GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LTD
Golden Energy and Resources : Singapore's GEAR fails to win bid for Stanmore Coal

01/22/2019

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Singapore's Golden Investments said on Wednesday that it will seek a board position at Australia's Stanmore Coal Ltd as its biggest shareholder, despite the failure of a A$240 million ($171 million) takeover bid.

Golden Investments, which bought a 19.9 percent stake in Stanmore Coal in November and launched a full takeover bid at A$0.95 a share, said it held 25.5 percent of the Australian firm following the closure of its bid on Tuesday.

The company, majority owned by Golden Energy and Resources, was attracted by Stanmore's Australian jurisdiction, high grade coking coal deposits and existing infrastructure, but its bid fell well short of an independent expert's valuation.

"Their offer was just too low," said Matthew Keane of broker Argonaut Securities in Perth.

Stanmore Coal operates the Isaac Plains complex, which produces semi-soft coking coal and thermal coal. It has several extension projects with higher quality coal, as well as a portfolio of other greenfield coking and thermal coal assets.

The independent expert valued the company at A$1.48 to A$1.90 a share. The shares were trading at A$0.96 on Wednesday afternoon.

"We look forward to meeting soon with the Chairman and Board of Stanmore Coal and will seek board representation," Golden Investments director Mark Zhou said in a statement.

Golden Investments, which had lined up financial backing from Credit Suisse, is 51 per cent owned by resources investor Golden Energy and Resources, which is in turn majority owned by Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LTD 0.00% 0.24 End-of-day quote.9.09%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 1 411 M
EBIT 2018 248 M
Net income 2018 101 M
Debt 2018 179 M
Yield 2018 4,89%
P/E ratio 2018 5,30
P/E ratio 2019 4,33
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 531 M
Managers
NameTitle
Fuganto Widjaja Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lay Krisnan Cahya Non-Executive Chairman
Pauline Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yu Neng Lim Independent Director
Mochtar Suhadi Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LTD9.09%390
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED8.85%54 146
GLENCORE1.61%53 560
COAL INDIA-4.88%20 002
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD9.68%11 732
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY4.09%8 229
