MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Golden Predator Mining Corp.    GPY   CA38116P1053

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP.

(GPY)
Golden Predator Mining Corp., Working Towards the Restart of a Past Producing Mine, CEO Clip Video

06/04/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2020) - Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV: GPY) (OTCQX: NTGSF) CEO, Janet Lee-Sheriff speaks about how the company is focusing on putting the Brewery Creek Mine back into production.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/golden-predator-brewery-creek-gold-mine-ceo-clip-90sec/

Golden Predator is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on June 6th & 7th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV: GPY) (OTCQX: NTGSF)

www.goldenpredator.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57299


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -9,24 M -6,84 M -6,84 M
Net cash 2019 1,06 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,11x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 52,9 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 86,8%
NameTitle
Janet Lee-Sheriff Chief Executive Officer
William Morris Sheriff Executive Chairman
Michael G. Maslowski Chief Operating Officer
Scott C. Davis Chief Financial Officer
Bradley G. Thiele Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP.-15.19%39
NEWMONT CORPORATION34.57%44 961
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION29.64%41 207
POLYUS48.76%20 602
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.37.09%17 601
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-3.93%16 811
