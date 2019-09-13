Log in
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD

(GOGL)
09/13 12:12:06 pm
6.64 USD   +2.47%
GOGL - 2019 Annual General Meeting
09/12GOLDEN OCEAN : Presentation, September 2019
08/30JOHN FREDRIKSEN : media reports
GOGL - 2019 Annual General Meeting

09/13/2019 | 11:41am EDT

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 13, 2019 at 09:30 a.m. at the Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM CX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

  1. To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight
  2. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit
  3. To re-elect John Fredriksen as a Director of the Company
  4. To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company
  5. To re-elect James O’Shaughnessey as a Director of the Company
  6. To re-elect Ulrika Laurin as a Director of the Company
  7. To elect Marius Hermansen as a Director of the Company
  8. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration
  9. To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$600,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda
September 13, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
