Golden Agri-Resources Swung to Net Profit in 3Q

By Justina Lee



Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (E5H.SG) reported a third-quarter net profit due to some foreign exchange gains.

Net profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $801,000, compared with a net loss of $53.9 million a year earlier, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange on Thursday.

Revenue in the quarter declined 15% on year to US$1.56 billion.

The company said that it expected crude oil production growth to be slow in 2020, due to very dry weather conditions this year, but expects demand from large consumers like China and India to remain strong.

