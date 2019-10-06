Golden Deeps : Appendix 3B 0 10/06/2019 | 11:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Appendix 3B New issue announcement Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13 Name of entity Golden Deeps Ltd ABN 12 054 570 777 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). 1 2 3 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) Fully paid ordinary shares 41,346,155 Fully paid ordinary shares. + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Do the + securities rank equally in all respects from the + issue date with an existing + class of quoted + securities?

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Yes. $0.026 per share. Share placement to raise funds for the advancement of the Company's Abenab vanadium project including advancing a feasibility study, ongoing exploration and preproduction costs, and general working capital. 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Yes. 30 November 2018. 17,708,377. 23,637,778. Nil + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 6f 6g Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. Nil. Yes. The shares were issued on 2 October 2019. The 15 day VWAP prior to the date of issue was $0.029 and the VWAP was obtained from the Company's share registry, Advanced Share Registry Ltd. 6 h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on N/A which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Rule 7.1 - 17,748,291. Rule 7.1A - Nil. 7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B. 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) 2 October 2019. Number+Class 277,723,944 Fully paid ordinary shares + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 3 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number+Class 4,250,000 Options exercisable at $0.15 each on or before 1 September 2020 4,250,000 Options exercisable at $0.20 each on or before 1 September 2020 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased Dividend policy not yet determined capital (interests) Part 2 - Pro rata issue 11 Is security holder approval required? Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable? Ratio in which the + securities will be offered + Class of + securities to which the offer relates + Record date to determine entitlements Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements? Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7. 19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 20 Names of any underwriters 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission 22 Names of any brokers to the issue Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on

