholders on 6 April 2020, and Shareholders should note that voting on the Resolutions to be tabled at the Annual Meeting can only be done by appointing the Chairman of the Annual Meeting as your proxy. Central Provident Fund ("CPF") and Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") investors are informed that if they wish to vote on the Resolutions to be tabled at the Annual Meeting, they should approach their respective CPF Agent or SRS Operator to submit their votes at least seven (7) working days before the Annual Meeting.

Any questions on matters related to the Annual Meeting may only be submitted to the Chairman of the Annual Meeting by electronic mail to investor@goldenagri.com.sgno later than 3.00 p.m. on Friday, 24 April 2020, stating your question, your full name and whether you are a Shareholder or a Proxy or a Corporate Representative of a Corporate Shareholder. Any question without these identification details will not be entertained.