Golden Entertainment : to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 12 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844/465-3054 or for international callers by dialing 480/685-5227; the passcode is 5974829. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing 855/859-2056 or 404/537-3406 for international callers; the passcode is 5974829. The replay will be available until March 15, 2020. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden operates approximately 17,500 slots, 150 table games, and 7,318 hotel rooms, and provides jobs for approximately 8,200 team members. Golden owns ten casino resorts – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.

