GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED

(GOGL)
07/08 03:51:03 pm
3.995 USD   +1.14%
02:53pGOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
06/22New CEO of Trafigura shipping fuel venture to leave in September
RE
05/27GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – Q1 2020 Presentation
PU
Golden Ocean : GOGL – 2020 Annual General Meeting

07/08/2020 | 02:53pm EDT

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the 'Company') advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on August 31, 2020. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 17, 2020. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 08, 2020

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Golden Ocean Group Limited published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 18:52:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 377 M - -
Net income 2020 -202 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 566 M 566 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Ocean Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,43 $
Last Close Price 3,95 $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Ola Lorentzon Chairman
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
Per Heiberg Chief Financial Officer
John Fredriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED-27.71%566
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-14.32%23 275
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-28.37%10 881
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.59%6 654
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.11.41%4 341
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-9.47%2 942
