Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Please refer to the attached documents: 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM'); 2. Proxy Form for AGM; 3. Additional Information on Directors Seeking Re-election; 4. Appendix to the Proposed Renewal of the Sinar Mas IPT Mandate; and 5. Announcement on Alternative Arrangements for AGM.
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached Results of Annual General Meeting.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
25/06/2020 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date
22/06/2020 10:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
The AGM will be held by way of electronic means. Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person and should refer to the attached announcement for details on how they may participate in the AGM.
