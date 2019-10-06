Golden Deeps : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
3
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares
41,346,155
Fully paid ordinary shares.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes.
$0.026 per share.
Share placement to raise funds for the advancement of the Company's Abenab vanadium project including advancing a feasibility study, ongoing exploration and preproduction costs, and general working capital.
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has
obtained security holder approval under
rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation
to the +securities the subject of this
Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder resolution
under rule 7.1A was passed
6c
Number of +securities issued without
security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d
Number of +securities issued with security
holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued with security
holder approval under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval (specify
date of meeting)
Yes.
30 November 2018.
17,708,377.
23,637,778.
Nil
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
6f
6g
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3?
Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Nil.
Yes.
The shares were issued on 2 October 2019. The 15 day VWAP prior to the date of issue was $0.029 and the VWAP was obtained from the Company's share registry, Advanced Share Registry Ltd.
6 h
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on N/A which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Rule 7.1 - 17,748,291. Rule 7.1A - Nil.
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
2 October 2019.
Number+Class
277,723,944 Fully paid ordinary shares
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class
4,250,000 Options exercisable at $0.15 each on or before 1 September 2020
4,250,000 Options exercisable at $0.20 each on or before 1 September 2020
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust,
distribution policy) on the increased
Dividend policy not yet determined
capital (interests)
