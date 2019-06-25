Golden Ocean : GOGL - Repurchase of shares

Log in
06/25/2019 | 10:42am EDT

Golden Ocean Group Limited ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that the Company has, on June 25, 2019 purchased 50,000 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 44.98 per share. After this transaction Golden Ocean holds a total of 745,000 own shares.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on December 20, 2018.

Hamilton, Bermuda
June 25, 2019

 
 
 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via Globenewswire
