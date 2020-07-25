Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited    3308   KYG3958R1092

GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(3308)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 09:28pm EDT

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - China reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 25, up from 34 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 22 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Thirteen were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases.

China reported two new asymptomatic cases, down from 74 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,830 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634. (Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by William Mallard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP
07/25Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang
RE
07/24Alibaba Cloud helps Chinese students, foreign schools scale Great Firewall
RE
07/23Alibaba Cloud helps Chinese students, foreign schools scale Great Firewall
RE
07/22Chinese online grocer MissFresh raises $495 million in latest fundraising
RE
07/10Tech giant Tencent makes peace with China's 'old godmother'
RE
07/08China cracks down on poor taste in renewed bid to clean the internet
RE
07/07TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
RE
07/07TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
RE
07/02Tencent launches new U.S. game studio for global appeal
RE
07/02In cloud clash with Alibaba, underdog Tencent adopts more aggressive tactics
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 248 M 748 M 748 M
Net income 2020 895 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2020 2 105 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 4,36%
Capitalization 11 484 M 1 637 M 1 637 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,74 CNY
Last Close Price 6,88 CNY
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hung Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sui Hiong Chong Co-President
Zhuo Ming Feng Co-President
Pei Li Co-President
Ping Tai Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-12.44%1 637
WESFARMERS LIMITED11.98%37 293
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.67.02%24 836
FIVE BELOW, INC.-13.83%6 143
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-38.59%3 835
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.-35.38%3 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group