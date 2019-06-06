Golden Entertainment : Shareholders Elect Two New Directors

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the
“Company”) announced today that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
held on June 5, 2019, Anthony Marnell III and Ann Dozier were elected to
the Company’s Board of Directors. Shareholders also re-elected all five
nominees standing for re-election to Golden Entertainment’s Board
including Blake Sartini, Lyle Berman, Mark Lipparelli, Robert Miodunski
and Terrence Wright. Former board members Timothy Cope and Neil Sell did
not stand for re-election.
Blake Sartini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden
Entertainment, commented, “I’d like to thank Tim Cope and Neil Sell for
their commitment and counsel to our Company while serving on our Board.
I would also like to welcome as new board members Anthony Marnell III
and Ann Dozier. Both Anthony and Ann bring relevant industry experience
and insights to our Board. In addition to being a significant
shareholder of our Company, Anthony has a more than 20-year track record
of success in casino design, construction and operations, including in
each of the Nevada markets where we own and operate casino resorts. Ann
has more than 30 years of experience as a senior technology executive in
the food and beverage industry, which is a critical component of our
business.”
Anthony Marnell III serves as the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and
Manager of Marnell Gaming, LLC, a company he founded in 2006, which owns
and operates the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada and previously
owned and operated the Edgewater Hotel & Casino Resort and the Colorado
Belle Hotel & Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada prior to their
acquisition by Golden Entertainment in January 2019. He also serves as a
Board member and Vice President of Global Strategies of Marnell Corrao
Associates, a company that designs and develops hotel and casino
resorts, positions he has held since 1997. Mr. Marnell previously
developed M Resort Spa Casino, a locals-oriented casino property in Las
Vegas, Nevada, serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2006
to 2011, and, following the casino’s acquisition by Penn National
Gaming, Inc., as President of the casino property from 2011 to 2015. Mr.
Marnell served as Manager of MG Investors LLC, which operated the Saddle
West Hotel Casino & RV Resort in Pahrump, Nevada, from 2005 to 2006, as
Manager of Siren Gaming, LLC, a tribal gaming management company, from
2002 to 2005, as Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive
Officer of TRIRIGA, Inc., a technology company from 2000 to 2011, as
Vice President, VIP Marketing at Harrah’s Entertainment, Inc., a leading
casino gaming company, from 1999 to 2000, and as Vice President,
Corporate Marketing, at Rio Suite Hotel & Casino from 1996 to 1998. He
is also Chairman of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and previously
served as a Board member of the Nevada State Board of Equalization from
2009 to 2013.
Ann Dozier currently serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Information
Officer for Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC, a wine and spirits
distributor, a position she has held since July 2016 and before that
served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer of
Southern Wine and Spirits, LLC since 2015. Ms. Dozier also has prior
experience in both technical and commercial roles at The Coca-Cola
Company, Inc., Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc., Dean Foods and Colgate
Palmolive. Mrs. Dozier has served on the board of iControl Holdings,
LLC, a private retail technology company since 2012.
About Golden Entertainment, Inc.
Golden Entertainment owns
and operates gaming properties across two divisions – casino operations
and distributed gaming. Golden operates approximately 17,400 slots, 162
table games, and 7,318 hotel rooms, and provides jobs for approximately
8,200 team members. Golden owns ten casino resorts – nine in Southern
Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in
Nevada and Montana, Golden operates video gaming devices at over 1,000
locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden is also
licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals.
For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005914/en/