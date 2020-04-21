Golden Predator Mining : Announces Proposed Marketed Financing

TSX.V: GPY

April 21, 2020

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP ANNOUNCES PROPOSED MARKETED FINANCING

Vancouver, BC, April 21, 2020 - Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV:GPY) ("Golden Predator" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") with respect to a marketed offering (the "Offering") of 10,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of C$0.25 per Unit (the "Issue Price"). Each Unit consists of one Class A common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one-halfof one Common Share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.35 for 36 months following the completion of the Offering. Warrants are subject to acceleration of the expiry date to 30 calendar days upon notice provided to the warrant-holderby the Company in the event that the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares is equal to or higher than C$0.75 for a period of 5 consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange or other Canadian stock exchange on which the Common Shares are principally traded.

The Offering will be conducted on a best efforts agency basis under the terms of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and Clarus Securities Inc. (the "Agent"). On closing of the Offering the Company has agreed to pay the Agent a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Offering will be conducted in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, and in such other jurisdictions as are agreed to by the Company and the Agent.

PowerOne Capital Markets Limited has been appointed as special advisor to the Company.

The net proceeds raised from the sale of the Units under the Offering will be used by the Company for the completion of a feasibility level study to determine the parameters for heap leach reprocessing at the Company's Brewery Creek Property, metallurgical column and geotechnical testing, preparation of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Brewery Creek Property, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about May 12, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of regulatory approvals and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.