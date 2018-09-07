Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd    GLH   CA38109W1095

GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD (GLH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Golden Leaf Holdings Refiles Amended and Restated MD&A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:42pm CEST

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (“GLH” or the “Company”) (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands, today announced that it has supplemented the disclosure in its Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2018 and has filed an amended and restated version of such MD&A (the “Revised MD&A”). The refiling was made in connection with a continuous disclosure review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) to conform to the guidance provided in Staff Notice 51-352 (Revised) Issuers with U.S. Marijuana-Related Activities (the “Staff Notice”) published by the Canadian Securities Administrators on February 8, 2018.

The Revised MD&A enhances disclosure regarding each of the Company’s material assets and investments in the United States, including describing whether each asset or investment constitutes “direct”, “indirect” or “ancillary” involvement in the United States marijuana industry (as such concepts are defined in the Staff Notice). The Revised MD&A also includes disclosures regarding the regulatory framework in each United States jurisdiction in which the Company operates, as well as disclosures regarding its compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements in such jurisdictions. The Revised MD&A includes a description of the Company’s systems for monitoring compliance with applicable laws and the regulatory requirements in each applicable United States jurisdiction. The Company, in this disclosure, has expanded the risk factor disclosure relating to the Company’s involvement in the United States cannabis industry.

The Revised MD&A was filed simultaneously with the press release on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on August 20th, 2018. The Revised MD&A replaces and supersedes the previously filed version. The revisions relate only to MD&A disclosures and no changes were made to the Company’s financial statements for the reporting period.

To be added to the distribution list please email GLH@kcsa.com with “GLH” in the subject line. 

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.is a Canadian company operating in multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, Oregon, Nevada, and California, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit http://goldenleafholdings.com/ to learn more.

Investor Relations:
Phil Carlson
KCSA Strategic Communications
pcarlson@kcsa.com
212-896-1233 

Media Contacts:
Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich
KCSA Strategic Communications 
adonohoe@kcsa.com/ nopich@kcsa.com
212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

Company:
William Simpson
Chief Executive Officer
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
503-201-0659
William@chalicefarms.com 

GoldenLeaf_LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD
09/07Golden Leaf Holdings Refiles Amended and Restated MD&A
GL
09/07UPDATE -- Golden Leaf Holdings Adds Chief Marketing and Sales Officer to Busi..
GL
09/06Golden Leaf Holdings Adds Chief Marketing and Sales Officer to Business Devel..
GL
08/30GOLDEN LEAF : Posts Fiscal Q2 2018 Report
AQ
08/29Golden Leaf Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
08/20Golden Leaf Holdings to Hold Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2018 Re..
GL
08/18GOLDEN LEAF : Announces Acquisition of Combined Cultivation, Production and Reta..
AQ
08/14GOLDEN LEAF : Buys US Producer Tahoe for C$52.4 Million
AQ
08/13GOLDEN LEAF : IIROC Trade Resumption - GLH
AQ
08/13GOLDEN LEAF : IIROC Trading Halt - GLH
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Golden Leaf Hldgs Ltd (GLDFF) CEO William Simpson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
08/29Golden Leaf Hldgs reports Q2 results 
06/26WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : Molson Coors, Shopify, Tilray, Legal Sales 
06/11WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : Legalization Is Here, What's Next? 
05/30Golden Leaf Hldgs reports Q1 results 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 29,8 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -8,68 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,50x
Capitalization 160 M
Chart GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50  CAD
Spread / Average Target 82%
Managers
NameTitle
William Simpson President & Chief Executive Officer
Karl R. Miller Chairman
Mike Genovese Chief Operating Officer
Craig S. Eastwood Chief Financial Officer
Peter Saladino Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD-26.67%122
CANOPY GROWTH CORP123.67%11 495
AURORA CANNABIS INC-14.69%6 285
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-5.96%6 080
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 304
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-20.00%3 846
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.