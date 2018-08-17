Log in
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD (GOGL)
Golden Ocean : GOGL - Q2 2018 Presentation

08/17/2018

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited's second quarter 2018 results for today's webcast / conference call at 15:00 CEST.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Financials ($)
Sales 2018 487 M
EBIT 2018 145 M
Net income 2018 80,9 M
Debt 2018 969 M
Yield 2018 4,19%
P/E ratio 2018 13,91
P/E ratio 2019 8,62
EV / Sales 2018 4,49x
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
Capitalization 1 216 M
Managers
NameTitle
Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal CEO & Investor Relations Contact
Ola Lorentzon Chairman
Tord Brath Head-Global Operations
Per Heiberg Chief Financial Officer
Gert-Jan van der Akker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD3.44%1 256
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD-20.96%3 098
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%1 732
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN LOGISTICS ASA-45.74%1 667
SEASPAN CORPORATION32.00%1 518
COSCO SHIPPING SPLIZED CARIRS CO LTD-35.29%1 156
