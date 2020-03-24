|
Golden Bull Limited : Reports Unaudited Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results
BEIJING, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) ("Golden Bull" or the "Company"), formerly an online finance marketplace, or "peer-to-peer" ("P2P") lending company in China that provided borrowers access to short-term loans today announced its unaudited financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The filing date for audited financial statements is April 30, 2020 unless extended for the effects of coronavirus. As previously announced, the Company shut down its peer-to-peer lending business and is commencing operations in the auto rental business and bitcoin mining business.
In order to remain in compliance with NASDAQ's Minimum Bid Price requirement, the Company will effect a reverse stock split if necessary.
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Highlights (all comparable to the prior year period):
- Total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 41.8% to approximately $4.6 million from approximately $7.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
- Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased by 97.1% to approximately $6.9 million from approximately $3.5 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
GOLDEN BULL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
USD
USD
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
34,485
2,334,425
Other receivables
1,893,080
142,255
Prepaid costs and expenses
3,187,052
Total current assets
1,927,565
5,663,732
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
683,626
723,777
OTHER ASSETS
Restricted cash
600,000
600,000
Deposits for rental vehicles
3,246,277
2,482,592
Deposits for property and equipment
110,000
Prepaid expenses
-
2,200,506
Deferred tax assets
-
810,863
Total other assets
3,956,277
6,093,961
Total assets
6,567,468
12,481,470
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Other payables and accrued liabilities
1,622,755
355,434
Taxes payable
(233,447)
47,785
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
USD
USD
Total current liabilities
1,389,308
403,219
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long term payable
120,000
Total Non current liabilities
120,000
Total liabilities
1,509,308
403,219
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 14,899,185 and 13,000,000
shares issued and outstanding of December 31, 2018 and December 31,
2017*
148,992
148,992
Shares subscription receivables
(45,457)
(45,457)
Additional paid-in capital
15,855,220
15,855,220
Statutory reserves
6,189
6,189
Accumulated deficit
(11,105,447)
(4,319,902)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(108,940)
(33,947)
Total shareholders' equity
4,750,557
11,611,095
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
307,603
467,156
Total shareholders' equity
5,058,160
12,078,251
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
6,567,468
12,481,470
*Giving retroactive effect to the 260 for 1 split effected on November 3, 2017.
GOLDEN BULL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
For the years ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
USD
USD
USD
OPERATING REVENUES
Transaction Fees
4,588,038.00
3,994,195
3,307,984
Management Fees
4,399,578
4,037,700
Sales taxes
-
(504,572)
(391,927)
Total operating revenues, net
4,588,038
7,889,201
6,953,757
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling
(6,956,606)
(4,940,784)
(3,910,646)
General and administrative
(2,476,987)
(6,685,377)
(3,916,736)
Research and development
(137,423)
(447,884)
(485,852)
Total operating expenses
(9,571,016)
(12,074,045)
(8,313,234)
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(4,982,978)
(4,184,844)
(1,359,477)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest income
24,530
17,166
Other finance expenses
(1,241,482)
(9,064)
(1,703)
Other income (expenses)
93,581
171,082
75,648
Total other income, net
(1,147,901)
186,548
91,111
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (BENEFITS)
(6,130,879)
(3,998,297)
(1,268,366)
PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES
Current
-
84,401
10,542
Deferred
806,803
(545,572)
(282,083)
Total provision (benefit) for income taxes
806,803
(461,171)
(271,541)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(6,937,682)
(3,537,126)
(996,825)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(152,136)
(111,145)
(54,457)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO GOLDEN BULL LIMITED
(6,785,546)
(3,425,981)
(942,368)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(6,937,682)
(3,537,126)
(996,825)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(82,410)
(391,463)
574,628
For the years ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
USD
USD
USD
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(7,020,092)
(3,928,588)
(422,197)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(159,553)
(137,955)
(6,622)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GOLDEN BULL LIMITED
(6,860,539)
(3,790,633)
(415,575)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
Basic and diluted*
14,645,593
14,392,001
6,815,134
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic and diluted*
(0.46)
(0.24)
(0.14)
*Giving retroactive effect to the 260 for 1 split effected on November 3, 2017.
GOLDEN BULL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
Retained earnings
Accumulated
Shares
Additional
(accumulated deficit)
other
Ordinary Shares
Subscription
paid-in
Statutory
comprehensive
Noncontrolling
Shares*
Par Value
Receivables
capital
reserves
Unrestricted
loss
interest
Total
BALANCE, December 31, 2016
26,000
$
260
$
(45,457)
$
8,046,392
$
6,189
$
48,447
$
(196,087)
$
960,056
$
8,819,800
Variable interest entity acquired and contributed by shareholders
-
-
-
17,853
-
-
-
-
17,853
Noncontrolling interests acquired and contributed by shareholders
-
-
-
348,323
-
-
-
(348,323)
-
Capital restructuring
10,942,360
109,424
-
(109,424)
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of ordinary shares to service providers
2,031,640
20,316
-
4,009,684
-
-
-
-
4,030,000
Net loss attributable to Golden Bull Limited
-
-
-
-
-
(942,368)
-
-
(942,368)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(54,457)
(54,457)
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
526,793
47,835
574,628
BALANCE, December 31, 2017
13,000,000
130,000
(45,457)
12,312,828
6,189
(893,921)
330,706
605,111
12,445,456
Issuance of original ordinary shares through Initial public offering, net
1,550,000
15,500
-
2,465,554
-
-
-
-
2,481,054
Issuance of over-allotment ordinary shares
232,500
2,325
-
839,325
841,650
Issuance of exercised warrants shares
63,645
636
-
(636)
-
Issuance of ordinary shares to service consultants
53,040
530
-
238,150
238,680
Net loss attributable to Golden Bull Limited
-
-
-
-
-
(3,425,981)
(3,425,981)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(111,145)
(111,145)
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
(364,653)
(26,810)
(391,463)
BALANCE, December 31, 2018
14,899,185
$
148,992
$
(45,457)
$
15,855,220
$
6,189
$
(4,319,902)
$
(33,947)
$
467,156
$
12,078,252
Issuance of original ordinary shares through Initial public offering, net
-
-
-
-
Issuance of over-allotment ordinary shares
-
Issuance of exercised warrants shares
-
Issuance of ordinary shares to service consultants
-
Net loss attributable to Golden Bull Limited
(6,785,546)
(6,785,546)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(152,136)
(152,136)
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
(74,993)
(7,417)
(82,410)
BALANCE, December 31, 2019
14,899,185
$
148,992
$
(45,457)
$
15,855,220
$
6,189
$
(11,105,447)
$
(108,940)
$
307,603
$
5,058,160
*Giving retroactive effect to the 260 for 1 split effected on November 3, 2017.
GOLDEN BULL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
For the years ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
USD
USD
USD
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
(6,937,682)
(3,537,126)
(996,825)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
30,199
82,872
57,603
Loss on disposal of equipment
-
144
Deferred tax expenses (benefits)
810,863
(545,572)
(282,083)
Amortization of stock compensation expenses for services
758,750
488,334
Change in operating assets and liabilities
Other receivables
(1,750,825)
47,043
(208,266)
Prepaid costs and expenses
5,387,558
(1,872,945)
(1,184,885)
Security deposits
-
55,876
Accounts payable
-
-
Other payables and accrued liabilities
1,267,321
2,287
238,913
Deferred revenues
-
(13,651)
Deferred rent liabilities
-
(13,410)
Increase in Long term other payable
120,000
Taxes payable
(281,232)
14,615
(50,489)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,353,798)
(5,050,076)
(1,908,739)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(753,094)
(49,082)
Deposits for property and equipment
(110,000)
Deposits for rental vehicles
(763,685)
(2,580,632)
-
Cash acquired through variable interest entity
-
17,868
Net cash used in investing activities
(873,685)
(3,333,726)
(31,214)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares through initial public offerings, net
5,944,147
-
Prepaid initial public offerings costs
-
(389,635)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
0
5,944,147
(389,635)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH
(72,457)
(82,699)
407,446
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(2,299,940)
(2,522,354)
(1,922,142)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of
year
2,934,425
5,456,778
7,378,920
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of year
634,485
2,934,425
5,456,778
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for income tax
84,402
10,542.42
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Capital contribution on shares subscription receivables
-
-
Noncontrolling interests acquired and contributed by shareholders
-
348,323
Issuance of ordinary shares to consultants and service providers
238,680
4,030,000
Prepaid initial public offerings costs offset against initial public offerings proceeds
2,382,763
-
