GOGL – Notice of resignation from the CEO

11/21/2019 | 02:02am EST

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the “Company“) today announced that Ms. Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS, has submitted her notice of resignation. Ms. Vartdal has held the position as CEO since April 2016, and before that served as CFO since June 2010.

The Company has appointed Ola Lorentzon, the Chairman of the Board of Golden Ocean, as interim CEO and will initiate the search for a new CEO immediately. Ms. Vartdal will step down as a CEO on November 30, 2019 and will remain available to the Company until the end of February 2020.

Ms. Vartdal commented: “I have had 10 fantastic years with Golden Ocean and am pleased with the development of the Company during this period. The Company is now in a solid financial position, just delivered its best quarterly result since 2013 and is well prepared ahead of IMO 2020. I am proud of what all our dedicated and knowledgeable colleagues have created, and I am confident that Golden Ocean has a bright future”

Mr. Lorentzon commented: “I would like to thank Birgitte for her efforts throughout the last 10 years, first as CFO and then as the CEO since 2016. Birgitte has had an important role in the management and development of the Company. I wish Birgitte all the best for the future. ”

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
November 21, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 465 M
EBIT 2019 107 M
Net income 2019 30,5 M
Debt 2019 1 113 M
Yield 2019 6,99%
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 5,54x
EV / Sales2019 4,06x
EV / Sales2020 3,75x
Capitalization 772 M
Chart GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Ocean Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,50  $
Last Close Price 5,40  $
Spread / Highest target 85,2%
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal Chief Executive Officer
Ola Lorentzon Chairman
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
Per Heiberg Chief Financial Officer
John Fredriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED-12.66%772
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S32.88%27 816
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT240.18%14 937
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.02%7 729
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.27.26%3 340
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA15.38%3 093
