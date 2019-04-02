Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Golden Entertainment Inc    GDEN

GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC

(GDEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Entertainment : Announces Proposed Notes Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 07:38am EDT

Golden Entertainment, Inc.(Nasdaq: GDEN) (“Golden”) announced today that it has commenced a private offering (the “Offering”) of $375 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) to eligible purchasers, subject to market conditions and other factors.

Golden intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to (i) repay all of the outstanding indebtedness under its existing Second Lien Credit Agreement, dated as of October 20, 2017, (ii) repay all of the outstanding revolving indebtedness under its existing First Lien Credit Agreement, dated as of October 20, 2017 (as amended, restated or otherwise modified from time to time, the “Existing First Lien Credit Agreement”), (iii) repay a portion of the outstanding term loan indebtedness under the Existing First Lien Credit Agreement, and (iv) pay accrued interest, fees and expenses related to each of the foregoing.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – resort casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden operates approximately 17,340 slots, 162 table games, and 7,318 hotel rooms, and provides jobs for approximately 8,100 team members. Golden owns ten casino resorts – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, including statements regarding the proposed private offering, that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “think,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions, or they may use future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding Golden’s expectations as to the completion, timing and size of the proposed private offering, and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and readers are therefore cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among other things: risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in Golden’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of Golden’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Golden undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC
07:46aGOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
07:38aGOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Proposed Notes Offering
BU
06:05aGOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/18GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
03/14GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
03/14GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
BU
03/07GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on Ma..
BU
02/01GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Stratosphere casino-hotel in Las Vegas to be renamed
AQ
01/15GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Complet..
AQ
01/14GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Completes Acquisition of Two Laughlin, Nevada Casino Reso..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 959 M
EBIT 2019 80,4 M
Net income 2019 16,7 M
Debt 2019 1 021 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,70
P/E ratio 2020 13,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 413 M
Chart GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC
Duration : Period :
Golden Entertainment Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,2 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake Louis Sartini Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Arcana Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles H. Protell Chief Financial & Strategy Officer, Executive VP
Lyle Arnold Berman Director
Neil I. Sell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC-6.74%392
SANDS CHINA LTD.20.14%40 613
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED13.64%29 487
WYNN MACAU LTD14.98%12 250
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)38.71%11 133
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED13.55%11 103
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About