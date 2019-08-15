Log in
Interim Performance Presentation 1H 2019: first half period ended 30 June 2019.

08/15/2019 | 03:02am BST

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD Interim Performance Presentation

Second quarter and half year ended 30 June 2019 15 August 2019

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. ("GAR" or "Company") for informational purposes, and may contain projections and forward looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on current assumptions which are subject to various risks and which may change over time. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the Company's assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. A prospective investor must make its own independent decision regarding investment in securities.

Opinions expressed herein reflect the judgement of the Company as of the date of this presentation and may be subject to change without notice if the Company becomes aware of any information, whether specific to the Company, its business, or in general, which may have a material impact on any such opinions.

The information is current only as of its date and shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that the information contained therein is correct as of any time subsequent to the date thereof or that there has been no change in the financial condition or affairs of GAR since such date. This presentation may be updated from time to time and there is no undertaking by GAR to post any such amendments or supplements on this presentation.

The Company will not be responsible for any consequences resulting from the use of this presentation as well as the reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or for any omission.

© Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. All rights reserved.

2

CONTENTS

1

Executive Summary

4

2

Financial Highlights

6

3

Segmental Performance

9

4

Strategy and Outlook

13

5

Appendix

17

3

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Downstream business mitigates low CPO market prices

EBITDA (US$ million)

200 197

150

100

97

102

100

50

36

40

41

12

0

Plantation and palm oil

Palm, laurics and others

mills

1H18

1H19

2Q18

2Q19

• 1H 2019 vs 1H 2018

Revenue

US$3,167 mn

14%

EBITDA

US$198 mn

17%

Underlying loss1

US$15 mn

n.m

Palm product output

1.29 mn MT

2%

CPO FOB price

US$496/MT

22%

• 2Q 2019 vs 2Q 2018

Revenue

US$1,549 mn

17%

EBITDA

US$77 mn

34%

Underlying loss1

US$27 mn

n.m

Palm product output

664,000 MT

6%

CPO FOB price

US$479/MT

22%

Note:

1. Net loss attributable to owners of the Company, excluding net effect of net loss from changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation of bearer plants, exceptional items and

other non-operating items (foreign exchange gain/loss and deferred tax income).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

gar - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
