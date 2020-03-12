Golden Ocean : GOGL – Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Log in
03/12/2020 | 07:03pm EDT

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (the 'Company') announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the 'Annual Report') has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission'). The Annual Report may be accessed through the Company's website, www.goldenocean.bm, or in the link below. The Annual Report is also available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2019 audited financial statements, by contacting the Investor Relations department.

Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
March 12, 2020


Contact Person:
Per Heiberg: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 45

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

Disclaimer

Golden Ocean Group Limited published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 23:02:03 UTC
