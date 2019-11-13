Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Golden Agri-Resources Ltd    GAGR   MU0117U00026

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

(GAGR)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Golden Agri-Resources Swung to Net Profit in 3Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 07:54pm EST

By Justina Lee

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (E5H.SG) reported a third-quarter net profit due to some foreign exchange gains.

Net profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $801,000, compared with a net loss of $53.9 million a year earlier, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange on Thursday.

Revenue in the quarter declined 15% on year to US$1.56 billion.

The company said that it expected crude oil production growth to be slow in 2020, due to very dry weather conditions this year, but expects demand from large consumers like China and India to remain strong.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD 3.85% 0.27 End-of-day quote.8.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.98% 62.58 Delayed Quote.15.20%
WTI -0.12% 57.33 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
07:54pGolden Agri-Resources Swung to Net Profit in 3Q
DJ
07:30pGOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : rsquo; third quarter 2019 performance saw quarterly impr..
PU
11/07GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : GAR statement regarding the Greenpeace report “Bur..
PU
11/01GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Latest FOE commentary ignores facts and actions on the g..
PU
10/31Palm oil firm Golden-Agri takes over RCMA sugar arm in push to diversify
RE
10/31GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Palm Oil Industry to Jointly Develop Radar Monitoring Te..
PU
10/31GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : diversifies into sugar trading business with take over o..
PU
10/30GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Notification of Results Release.
PU
10/24GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Change in Corporate Information.
PU
09/26RAWA SINGKIL WILDLIFE RESERVE : addressing deforestation risk in the GAR supply ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 937 M
EBIT 2019 181 M
Net income 2019 6,52 M
Debt 2019 2 558 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 1 389x
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 2 477 M
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,18  $
Last Close Price 0,19  $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -9,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franky Oesman Widjaja Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Widjaja President & Executive Director
Rafael Buhay Concepcion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Khoo Kok Yeow Chief Information Officer
Syn Pau Lew Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD8.00%2 108
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD--.--%8 304
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%6 730
AAK47.64%4 678
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED16.23%2 016
ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT--.--%1 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group