GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD (GOGL)

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD

(GOGL)
07/03 01:00:00 pm
6.24 USD   +0.32%
03:18aGOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL – 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
02:51aGOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL - 2019 Annual General Meeting
GL
06/25GOLDEN OCEAN : GOGL - Repurchase of shares
GL
Golden Ocean : GOGL - 2019 Annual General Meeting

07/04/2019 | 02:51am EDT
Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 13, 2019. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 25, 2019. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 4, 2019



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via Globenewswire
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 379 M
EBIT 2019 57,4 M
Net income 2019 -16,7 M
Debt 2019 1 107 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 5,27x
EV / Sales2019 5,28x
EV / Sales2020 4,09x
Capitalization 896 M
Chart GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Golden Ocean Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,80  $
Last Close Price 6,24  $
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal CEO & Investor Relations Contact
Ola Lorentzon Chairman
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
Per Heiberg Chief Financial Officer
Gert-Jan van der Akker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD1.30%896
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA9.75%0
MATSON INC19.80%0
YINSON HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%0
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD7.91%0
PAN OCEAN CO LTD--.--%0
