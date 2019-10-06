Log in
GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED

(GED)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/04
0.027 AUD   +3.85%
0.027 AUD   +3.85%
10/06GOLDEN DEEPS : Appendix 3B
PU
2016GOLDEN DEEPS : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
2016GOLDEN DEEPS : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
Golden Deeps : Appendix 3B

10/06/2019

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Golden Deeps Ltd

ABN

12 054 570 777

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares

41,346,155

Fully paid ordinary shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes.

$0.026 per share.

Share placement to raise funds for the advancement of the Company's Abenab vanadium project including advancing a feasibility study, ongoing exploration and preproduction costs, and general working capital.

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has

obtained security holder approval under

rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation

to the +securities the subject of this

Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder resolution

under rule 7.1A was passed

6c

Number of +securities issued without

security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued with security

holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with security

holder approval under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval (specify

date of meeting)

Yes.

30 November 2018.

17,708,377.

23,637,778.

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3?

Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Nil.

Yes.

The shares were issued on 2 October 2019. The 15 day VWAP prior to the date of issue was $0.029 and the VWAP was obtained from the Company's share registry, Advanced Share Registry Ltd.

6 h

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on N/A which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Rule 7.1 - 17,748,291. Rule 7.1A - Nil.

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

2 October 2019.

Number+Class

277,723,944 Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number+Class

4,250,000 Options exercisable at $0.15 each on or before 1 September 2020

4,250,000 Options exercisable at $0.20 each on or before 1 September 2020

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust,

distribution policy) on the increased

Dividend policy not yet determined

capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  4. +Record date to determine entitlements
  5. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  6. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  7. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

20 Names of any underwriters

21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

22 Names of any brokers to the issue

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on
    behalf of security holders
    25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
    26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
    27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
    28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
    29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
    30 How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?
    31 How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?
    1. How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?
    2. +Issue date
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Deeps Limited published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 03:51:08 UTC
