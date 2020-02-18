Log in
Golden Matrix Second Quarter Revenues Expected to Exceed $870,000; Up 22% on Revenues in Like Year-Ago Quarter

02/18/2020 | 09:21am EST

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTCPK: GMGI), a technology-driven company that designs and develops social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced that for the second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020, the company expects to report revenues exceeding $870,000, up 22% on revenues of $713,542 recorded in the second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2019.

For the first six months of fiscal (July 31) 2020, the company expects to report revenues of about $1.75 million, a 30% increase on revenues of $1.35 million recorded in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Golden Matrix also said Q2’s operating margin and positive cash flow are expected to be consistent with those achieved in the previous quarter. The company’s Q1’20 operating margin of $545,888 was 62% of revenues.  

Golden Matrix revenues are derived primarily from licensing fees received from gaming operators located in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and integrated with the company’s state-of-the-art GM-X platform. 

“Despite concerns over the Coronavirus,” said Golden Matrix CEO Anthony Goodman, “we have delivered another strong quarter and our business, being an online technology business focused on a rapidly growing segment of the market, continues to move forward at a brisk pace.” 

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Connect with us:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/GMGI_Group
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/goldenmatrixgroup/
Golden Matrix Group
info@goldenmatrix.com
Tel: (702) 318-7548
www.goldenmatrix.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
