Golden Matrix Announces Appointment of Murray G. Smith to Company's Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licenser of social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced the appointment of Murray G. Smith to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.



Mr. Smith, who is the second outside appointment to the board this year, is a licensed Certified Public Accountant with over 27 years of accounting and finance leadership experience. He currently serves as the Divisional Chief Financial Officer of Craft Canning + Bottling, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eastside Distilling, Inc., a NASDAQ company, and operates his own consulting practice focusing on financial process improvement, client training to perform accounting procedures, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and internal audit outsourcing. He is also a Certified Fraud Examiner.

Mr. Smith served from 2010-2014 as the Chief Financial Officer of Paulson Capital Corp., a NASDAQ company, where he co-led a reverse merger transaction of the parent company while navigating the regulatory hurdles of the SEC, NASDAQ & FINRA in simultaneously spinning out the Broker-Dealer subsidiary to a new ownership group and creating a $10 Million liquidating trust. He also served as the Chief Financial Officer for Jewett-Cameron Trading Company, Ltd., a NASDAQ company, from 2009-2015. Mr. Smith’s other previous employers have included Intel, Arthur Andersen and Teledyne. He is a graduate of the University of Washington, with a Bachelor of Arts degree awarded in 1993 in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting. Mr. Smith holds the following FINRA Licenses: Series 7, 27 and 66.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Murray as our second outside and fourth board member,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman. “He brings a wealth of financial performance in key areas such as SEC filings, internal controls, internal audits and strategic planning. His experience will definitely strengthen GMGI’s corporate governance, help us execute on our focused growth strategy, provide due-diligence on acquisition candidates, and assist the company with its current efforts to uplist to a national exchange.”

With this appointment, Golden Matrix is fulfilling its commitment to shareholders to upgrade corporate governance and expand the board of directors during 2020 with the appointment of additional independent directors.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.



Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

