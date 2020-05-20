GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q1 2020 Results
05/20/2020 | 11:27am EDT
In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's first quarter 2020 results in the morning (CET) of Wednesday, May 27, 2020, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:
Teleconference and webcast A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.
In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.bm
b. Conference Call PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS
International Dial In/UK Local #:
+44 (0) 2071 928000
United Kingdom (toll free):
+44 (0) 8003 767922
Norway Toll Free #:
800 518 74
USA #:
+1 631-5107-495
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 5059523.
Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.bm in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.
REPLAY DETAILS (available for 7 days)
Replay Access Number:
5059523
International Dial In/UK Local #:
+44 (0) 3333 009785
Norway #:
+47 21 03 42 35
USA #:
+1 917-677-7532
Participant list information required: Full Name & Company
May 20, 2020
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.