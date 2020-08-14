Golden Meditech : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 08/14/2020 | 05:13am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (''AGM'') of Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') for the year 2020 will be held at No. 11 Wan Yuan Street, Beijing Economic Technological Development Area, Beijing, China on Monday, 28 September 2020 at 2 : 00 p.m. for the following purposes: to consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the Company (the '' Directors '') and of the auditors for the year ended 31 March 2020; A. to re-elect Mr. FENG Wen as an executive Director; and

B. to re-elect Mr. Daniel FOA as an independent non-executive Director; to authorise the board of Directors (the '' Board '') to fix the Directors' remuneration; to re-appoint the retiring auditors, KPMG, and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration; as special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

'' THAT :

(a) subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, the Board be and is hereby granted an unconditional general mandate to exercise during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (d) of this resolution) all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional ordinary shares of HK$0.20 each in the Company (or such nominal amount as shall result from a capitalisation issue, rights issue, sub-division, consolidation, re-classification, reconstruction or - 1 - reduction of share capital of the Company from time to time) (the ''Shares'') or securities convertible or exchangeable into Shares, and to make or grant offers, agreements, options, warrants or similar rights in respect thereof; the mandate referred to in paragraph (a) shall authorise the Board during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements, options and rights of exchange or conversion which might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate number of Shares allotted, issued or dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted or issued or dealt with (whether pursuant to options or otherwise) by the Board pursuant to the mandate referred to in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as defined in paragraph (d) of this resolution); the exercise of the subscription rights under options granted under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted by the Company for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or other eligible participants under such scheme or arrangements of Shares or rights to subscribe for Shares; any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment and issue of Shares or other securities of the Company in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company ('' Articles of Association ''); or any issue of Shares pursuant to the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any existing warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities of the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into Shares shall not exceed 20% of the total number of the Shares in issue as at the date of passing this resolution and the said approval in paragraph (a) shall be limited accordingly; for the purpose of this resolution:

'' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this resolution up to: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by any applicable law or the Articles of Association to be held; or - 2 - the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting, whichever is the earliest; ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of Shares, or an offer of warrants, options or other securities of the Company giving rights to subscribe for Shares, open for a period fixed by the Board to holders of Shares on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Board may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory applicable to the Company).'' 6. as special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: ''THAT: subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, the exercise by the Board of all the powers of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (c) of this resolution) to repurchase Shares be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate number of Shares which may be repurchased by the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the '' Stock Exchange '') or any other stock exchange recognised for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution:

'' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this resolution up to: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by any applicable law or the Articles of Association to be held; or - 3 - the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting, whichever is the earliest.'' 7. as special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: ''THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions numbered 5 and 6 set out in this notice, of which this resolution forms part, the aggregate number of Shares that may be allotted, issued or dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or dealt with by the Board pursuant to and in accordance with the mandate granted under resolution numbered 5 be and is hereby increased and extended by the addition thereto of the aggregate number of Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the mandate granted under resolution numbered 6, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing this resolution.'' By Order of the Board FENG Wen Chairman Hong Kong, 14 August 2020 Notes: The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 23 September 2020 to Monday, 28 September 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares can be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the AGM convened by the above notice, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Tuesday, 22 September 2020. A member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or, if he holds two or more Shares, more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, a form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the AGM (ie. not later than 26 September 2020 at 2 : 00 p.m. (Hong Kong time)) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting in person. - 4 - If two or more persons are joint holders of a Share, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the other joint holder(s). For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the principal or branch register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding of a Share. The translation into Chinese language of the above notice is for reference only. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail. As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five Directors. The executive Directors are Mr. Feng Wen (Chairman) and Mr. Leong Kim Chuan (Chief Executive); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Gao Yue, Mr. Poon Tsz Hang and Mr. Daniel Foa. - 5 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Golden Meditech Holding Limited published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:12:07 UTC