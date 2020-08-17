Log in
Golden Energy and Resources : 1H2020 Results Briefing

08/17/2020 | 05:38am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 17, 2020 17:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - GEAR - 1H2020 Results Briefing
Announcement Reference SG200817OTHRQIX9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Pauline Lee
Designation Group Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached News Release.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,695,711 bytes)


Disclaimer

Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:37:16 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 121 M - -
Net income 2019 9,95 M - -
Net Debt 2019 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 27,5x
Yield 2019 1,86%
Capitalization 281 M 282 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 12,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Fuganto Widjaja Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lay Krisnan Cahya Non-Executive Chairman
Yae Yu Chong Head-Finance & Reporting
Yu Neng Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mochtar Suhadi Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED4.46%282
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-21.01%42 723
GLENCORE PLC-27.55%29 544
COAL INDIA LIMITED-37.62%10 853
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-13.46%10 852
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-36.57%6 437
