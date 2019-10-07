Golden Deeps : High-Grade 12.49% V2O5 in Abenab Open Pit Channel Samples

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
|
8 October 2019
|
ASX code: GED
High-Grade (12.49% V2O5) Vanadium in Abenab Open Pit Channel Samples
-
Channel sampling along the south wall of the historic Abenab Open Pit returns multiple high- grade vanadium pentoxide intersections:
-
-
7m @ 2.72% V2O5, 7.09%Pb, 4.0% Zn in ABPCS001
-
-
Incl. Highest grade 1m interval @ 12.49% V2O5, 29.9% Pb, 10.56% Zn o 5m @ 2.54% V2O5, 6.27%Pb, 2.08% Zn in ABPCS005
-
Channel sampling adds to very encouraging results from recent RC holes ABRC019 and ABRC020 which were stepped out from the south wall of the existing Abenab open pit
-
New zone of vanadium mineralisation supports an open pit cutback, providing additional resources for the near term development of the Abenab Project
-
Further drilling planned to delineate the extent of the mineralisation and generate an Inferred Mineral Resource
Golden Deeps Limited ("Golden Deeps" or "Company") the ASX listed company (ASX: GED) targeting near term, low capital and operating cost vanadium production, is pleased to provide the latest assay results from channel sampling recently carried out in the historic Abenab open pit at the Company's Abenab Vanadium, Lead and Zinc Project located in North Eastern Namibia.
The Company cut and sampled five channels along horizontal benches on the south wall of the historic Abenab open pit (Figure 1). The best intersections include:
|
ABPCS001
|
7m
|
@ 2.72% V2O5, 7.09% Pb, 4.0% Zn from 29m
|
|
Incl. 1m @ 12.49% V2O5, 29.9% Pb, 10.56% Zn from 32m
|
ABPCS005
|
5m
|
@ 2.54% V2O5, 6.27%Pb, 2.08% Zn from 12m
The channel sampling was conducted to follow up recent very encouraging results from reverse circulation (RC) holes ABRC019 and ABRC020 that intersected high-grade vanadium in the south wall of the pit.
|
ABRC0191
|
2m
|
@ 1.76% V2O5, 4.38% Pb, 1.42% Zn from 8m
|
|
2m
|
@ 1.8% V2O5, 5.07% Pb, 2.53% Zn from 64m
|
ABRC0201
|
6m
|
@ 0.63% V2O5, 1.53% Pb, 0.58% Zn from 48m
|
|
3m
|
@ 0.92% V2O5, 2.7% Pb, 0.44% Zn from 77m
Incl. 1m @ 1.81% V2O5, 4.61% Pb, 3.62% Zn from 79m (end of hole)
1 Refer to GED:ASX announcement dated 9 September 2019 and titled 'Drilling Intersects Previously Unidentified Extension'. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in this announcement.
|
Golden Deeps Limited
|
1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005
|
PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872
|
Page | 1
Geological mapping along benches in the pit has revealed several zones of brecciated limestone with calcite fracture fill and descloizite, a lead-zinc vanadate (Figure 2). The descloizite occurs as black veneers on the margins of clasts in the breccia and resembles the ore that was mined historically from the Abenab pit and underground workings.
GED Chairman Michael Minosora stated "These high-grade results from the channel sampling further build on the very encouraging results from our recent shallow RC drilling on the southern margins of the pit. The vanadium mineralisation extends near to the surface at a depth that could be extracted via a pit cutback, providing a potential new source of vanadium mineralisation for the Company's planned processing plant.
To follow on from this, we will now carry out additional RC drilling to delineate the extent of the vanadium mineralised breccia in the south wall of the pit and to support an initial JORC compliant mineral resource."
Figure 1: Location of channel samples in south wall of the historic Abenab open pit with best intersections.
|
Golden Deeps Limited
|
1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005
|
PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872
|
Page | 2
Figure 2: Brecciated limestone with calcite-descloizite fracture fill in the south wall of the Abenab pit
Next Steps
The Company plans to conduct additional RC drilling on the margins of the pit to delineate the extent of the vanadium mineralised breccia in the south wall of the pit. The drilling will be designed to support an initial JORC compliant mineral resource and allow mining studies on the potential for a pit cut-back. Any resource generated could be added to the existing surface stockpiles and tails that are subject to a mineral processing joint venture with Generous Metals Company Limited.
***ENDS***
For further information, please refer to the Company's website or contact:
|
Michael Minosora
|
Investor Relations
|
Chairman
|
Victoria Humphries
|
Golden Deeps Limited
|
P: +61 (0) 431 151 676
|
P: +61 (0) 413 056 909
|
E: victoria@nwrcommunications.com.au
|
E: minosora@seabourncapital.com
|
|
Golden Deeps Limited
|
1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005
|
PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872
|
Page | 3
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This document contains forward-looking statements concerning Golden Deeps. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking information provided by the Company, or on behalf of, the Company. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to additional funding requirements, metal prices, exploration, development and operating risks, competition, production risks, regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulation and liability and potential title disputes.
Forward looking statements in this document are based on the company's beliefs, opinions and estimates of Golden Deeps Ltd as of the dates the forward looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Martin Bennett. Mr Bennett is a consultant to Golden Deeps Limited and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Bennett has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Bennett consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
|
Golden Deeps Limited
|
1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005
|
PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872
|
Page | 4
APPENDIX 1
Abenab Open Pit Channel Sampling
Channel Sample Details
|
|
Start
|
Start
|
|
|
End
|
End
|
|
Channel ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Length
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
ABPCS001
|
194479
|
7864372
|
1282
|
45
|
194512
|
7864398
|
1270
|
ABPCS002
|
194513
|
7864399
|
1272
|
4
|
194516
|
7864401
|
1273
|
ABPCS003
|
194474
|
7864372
|
1283
|
17
|
194458
|
7864375
|
1283
|
ABPCS004
|
194508
|
7864397
|
1269
|
21
|
194490
|
7864393
|
1257
|
ABPCS005
|
194525
|
7864396
|
1285
|
26
|
194507
|
7864377
|
1284
APPENDIX 2
Abenab Open Pit Channel Sample Results
Intersections over 0.2% vanadium pentoxide
|
Hole_ID
|
From
|
To
|
Intercept V2O5
|
PB %
|
Zn %
|
Cu %
|
ABPCS001
|
5
|
6
|
1m @ 0.37 %
|
0.88
|
0.28
|
0.01
|
ABPCS001
|
10
|
23
|
13m @ 0.73 %
|
2.16
|
1.46
|
0.06
|
ABPCS001
|
29
|
36
|
7m @ 2.72 %
|
7.09
|
4
|
0.12
|
ABPCS001
|
39
|
44
|
5m @ 1.49 %
|
4.25
|
2.38
|
0.07
|
ABPCS002
|
1
|
4
|
3m @ 1.06 %
|
2.94
|
1.27
|
0.05
|
ABPCS003
|
5
|
8
|
3m @ 0.44 %
|
1.24
|
0.42
|
0.02
|
ABPCS004
|
0
|
9
|
9m @ 0.54 %
|
1.7
|
1.74
|
0.05
|
ABPCS004
|
11
|
13
|
2m @ 1.19 %
|
3.17
|
2.61
|
0.07
|
ABPCS004
|
16
|
21
|
5m @ 1.30 %
|
3.58
|
1.71
|
0.07
|
ABPCS005
|
12
|
17
|
5m @ 2.54 %
|
6.27
|
2.08
|
0.07
|
ABPCS005
|
21
|
24
|
3m @ 1.10 %
|
3.17
|
2.24
|
0.07
APPENDIX 3
Abenab Open Pit Channel Sample Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
V2O5
|
|
|
Hole_ID
|
From
|
To
|
Cu %
|
Pb %
|
Zn %
|
%
|
|
|
ABPCS001
|
0
|
1
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
|
|
ABPCS001
|
1
|
2
|
0.00
|
0.08
|
0.07
|
0.02
|
|
|
ABPCS001
|
2
|
3
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.00
|
|
|
ABPCS001
|
3
|
4
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
|
|
ABPCS001
|
4
|
5
|
0.00
|
0.10
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
|
|
ABPCS001
|
5
|
6
|
0.01
|
0.88
|
0.28
|
0.37
|
|
|
ABPCS001
|
6
|
7
|
0.00
|
0.07
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
|
|
ABPCS001
|
7
|
8
|
0.00
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
|
|
ABPCS001
|
8
|
9
|
0.01
|
0.30
|
0.15
|
0.09
|
|
|
Golden Deeps Limited
|
1st Floor, 8 Parliament Place, West Perth, WA 6005
|
PO Box 1618, West Perth, WA 6872
|
Page | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Golden Deeps Limited published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 22:01:03 UTC