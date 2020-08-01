Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited    3308   KYG3958R1092

GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(3308)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apple removes thousands of game apps from China store - research firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 04:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at the screen of his mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai

Apple Inc removed 29,800 apps from its Chinese app store on Saturday, including more than 26,000 games, according to data from research firm Qimai.

The takedowns come amid a crackdown on unlicensed games by Chinese authorities.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year Apple gave game publishers an end-of-June deadline to submit a government-issued licence number enabling users to make in-app purchases.

China's Android app stores have long complied with those regulations. It is not clear why Apple is enforcing them strictly this year.

The smartphone maker removed more than 2,500 titles from its app store over the first week of July. Games affected by the sweep included titles from Zynga and Supercell, research firm SensorTower reported at the time.

The Chinese government has long sought to enforce stricter regulations on its gaming industry to remove sensitive content.

The approval process for games looking to enable in-app purchases is long and complicated, hurting all but the largest game developers, industry insiders say.

"This affects small- and mid-sized developers' incomes the most, but due to the difficulties of acquiring a business licence, it's devastating to the whole iOS game industry in China," said Todd Kuhn, marketing manager for AppIn China, a firm that helps overseas companies distribute their apps.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, and Pei Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP
04:47aApple removes thousands of game apps from China store - research firm
RE
07/26China's soybean imports from Brazil rise to record in June
RE
07/26China's June U.S. copper concentrate imports hit highest since Sept 2018
RE
07/26China's soybean imports from Brazil rise to record in June
RE
07/25Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang
RE
07/24Alibaba Cloud helps Chinese students, foreign schools scale Great Firewall
RE
07/23Alibaba Cloud helps Chinese students, foreign schools scale Great Firewall
RE
07/22Chinese online grocer MissFresh raises $495 million in latest fundraising
RE
07/10Tech giant Tencent makes peace with China's 'old godmother'
RE
07/08China cracks down on poor taste in renewed bid to clean the internet
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 248 M 752 M 752 M
Net income 2020 895 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2020 2 105 M 302 M 302 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 4,37%
Capitalization 11 465 M 1 644 M 1 644 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,74 CNY
Last Close Price 6,87 CNY
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hung Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sui Hiong Chong Co-President
Zhuo Ming Feng Co-President
Pei Li Co-President
Ping Tai Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-12.10%1 644
WESFARMERS LIMITED12.44%38 097
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.69.20%25 978
FIVE BELOW, INC.-14.82%6 210
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-41.91%3 485
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-50.43%3 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group