Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Golden Energy and Resources Limited    AUE   SG1AI1000008

GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED

(AUE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 01:44am EDT
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 25, 2020 12:41
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG200603MEETPM04
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Pauline Lee
Designation Group Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached documents: 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM'); 2. Proxy Form for AGM; 3. Additional Information on Directors Seeking Re-election; 4. Appendix to the Proposed Renewal of the Sinar Mas IPT Mandate; and 5. Announcement on Alternative Arrangements for AGM.
Additional Text Please refer to the attached Results of Annual General Meeting.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 25/06/2020 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date 22/06/2020 10:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The AGM will be held by way of electronic means. Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person and should refer to the attached announcement for details on how they may participate in the AGM.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 177,489 bytes)


Disclaimer

Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 05:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCE
01:44aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05/29CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Acting Head Of Finance A..
PU
05/05ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : On-Market Takeover Bid For Stanmore Coal - ..
PU
04/27ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : On-Market Takeover Bid For Stanmore Coal - ..
PU
04/17GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES : Move To Half-Yearly Reporting Of Financial Results
PU
04/14WAIVER : : Extension Of Time To Hold AGM For The Financial Year Ended 31 Decembe..
PU
04/03WAIVER : : Application For Extension Of Time To Hold AGM For The Financial Year ..
PU
04/01ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : On-Market Takeover Bid For Stanmore Coal Li..
PU
03/31ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of The Acquisition Of The Ravens..
PU
03/23WAIVER : : Waiver Granted By SGX-ST From Rule 1014(2) Of The Listing Manual For ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 121 M - -
Net income 2019 9,95 M - -
Net Debt 2019 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 27,5x
Yield 2019 1,86%
Capitalization 302 M 303 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 12,3%
Chart GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Energy and Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Fuganto Widjaja Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lay Krisnan Cahya Non-Executive Chairman
Yae Yu Chong Head-Finance & Reporting
Yu Neng Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mochtar Suhadi Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED14.01%303
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-25.06%39 662
GLENCORE PLC-29.18%28 501
COAL INDIA LIMITED-33.03%11 732
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-19.24%9 808
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-41.10%5 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group