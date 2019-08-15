Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Golden Ocean Group Ltd    GOGL   BMG396372051

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD

(GOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GOGL – Second Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL / OSE: GOGL) (the “Company” or “Golden Ocean”), a leading dry bulk shipping company, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights

  • Net loss of $33.1 million and loss per share of $0.23 for the second quarter of 2019, which includes $13.3 million in mark to market losses on derivatives, compared with net loss of $7.5 million and loss per share of $0.05 for the first quarter of 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $21.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $36.0 million for the first quarter of 2019
  • Declared four options for scrubber installations, increasing the total number to 23 installations
  • Completed refinancing of the non-recourse loans for 14 vessels, reducing interest expense and cash break-even levels
  • Invested in Singapore Marine, a dry bulk freight operator
  • Entered into a non-binding term sheet together with Trafigura and Frontline to establish a JV for supply of marine fuels
  • Announced a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2019

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented:

“Following a weak first half of the year, the third quarter has started off on a very strong note. Increased iron ore volumes and supply imbalances, combined with fewer vessels in the market due to scrubber installations have led to a dramatic turnaround in the market, which we expect will improve our third quarter results. The upcoming IMO2020 regulations are widely expected to positively impact the market and create a further competitive advantage for owners with modern, fuel-efficient fleets. There may also be supply chain issues that constrain supply of compliant fuels for some owners. We believe the scale of our fleet will again benefit us and that our joint venture with Trafigura and Frontline will further strengthen our ability to source competitively priced bunker fuel of good quality when and where we need it.“

Per Heiberg, Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented:

“The weak second quarter results were negatively impacted by losses on our portfolio of derivatives of  $13.3 million as falling U.S. forward interest rates affected our interest rate hedges and improvement in freight rates late in the quarter partially reversed the unrealized gains on our FFA hedges in previous quarters. These losses coincided with a heavy drydocking schedule during the second quarter, which increased operating expenses. Excluding these effects, we managed to limit the influence of the weak market by delivering an average TCE rate above the market indexes for all of our vessel classes.“

The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
August 15, 2019

Questions should be directed to:

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 53

Per Heiberg: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 45

 The full report is available in the link below.

Forward Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events or acts by terrorists, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD
02:05aGOGL – Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
08/13GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – Golden Ocean Group Limited and Frontline Ltd. invest..
PU
08/09GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – Invitation to presentation of Q2 2019 Results
PU
08/09GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q2 2019 Results
GL
07/04GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
07/04GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL - 2019 Annual General Meeting
GL
06/25GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL - Repurchase of shares
GL
06/05GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/31GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL - Declaration of options and repurchase of shares
GL
05/22GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL - Q1 2019 Presentation
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 399 M
EBIT 2019 58,1 M
Net income 2019 -1,36 M
Debt 2019 1 092 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 4,61x
EV / Sales2019 4,70x
EV / Sales2020 3,81x
Capitalization 782 M
Chart GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Golden Ocean Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,80  $
Last Close Price 5,45  $
Spread / Highest target 83,5%
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal CEO & Investor Relations Contact
Ola Lorentzon Chairman
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
Per Heiberg Chief Financial Officer
Gert-Jan van der Akker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD-7.31%782
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK-2.89%21 007
HAPAG-LLOYD AG123.66%9 855
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD7.92%6 858
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD33.56%2 953
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-34.89%2 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group