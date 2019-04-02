Golden Entertainment : Announces Proposed Notes Offering

Golden Entertainment, Inc.(Nasdaq: GDEN) (“Golden”) announced today that
it has commenced a private offering (the “Offering”) of $375 million in
aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the
“Notes”) to eligible purchasers, subject to market conditions and other
factors.
Golden intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to (i) repay all
of the outstanding indebtedness under its existing Second Lien Credit
Agreement, dated as of October 20, 2017, (ii) repay all of the
outstanding revolving indebtedness under its existing First Lien Credit
Agreement, dated as of October 20, 2017 (as amended, restated or
otherwise modified from time to time, the “Existing First Lien Credit
Agreement”), (iii) repay a portion of the outstanding term loan
indebtedness under the Existing First Lien Credit Agreement, and (iv)
pay accrued interest, fees and expenses related to each of the foregoing.
The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless
so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except
pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state
securities laws. The Notes are being offered and sold only to persons
reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to
Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons in
transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under
the Securities Act.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor
shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which
such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
jurisdiction.
About Golden Entertainment, Inc.
Golden owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – resort
casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden operates approximately
17,340 slots, 162 table games, and 7,318 hotel rooms, and provides jobs
for approximately 8,100 team members. Golden owns ten casino resorts –
nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed
gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden operates video gaming
devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in
Nevada. Golden is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate
video gaming terminals.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future
events, including statements regarding the proposed private offering,
that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of
1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements
can generally be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,”
“believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,”
“intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,”
“think,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions, or they may use future
dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without
limitation, statements regarding Golden’s expectations as to the
completion, timing and size of the proposed private offering, and the
anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements
are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may change at
any time, and readers are therefore cautioned that actual results could
differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking
statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include,
among other things: risks and uncertainties associated with market
conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related
to the proposed offering, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in
Golden’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of
Golden’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2018. Golden undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements as a result of new information, future developments or
otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005566/en/