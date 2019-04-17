Golden Eagle Retail : GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND RE-ELECTION AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 04/17/2019 | 09:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields IMPORTANT Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 金鷹商貿集團有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code : 3308) Executive Directors: Head Office in the PRC: WANG Hung, Roger (Chairman) 8th Floor WANG Janice S. Y. Tower A, Golden Eagle Center Hans Hendrik Marie DIEDEREN 89 Hanzhong Road Nanjing, the PRC Independent non-executive Directors: WONG Chi Keung Principal Office in Hong Kong: LAY Danny J Unit 1206, 12th Floor WANG Sung Yun, Eddie Tower 2, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong 18 April 2019 To the shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND RE-ELECTION AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING It is proposed that at the annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited (the "Company") to be held on Thursday, 23 May 2019, resolutions will be proposed to (i) grant to the directors of the Company (the "Directors") the general mandates to issue and repurchase shares of the Company and (ii) re-elect and elect Directors. - 1 - IMPORTANT This circular contains the explanatory statement in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and gives all the information reasonably necessary to enable the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to make an informed decision as to whether to vote for or against the resolution approving the purchase by the Company of its own shares. GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES At the Annual General Meeting, ordinary resolutions will be proposed to (i) grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with the shares of the Company up to 20 per cent. of the entire issued share capital of the Company (the "Share Issue Mandate") as at the date of resolution to provide flexibility for the Company to raise fund by issue of new shares efficiently and (ii)subject to the grant of the Share Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate (as defined below), increase the aggregate nominal amount of the number of shares in the capital of the Company which may be allotted and issued by the Directors under the Share Issue Mandate by an amount equivalent to the nominal amount of the number of shares repurchased by the Company under the Repurchase Mandate. On 10 April 2019 (the "Latest Practicable Date"), being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular, there were in issue an aggregate of 1,679,406,000 shares of HK$0.10 each in the Company (the "Shares"). Exercise in full of the Share Issue Mandate, on the basis that no further Shares will be issued or repurchased prior to the date of the Annual General Meeting, could accordingly result in up to 335,881,200 Shares being issued by the Company under the Share Issue Mandate. The Share Issue Mandate allows the Company to issue or agree to issue new Shares only during the period from the passing of the resolution approving the Share Issue Mandate and ending on the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable law to be held or (iii) the revocation or variation of the Share Issue Mandate by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting. GENERAL MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES General mandate to repurchase shares At the Annual General Meeting, an ordinary resolution will be proposed to grant a general mandate to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase issued and fully paid Shares (the "Repurchase Mandate"). Under the Repurchase Mandate, the number of Shares that the Company may repurchase shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the resolution. The Company's authority is restricted to purchases made on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in accordance with the Listing Rules. Based on 1,679,406,000 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date, exercise in full of the Repurchase Mandate, on the basis that no further Shares will be issued or repurchased prior to the date of the Annual General Meeting, could accordingly result in up to 167,940,600 Shares being repurchased by the Company. The Repurchase Mandate allows the Company to make or agree to make purchases only during the period from the passing of the resolution of the Repurchase Mandate and ending on the earliest of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, (ii) - 2 - IMPORTANT the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable law to be held or (iii) the revocation or variation of the Repurchase Mandate by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting (the "Repurchase Period"). The Directors have no present intention to repurchase any Shares but consider that the Repurchase Mandate will provide the Company the flexibility to make such repurchase when appropriate and beneficial to the Company. Such repurchases may enhance the net value of the Company and/or earnings per Share. As compared with the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2018 (being the date of its latest audited accounts), the Directors consider that there would be a material adverse impact on the working capital and the gearing position of the Company in the event that the Repurchase Mandate are to be exercised in full during the Repurchase Period. No purchase would be made in circumstances that would have a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing ratio of the Company. The Company is empowered by its memorandum and articles of association to purchase the Shares. The Cayman Islands law provides that the amount of capital paid in connection with a share repurchase may only be paid out of either the profits that would otherwise be available for distribution by way of dividend or the proceeds of a new issue of shares made for such purpose. The amount of premium payable on redemption may only be paid out of either the profits that would otherwise be available for distribution by way of dividend or out of the share premium of the Company. Under the Cayman Islands law, the repurchased shares will remain part of the authorised but unissued share capital of the Company. The Directors intend to apply the profits that would otherwise be available for distribution by way of dividend for any purchase of its Shares. Directors, their close associates and core connected persons None of the Directors nor, to the best of the knowledge and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their close associates has any present intention, in the event that the proposed Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders, to sell Shares to the Company. No core connected person of the Company (as defined in the Listing Rules) has notified the Company that he/she/it has a present intention to sell the Shares to the Company nor has he/she/it undertaken not to do so in the event that the Company is authorised to make purchases of Shares. Undertaking of the Directors The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange to exercise the power of the Company to make purchases pursuant to the proposed resolution in accordance with the Listing Rules and all applicable laws of the Cayman Islands, and in accordance with the regulations set out in the memorandum and articles of association of the Company. - 3 - IMPORTANT Effect of Takeovers Code A repurchase of Shares by the Company may result in an increase in the proportionate interests of a substantial shareholder of the Company in the voting rights of the Company, which could give rise to an obligation to make a mandatory offer under Rule 26 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"). As at the Latest Practicable Date, to the best of the knowledge and belief of the Company, Golden Eagle International Retail Group Limited (a company wholly-owned by GEICO Holdings Limited ("GEICO") which is in turn wholly-owned by The 2004 RVJD Family Trust (the "Trust"), the family trust of Mr. Wang Hung, Roger, the Chairman and an executive Director of the Company and Ms. Wang Janice S.Y., an executive director of the Company held 1,245,674,000 Shares, representing approximately 74.17 per cent. of the entire issued share capital of the Company, was the only substantial shareholder holding more than 10 per cent. of the entire issued share capital of the Company. In the event that the Directors exercise in full the power under the Repurchase Mandate, the shareholding of Golden Eagle International Retail Group Limited in the Company would be increased to approximately 82.41 per cent. of the entire issued share capital of the Company and such increase would not give rise to an obligation to make a mandatory offer under Rule 26 of the Code. The Directors will not exercise their powers under the Repurchase Mandate to the extent if that repurchase would result in the number of Shares which are in the hands of the public falling below the minimum public float requirement under the Listing Rules. Listing Rules for repurchases of shares The Listing Rules permit companies whose primary listings are on the Stock Exchange to repurchase the Shares on the Stock Exchange subject to certain restrictions, the most important of which are summarised below: (a)Shareholders' approval The Listing Rules provide that all share repurchases on the Stock Exchange by a company with its primary listing on the Stock Exchange must be approved in advance by an ordinary resolution, which may be by way of general mandate, or in relation to specific transactions. General During each of the six months preceding the date of this circular, the Company repurchased its own shares on the Stock Exchange as follows: Aggregate No. of Shares Price per Share consideration Date of Repurchase repurchased Highest Lowest paid HK$ HK$ HK$ 2018 19 October 188,000 8.29 7.90 1,544,350 22 October 106,000 8.03 7.90 844,860 294,000 2,389,210 During each of the previous twelve months, the highest and lowest traded prices of Shares on the Stock Exchange were as follows: Per Share Month Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2018 April 9.73 8.68 May 9.16 8.45 June 9.88 8.98 July 9.80 9.29 August 9.53 8.50 September 8.94 8.04 October 8.94 7.80 November 9.16 8.11 December 8.92 7.93 2019 January 9.08 8.08 February 9.04 8.13 March 9.69 8.51 1 April 2019 to the Latest Practicable Date 9.60 9.20 - 5 - 