Advantego CEO Interview Available On-Line; to Air on RedChip Money Report TV Show

Denver, CO, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An interview with Advantego, Inc. (OTCQB: ADGO) CEO Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson is currently available at https://youtu.be/NAjV-J2B2-0 and will be featured on The RedChip Money Report television program Sunday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET on The Action Channel.

Ferguson will present an overview of the Company, recent corporate developments and the investor value proposition.

The RedChip Money Report delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Advantego Corporation

Advantego Corporation (OTCQB: ADGO) designs, develops and implements digital technology and enterprise software as a specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The Company’s products and services are developed and delivered through two wholly-owned operating subsidiary’s that leverages its proprietary “Intelligent Solution Platform”. This platform combines existing data and systems and integrates “best in class”, third-party technologies to provide a comprehensive, managed solution that significantly enhances internal operations and marketing efficiency. These elite, custom business solutions are available to large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operators as all-inclusive, managed bundled services in addition to a variety of stand-alone products specific to targeted industries. Website: www.advantego.com . Follow the company on: Twitter@Advantego1 .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act. As a general matter, forward-looking statements may reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "outlook” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends.

