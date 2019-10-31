Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Golden Agri-Resources Ltd    GAGR   MU0117U00026

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

(GAGR)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Golden Agri Resources : diversifies into sugar trading business with take over of RCMA sugar division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

Golden Agri-Resources diversifies into sugar trading business with take over of RCMA sugar division

1 November 2019, Singapore: Golden Agri-Resources (GAR), the world's second largest palm-

based agribusiness, announced further investments in sugar trading following an agreement to absorb the sugar trading division of RCMA Group, a commodity and supply chain management company focused on white sugar container trading

GAR's take-over of RCMA's sugar trading business, builds on the company's successful previous

investments in sugar trading in Europe in 2018.

With the acquisition, GAR will benefit from access to a profitable worldwide market with synergies with the current operations.

"GAR has been looking for opportunities to expand our agricultural trading beyond palm oil to create

a more diverse base for our business. We have seen initial success with sugar trading from GAR Europe, and look forward to extending that experience and offering with the new business from RCMA," stated Head of Global Vegetable Oil & Oilseeds, Paul Hickman.

Paul added, "To existing RCMA customers we want to provide assurance that you will continue to

receive the same excellent service from GAR, and the same commitment to quality products and

sustainability."

GAR will fully take over the RCMA sugar trading business starting 1 November 2019.

-end-

About Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAR)

GAR is one of the leading palm oil plantation companies with a total planted area of 498,395 hectares (including plasma smallholders) as at 31 December 2018, located in Indonesia. It has integrated operations focused on the production of palm-based edible oil and fat.

Founded in 1996, GAR was listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1999 and has a market capitalisation of US$2.3 billion as at 31 December 2018. Flambo International Limited, an investment company, is currently GAR's largest shareholder, with a 50.35 percent stake. GAR has several subsidiaries, including PT SMART Tbk which was listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 1992.

GAR is focused on responsible palm oil production. In Indonesia, its primary activities include cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees; processing of fresh fruit bunch into crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel; refining CPO into value-added products such as cooking oil, margarine, shortening, biodiesel and oleo-chemicals; as well as merchandising palm products throughout the world. It also has operations in China and India including a deep-sea port, oilseeds crushing plant, production capabilities for refined edible oil products as well as other food products such as noodles.

For further enquiries, please contact: Wulan Suling wulan.suling@sinarmas-agri.com

Disclaimer

gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 02:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
10:12pGOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : diversifies into sugar trading business with take over o..
PU
10/30GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Notification of Results Release.
PU
10/24GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Change in Corporate Information.
PU
09/26RAWA SINGKIL WILDLIFE RESERVE : addressing deforestation risk in the GAR supply ..
PU
08/14GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : rsquo; first half results resilient as downstream busine..
PU
08/14INTERIM PERFORMANCE PRESENTATION 1H : first half period ended 30 June 2019.
PU
08/14GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : rsquo; first half results resilient as downstream busine..
PU
08/14GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Half Year Financial Statement and Dividend Announcement ..
PU
07/31GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Notification of Results Release.
PU
07/24Most Southeast Asian stocks gain on revival of trade hopes; Philippines dips ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 984 M
EBIT 2019 187 M
Net income 2019 9,63 M
Debt 2019 2 566 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 350x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 1 919 M
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,17  $
Last Close Price 0,15  $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franky Oesman Widjaja Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Widjaja President & Executive Director
Rafael Buhay Concepcion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Khoo Kok Yeow Chief Information Officer
Syn Pau Lew Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-16.00%1 963
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD--.--%7 938
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%6 540
AAK33.58%4 408
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-0.65%1 791
ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT--.--%1 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group