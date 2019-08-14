Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Golden Agri-Resources Ltd    GAGR   MU0117U00026

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD

(GAGR)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Golden Agri Resources : rsquo; first half results resilient as downstream business mitigates low palm oil prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

Golden Agri-Resources' first half results resilient as downstream business mitigates low palm oil prices

  • Resilient first half 2019 EBITDA1 of US$198 million despite continued low CPO prices
  • Contribution from downstream business more than doubled with first half EBITDA1 of US$100 million

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

First half ended

Quarter ended

30 Jun

30 Jun

30 Jun

30 Jun

US$'million

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

(1H 2019)

(1H 2018)

(2Q 2019)

(2Q 2018)

Revenue

3,167

3,676

-14%

1,549

1,860

-17%

Gross Profit

345

468

-26%

152

220

-31%

EBITDA1

198

238

-17%

77

117

-34%

Underlying Profit/Loss2

(15)

41

n.m

(27)

17

n.m

Net Loss3

(46)

(27)

71%

(65)

(39)

66%

Loss per Share4

(0.36)

(0.21)

71%

(0.51)

(0.31)

66%

(US$ cents)

Singapore, 15 August 2019 - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd and its subsidiaries ("GAR" or the "Company") recorded first half 2019 revenue of US$3.17 billion. This was only 14 percent lower than the same period last year as higher sales volume helped to compensate for a 22 percent decline in CPO prices (FOB).

First half 2019 EBITDA1 remained resilient at US$198 million with a larger contribution from the downstream business whilst the upstream business was directly affected by the continued downward trend in CPO prices. The Company's focus on strengthening its integrated business model over the past few years has helped it mitigate the challenging business environment. At the bottom line GAR recorded net loss of US$46 million for the current reporting period.

SEGMENTAL PERFORMANCE

Plantations and palm oil mills

As at 30 June 2019, GAR's planted area stood at almost 500 thousand hectares, of which 21 percent is owned by plasma smallholders. Compared to end 2018, mature area expanded by 6,400 hectares to 474 thousand hectares.

1

First half 2019 fruit yield reached 9.4 tonnes per hectare, a slight decline from last year period yield of 9.6 tonnes per hectare. Fruit production has slowed down year-on-year after experiencing a bumper crop in 2018, with palm product output decreasing by two percent to 1.3 million tonnes.

The low CPO market prices resulted in second quarter 2019 upstream EBITDA1 of US$36 million and total first half EBITDA1 of US$97 million, only half of last year period's figure, with a margin of 17 percent.

GAR remains focused on replanting older plantations with next-generation, higher yielding planting materials as well as enhancing operational excellence through technological innovation. We replanted 3,300 hectares of old estates in the first half 2019.

Palm, laurics and others

Our downstream segment refers to the processing and merchandising of palm and oilseed based products comprising bulk and branded products, oleo-chemicals and other vegetable oils, as well as production and distribution of other consumer products in China and Indonesia.

Revenue of the palm, laurics and others segment during the first half 2019 reached US$3.15 billion, 14 percent lower than last year period due to weaker selling prices that were partly compensated by higher sales volume. However, first half 2019 segmental EBITDA1 more than doubled to US$100 million compared to last year period, resulting in a higher margin of 3.2 percent.

Indonesia biodiesel is an important contributor to the palm oil industry with the increasing mandatory blending.

OUTLOOK AND STRATEGY

Mr. Franky O. Widjaja, GAR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented on the financial results: "First half 2019 was a challenging period for the industry, however we are glad that GAR's performance has been supported by its vertically integrated business model. We are cautiously monitoring market developments and continue to focus on enhancing our competitiveness and ability to weather CPO price volatility."

Mr. Widjaja further added: "The industry has gone through many periods of low CPO prices, and has demonstrated its resilience. CPO prices will remain volatile, but we are of the view that the market prices will steadily improve in the long term. We expect production growth to slow down given the age profile of the industry and cyclicality of fruit production. On the demand side, Indonesia biodiesel remains a major catalyst to the industry supported by full realisation of the B20 mandate with a view towards implementation of the B30 programme."

~ end ~

2

About Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAR)

GAR is one of the leading palm oil plantation companies with a total planted area of 499,235 hectares (including plasma smallholders) as at 30 June 2019, located in Indonesia. It has integrated operations focused on the production of palm-based edible oil and fat.

Founded in 1996, GAR was listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1999 and has a market capitalisation of US$2.7 billion as at 30 June 2019. Flambo International Limited, an investment company, is currently GAR's largest shareholder, with a 50.35 percent stake. GAR has several subsidiaries, including PT SMART Tbk which was listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 1992.

GAR is focused on responsible palm oil production. In Indonesia, its primary activities include cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees; processing of fresh fruit bunch into crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel; refining CPO into value-added products such as cooking oil, margarine, shortening, biodiesel and oleo-chemicals; as well as merchandising palm products throughout the world. It also has operations in China and India including a deep-sea port, oilseeds crushing plant, production capabilities for refined edible oil products as well as other food products such as noodles.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Wulan Suling

Mobile: +62 818 909 900

Email: wulan.suling@sinarmas-agri.com

  • Earnings before tax, non-controlling interests, interest on borrowings, depreciation and amortisation, net gain or loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, foreign exchange gain or loss, and exceptional items.
  • Net profit/loss attributable to owners of the Company, excluding net effect of net gain or loss from changes in fair value of

biological assets and depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional items and other non-operating items (foreign exchange gain and deferred tax income or expense).

  • Net loss attributable to owners of the Company.
  • Loss per share is net loss attributable to owners of the Company divided by weighted average number of shares.

3

Disclaimer

gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 02:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
07/31GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Notification of Results Release.
PU
07/24Most Southeast Asian stocks gain on revival of trade hopes; Philippines dips ..
RE
05/27SE ASIA STOCKS : Most edge higher in light trade, Singapore near two-month low
RE
04/29GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Notification of Results Release.
PU
04/29GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/20GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Asset Acquisitions and Disposals.
PU
02/11Can 'Big Brother' technology clean up palm oil's image?
RE
2018GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : New Subsidiary.
PU
2018GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareho..
PU
2018Malaysia, Indonesia lead losses; Trump-Xi meeting in spotlight
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 144 M
EBIT 2019 272 M
Net income 2019 85,5 M
Debt 2019 2 482 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 40,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 2 704 M
Chart GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,17  $
Last Close Price 0,21  $
Spread / Highest target -5,82%
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franky Oesman Widjaja Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Muktar Widjaja President & Executive Director
Rafael Buhay Concepcion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Syn Pau Lew Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kaneyalall Hawabhay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD20.00%2 760
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD--.--%7 565
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%6 305
AAK58.44%5 165
FIRST RESOURCES LTD1.95%1 762
ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT--.--%1 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group