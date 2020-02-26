Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Golden Entertainment, Inc.    GDEN

GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(GDEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Entertainment : to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 12 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 11:02am EST

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844/465-3054 or for international callers by dialing 480/685-5227; the passcode is 5974829. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing 855/859-2056 or 404/537-3406 for international callers; the passcode is 5974829. The replay will be available until March 15, 2020. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment’s management, please contact JCIR at 212/835-8500 or gden@jcir.com.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden operates approximately 17,500 slots, 150 table games, and 7,318 hotel rooms, and provides jobs for approximately 8,200 team members. Golden owns ten casino resorts – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
11:02aGOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on Ma..
BU
01/28GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Tallest tower in Vegas finishing remake, rename as The St..
AQ
2019GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : to Participate in Three Upcoming Institutional Investor C..
BU
2019GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
2019GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
2019GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
BU
2019GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : to Report 2019 Third Quarter Results on November 7 and Ho..
BU
2019GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
2019GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 969 M
EBIT 2019 44,2 M
Net income 2019 -39,0 M
Debt 2019 1 034 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -230x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 509 M
Chart GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Golden Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,00  $
Last Close Price 18,31  $
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Blake Louis Sartini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles H. Protell President & Chief Financial Officer
Stephen A. Arcana Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lyle Arnold Berman Director
Mark A. Lipparelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.0.99%509
SANDS CHINA LTD.2.26%39 864
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1.30%30 378
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED6.89%15 174
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED1.95%11 151
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-2.13%9 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group