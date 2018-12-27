Log in
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD    GOGL

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD (GOGL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/27 04:50:48 pm
5.795 USD   -6.08%
2017GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD : annual earnings release
GOGL - Repurchase of shares

12/27/2018 | 04:42pm CET


Golden Ocean Group Limited ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that the Company has, on December 27, 2018 purchased 75,000 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 50.9104 per share. After this transaction Golden Ocean holds a total of 395,000 own shares.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on December 20, 2018.
           

Hamilton, Bermuda
December 27, 2018


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 490 M
EBIT 2018 141 M
Net income 2018 77,8 M
Debt 2018 1 012 M
Yield 2018 8,10%
P/E ratio 2018 10,98
P/E ratio 2019 7,29
EV / Sales 2018 3,86x
EV / Sales 2019 3,47x
Capitalization 877 M
Chart GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Golden Ocean Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10,9 $
Spread / Average Target 77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal CEO & Investor Relations Contact
Ola Lorentzon Chairman
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
Per Heiberg Chief Financial Officer
Gert-Jan van der Akker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD-24.29%877
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-24.83%25 105
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-41.21%5 339
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-31.94%4 563
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-33.11%4 035
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-41.21%2 524
