Golden Eagle Retail : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

金鷹商貿集 團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3308)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 am on 18 October 2019 at Unit 1206, 12th Floor, Tower 2, Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions, with or without amendments, as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

1. "THAT