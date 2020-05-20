Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Golden Ocean Group Limited    GOGL   BMG396372051

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

(GOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/20 11:43:21 am
3.425 USD   +5.06%
11:39aGOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – Invitation to presentation of Q1 2020 Results
PU
11:27aGOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q1 2020 Results
GL
04/24GOGL – Grant of stock options
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q1 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 11:27am EDT

In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's first quarter 2020 results in the morning (CET) of Wednesday, May 27, 2020, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:

Teleconference and webcast
A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.bm

b. Conference Call
PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 2071 928000
United Kingdom (toll free): +44 (0) 8003 767922
Norway Toll Free #: 800 518 74
USA #: +1 631-5107-495

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 5059523.

Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.bm in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.

REPLAY DETAILS (available for 7 days)

Replay Access Number: 5059523
International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 3333 009785
Norway #: +47 21 03 42 35
USA #: +1 917-677-7532

Participant list information required: Full Name & Company

May 20, 2020

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
11:39aGOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – Invitation to presentation of Q1 2020 Results
PU
11:27aGOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q1 2020 Results
GL
04/24GOGL – Grant of stock options
GL
04/07GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – Appointment of CEO
PU
04/07GOGL - Appointment of CEO
GL
03/12GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PU
03/05GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24Industrials Down Sharply On Coronavirus Worries -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
02/18GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – Q4 2019 Presentation
PU
02/18GOGL - Q4 2019 Presentation
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 397 M
EBIT 2020 9,96 M
Net income 2020 -48,6 M
Debt 2020 1 152 M
Yield 2020 7,67%
P/E ratio 2020 340x
P/E ratio 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 4,08x
EV / Sales2021 2,92x
Capitalization 467 M
Chart GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Ocean Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,22 $
Last Close Price 3,26 $
Spread / Highest target 84,0%
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Ola Lorentzon Chairman
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
Per Heiberg Chief Financial Officer
John Fredriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED-43.03%467
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT100.78%29 511
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-27.87%19 314
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-34.49%5 270
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.8.97%4 069
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.63%2 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group