Golden Entertainment : Shareholders Elect Two New Directors

Anthony Marnell III and Ann Dozier Join Board of Directors

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 5, 2019, Anthony Marnell III and Ann Dozier were elected to the Company’s Board of Directors. Shareholders also re-elected all five nominees standing for re-election to Golden Entertainment’s Board including Blake Sartini, Lyle Berman, Mark Lipparelli, Robert Miodunski and Terrence Wright. Former board members Timothy Cope and Neil Sell did not stand for re-election.

Blake Sartini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Entertainment, commented, “I’d like to thank Tim Cope and Neil Sell for their commitment and counsel to our Company while serving on our Board. I would also like to welcome as new board members Anthony Marnell III and Ann Dozier. Both Anthony and Ann bring relevant industry experience and insights to our Board. In addition to being a significant shareholder of our Company, Anthony has a more than 20-year track record of success in casino design, construction and operations, including in each of the Nevada markets where we own and operate casino resorts. Ann has more than 30 years of experience as a senior technology executive in the food and beverage industry, which is a critical component of our business.”

Anthony Marnell III serves as the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Manager of Marnell Gaming, LLC, a company he founded in 2006, which owns and operates the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada and previously owned and operated the Edgewater Hotel & Casino Resort and the Colorado Belle Hotel & Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada prior to their acquisition by Golden Entertainment in January 2019. He also serves as a Board member and Vice President of Global Strategies of Marnell Corrao Associates, a company that designs and develops hotel and casino resorts, positions he has held since 1997. Mr. Marnell previously developed M Resort Spa Casino, a locals-oriented casino property in Las Vegas, Nevada, serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2006 to 2011, and, following the casino’s acquisition by Penn National Gaming, Inc., as President of the casino property from 2011 to 2015. Mr. Marnell served as Manager of MG Investors LLC, which operated the Saddle West Hotel Casino & RV Resort in Pahrump, Nevada, from 2005 to 2006, as Manager of Siren Gaming, LLC, a tribal gaming management company, from 2002 to 2005, as Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TRIRIGA, Inc., a technology company from 2000 to 2011, as Vice President, VIP Marketing at Harrah’s Entertainment, Inc., a leading casino gaming company, from 1999 to 2000, and as Vice President, Corporate Marketing, at Rio Suite Hotel & Casino from 1996 to 1998. He is also Chairman of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and previously served as a Board member of the Nevada State Board of Equalization from 2009 to 2013.

Ann Dozier currently serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer for Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC, a wine and spirits distributor, a position she has held since July 2016 and before that served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Southern Wine and Spirits, LLC since 2015. Ms. Dozier also has prior experience in both technical and commercial roles at The Coca-Cola Company, Inc., Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc., Dean Foods and Colgate Palmolive. Mrs. Dozier has served on the board of iControl Holdings, LLC, a private retail technology company since 2012.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden operates approximately 17,400 slots, 162 table games, and 7,318 hotel rooms, and provides jobs for approximately 8,200 team members. Golden owns ten casino resorts – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005914/en/