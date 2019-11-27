Golden Resources Development International : 2019/2020 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2019
0
11/27/2019 | 05:43am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GOLDEN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
金 源 米 業 國 際 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 677)
2019/2020 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2019
SUMMARY OF INTERIM RESULTS
The Directors of Golden Resources Development International Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30th September, 2019 as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six months ended
30th September,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
REVENUE
3
835,021
686,529
Cost of sales
(552,721)
(481,849)
GROSS PROFIT
282,300
204,680
Net unrealized gain on financial assets
at fair value through profit or loss
1,008
2,996
Net other income
4
10,718
4,240
Selling and distribution costs
(165,409)
(133,561)
Administrative expenses
(88,761)
(81,792)
Interest on lease liabilities
(10,555)
―
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
3
29,301
(3,437)
Share of results of associates
3,530
(2,449)
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION
5
32,831
(5,886)
Taxation
6
(8,003)
(3,697)
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
24,828
(9,583)
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
24,768
(9,511)
Non-controlling interests
60
(72)
24,828
(9,583)
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE
8
- Basic
HK1.5 cents
HK(0.6) cents
- Diluted
HK1.5 cents
HK(0.6) cents
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended
30th September,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
24,828
(9,583)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Items to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(4,452)
(6,255)
Share of other comprehensive loss of associates
(179)
(1,881)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
(4,631)
(8,136)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
20,197
(17,719)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
20,904
(16,446)
Non-controlling interests
(707)
(1,273)
20,197
(17,719)
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30th
31st
September,
March,
2019
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
185,148
164,912
Right-of-use assets
295,224
―
Investment properties
162,790
162,790
Intangible asset
22,505
22,505
Interests in associates
178,435
174,926
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
47,547
39,691
Prepaid lease payments
13,731
14,170
Rental and related deposits paid
27,027
―
Deposit paid for additional interests in financial
assets at fair value through profit or loss
―
7,856
932,407
586,850
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
186,844
173,938
Trade debtors
9
56,081
66,605
Other debtors, deposits and prepayments
67,475
68,044
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
271,314
259,209
Tax recoverable
―
798
Cash and cash equivalents
260,833
252,153
842,547
820,747
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade creditors
10
109,486
72,266
Other creditors and accruals
84,429
74,680
Lease liabilities
88,134
―
Tax liabilities
7,510
―
289,559
146,946
NET CURRENT ASSETS
552,988
673,801
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,485,395
1,260,651
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease liabilities
223,967
―
Deferred tax liabilities
2,280
2,576
226,247
2,576
1,259,148
1,258,075
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
169,741
169,741
Reserves
1,066,463
1,080,151
Shareholders' equity
1,236,204
1,249,892
Non-controlling interests
22,944
8,183
1,259,148
1,258,075
3
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six months ended 30th September, 2019
BASIS OF PREPARATION
The unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong
Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("the HKICPA") and with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified for the revaluation of investment properties and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss which are measured at fair values, as appropriate.
In the current period, the Group has adopted the following new or revised standards and amendments (the "new HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA, which are or have become effective for the Group's financial year beginning on 1st April, 2019:
HKFRSs (Amendments)
Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle
HKFRS 9 (Amendments)
Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation
HKFRS 16
Leases
HKAS 19 (Amendments)
Employee Benefits
HKAS 28 (Amendments)
Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures
HK(IFRIC) - Int 23
Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments
The adoption of the new HKFRSs has had no material effect on the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the current or prior accounting periods except for HKFRS 16 which will be explained below. Accordingly, no prior period adjustment has been required.
Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases"
The Group has applied HKFRS 16 for the first time in the current period. HKFRS 16 superseded HKAS 17 "Leases" and the related interpretations.
As a lessee
On transition, the Group has made the following adjustments upon application of HKFRS 16:
The Group recognised lease liabilities of HK$245,405,000 and right-of-use assets of HK$231,182,000 at 1st April, 2019.
When recognising the lease liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases, the Group has applied incremental borrowing rates of the relevant group entities at the date of initial application. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied is 4.25%.
4
2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)
Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued)
The reconciliation of lease liabilities as at 1st April, 2019 to the operating leases commitments as at 31st March, 2019 is as follows:
At 1st April,
2019
HK$'000
Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31st March, 2019
289,410
Lease liabilities discounted at relevant incremental borrowing rates
245,550
Less: Recognition exemption - short-term leases
(145)
Lease liabilities as at 1st April, 2019
245,405
Analysed as:
Current
69,738
Non-current
175,667
245,405
The carrying amount of right-of-use assets as at 1st April, 2019 comprises the following:
Right-of-use assets relating to operating leases recognized upon application of HKFRS 16
By class:
Land and buildings
At 1st April, 2019 HK$'000
231,182
231,182
The following table summarises the impacts of transition to HKFRS 16 on retained profits at 1st April, 2019.
Retained earnings
Depreciation of right-of-use assets from commencement dates upon application of HKFRS 16
Interest on lease liabilities from commencement dates upon application of HKFRS 16
Less: Lease expenses of operating leases under HKAS 17 before 1st April, 2019
Impact at 1st April, 2019
Impacts of adopting HKFRS 16 at 1st April, 2019 HK$'000
180,857
37,450
(204,084)
14,223
5
2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued)
Impacts and changes in accounting policies of application on HKFRS 16 "Leases" (Continued)
The following adjustments were made to the amounts recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at 1st April, 2019. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included.
Impacts on assets and (liabilities) as at 1st April, 2019
Carrying
amount
previously
reported at
31st March,
2019
HK$'000
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Right-of-use assets
-
Rental and related deposits paid
-
Current assets
Other debtors, deposits and prepayments
68,044
Current liabilities
Lease liabilities
-
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
-
Capital and reserves
Reserves
1,080,151
Impacts of adopting HKFRS 16 HK$'000
231,182
22,028
(22,028)
69,738
175,667
(14,223)
Carrying amount under HKFRS 16 at 1st April, 2019 HK$'000 (Restated)
231,182
22,028
46,016
69,738
175,667
1,065,928
6
3. SEGMENT INFORMATION
An analysis of the Group's segment information by operating segments is as follows:
Operating segments
Statement of profit or loss for the six months ended 30th September, 2019
Convenience
Rice
store
Securities
Property
Corporate
operation
operation
investment
investment
and others
Consolidated
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
REVENUE
Total sales
391,625
441,254
-
2,142
-
835,021
RESULTS
Segment results
45,016
(19,293)
2,484
655
439
29,301
Share of results of
associates
(161)
-
-
1,090
2,601
3,530
Profit before taxation
32,831
Taxation
(8,003)
Profit for the period
24,828
Profit attributable to:
Shareholders of
the Company
24,768
Non-controlling
interests
60
24,828
Segment assets and liabilities as at 30th September, 2019
Convenience
Rice
store
Securities
Property
Corporate
operation
operation
investment
investment
and others
Consolidated
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
ASSETS
Segment assets
202,684
606,976
271,712
253,012
262,135
1,596,519
Interests in associates
14,739
-
-
109,467
54,229
178,435
Consolidated total assets
1,774,954
LIABILITIES
Segment liabilities
32,953
461,810
-
1,140
10,113
506,016
Unallocated corporate
liabilities
9,790
Consolidated total liabilities
515,806
7
3. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Operating segments (Continued)
Statement of profit or loss for the six months ended 30th September, 2018
Convenience
Rice
store
Securities
Property
Corporate
operation
operation
investment
investment
and others
Consolidated
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
REVENUE
Total sales
369,833
314,792
-
1,904
-
686,529
RESULTS
Segment results
18,371
(26,054)
4,134
486
(374)
(3,437)
Share of results of
associates
12
-
-
634
(3,095)
(2,449)
Loss before taxation
(5,886)
Taxation
(3,697)
Loss for the period
(9,583)
Loss attributable to:
Shareholders of
the Company
(9,511)
Non-controlling
interests
(72)
(9,583)
Segment assets and liabilities as at 31st March, 2019
Convenience
Rice
store
Securities
Property
Corporate
operation
operation
investment
investment
and others
Consolidated
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
ASSETS
Segment assets
223,237
247,666
259,812
248,266
252,892
1,231,873
Interests in associates
13,888
-
-
108,575
52,463
174,926
Unallocated corporate assets
798
Consolidated total assets
1,407,597
LIABILITIES
Segment liabilities
34,775
99,261
-
1,172
11,738
146,946
Unallocated corporate
liabilities
2,576
Consolidated total liabilities
149,522
8
3. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
Geographical segments
The Group's operations are located in Hong Kong, Vietnam and other regions.
The following table provides an analysis of the Group's sales by location of markets, irrespective of the origin of the goods/services:
Revenue by
geographical markets
For the six months ended
30th September,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
Hong Kong
386,393
364,496
Vietnam
441,254
314,792
Others
7,374
7,241
835,021
686,529
4.
NET OTHER INCOME
For the six months ended
30th September,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
Interest revenue on:
- Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
1,233
1,264
- Financial assets measured at amortized cost
1,599
850
2,832
2,114
Dividend from financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
1,259
1,149
Net realized (loss)/gain on disposal of financial assets at
fair value through profit or loss
(338)
242
Net foreign exchange loss
(727)
(2,065)
Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(812)
(912)
Sundry income
8,504
3,712
10,718
4,240
9
5. PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION Profit/(loss) before taxation is arrived at after charging:
For the six months ended
30th September,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
Depreciation and amortisation of property,
plant and equipment
20,676
18,236
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
38,318
－
Amortisation of prepaid lease payments
257
260
Interest on lease liabilities
10,555
－
6.
TAXATION
For the six months ended
30th September,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
Current tax:
Hong Kong
8,287
4,197
Other regions in the PRC
12
18
8,299
4,215
Overprovision in prior years:
Hong Kong
－
(1)
Deferred tax
(296)
(517)
Taxation attributable to the Company and
its subsidiaries
8,003
3,697
Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 16.5% of the estimated assessable profit for both periods, except for the first HK$2,000,000 of a qualified entity's assessable profit which is calculated at 8.25%, in accordance with the two-tiered profit tax rate regime. Taxation arising in other jurisdictions is calculated at the rates prevailing in the relevant jurisdictions.
10
7. DIVIDEND
Dividend attributable to the interim period:
For the six months ended
30th September,
20192018
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
HK$'000 HK$'000
Interim dividend declared after the
interim period end of HK1.1 cents
per share on 1,697,406,458 shares
(2018: HK1.1 cents per share on
1,697,406,458 shares)
18,671
18,671
The interim dividend declared after the interim period end has not been recognised as a liability at the interim period end date.
Dividend attributable to the previous financial year, approved and paid during the interim period:
For the six months ended
30th September,
20192018
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
HK$'000 HK$'000
Final dividend in respect of the
previous financial year, approved
and paid during the interim period,
of HK1.2 cents per share on
1,697,406,458 shares
(2018: HK1.2 cents per share on
1,697,406,458 shares)
20,369
20,369
8. EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE
The calculation of the basic earnings/(loss) per share attributable to the shareholders of the Company is based on the following data:
For the six months ended
30th September,
20192018
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
HK$'000 HK$'000
Earnings/(loss) for the purpose of basic earnings/(loss)
per share
24,768
(9,511)
The Company has no dilutive potential ordinary shares in issue at the end of both periods.
11
9. TRADE DEBTORS
The Group allows an average credit period of 30-60 days to its trade customers. The following is an aging analysis of trade debtors at the end of the reporting period according to the delivery date:
30th
31st
September,
March,
2019
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
Within 30 days
25,469
26,740
31-60 days
19,491
26,035
61-90 days
7,520
11,138
Over 90 days
3,601
2,692
56,081
66,605
As at 30th September, 2019, the balance of trade debtors over 90 days of approximately HK$3,601,000 (31st March, 2019: HK$2,692,000) were past due but not impaired as the balances were related to debtors with sound repayment history and no recent history of default.
10. TRADE CREDITORS
The following is an aging analysis of trade creditors at the end of the reporting period according to the delivery date:
30th
31st
September,
March,
2019
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
Within 30 days
107,311
71,349
31-60 days
954
392
61-90 days
342
21
Over 90 days
879
504
109,486
72,266
12
CHAIRMAN STATEMENT
I am pleased to report the Group's strong revenue growth and margin improvement in both Vietnam Circle K convenience stores and our leading Hong Kong rice brands. These results demonstrate clear improvements in our operational performance and indicate a positive trend in efficiency and effectiveness of our dedicated and hard-working teams in HK and Vietnam.
Circle K Convenience Stores (Vietnam)
In Vietnam, as of 30 September 2019, the Group operated 366 Circle K convenience stores, compared to 293 at this time last year, covering six major cities and provinces in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Can Tho and Ha Long. The business performance of Circle K stores for the half year was very encouraging. Our steady revenue growth coupled with the improvement in profit margin, resulted in positive EBITDA for the half year ended 30 September 2019.
These results were due to the integration of increasing O2O (online-to-offline) businesses leveraged on the expanding geographical footprint of the stores, increase in customer base and per transaction value, enhancement of our supply chain management, and most importantly our local management teams and front-line staffs. We view the Circle K stores to be an evolving business platform for the Group's long- term growth prospect in Vietnam.
Rice Brands (Hong Kong)
In Hong Kong, the rice operating business environment continued to be competitive and challenging, especially in context of the headline news.
The revenue for the Group's rice business rose 6% to HK$392 million for the half year ended 30 September 2019 compared with same period last year. During this period, the Group managed to improve the profit margin despite the international premium rice price persisting in high level. The Group continued to improve cost control measures, optimize operational efficiency and strengthen customer services management teams and systems as the market leader in the highly competitive Hong Kong rice market.
To meet and satisfy changing customer demographics, profiles, tastes and trends, we launched the Kangaroo Low Glycemic Index Rice (GI-Rice) as well as the Golden Elephant Microwavable Cooked Thai Jasmine Rice (GO-Rice). Both new offerings have been well-received by the marketplace as "well- being'' across all product categories gains increasing traction, especially in increasing demand by gluten- free-diets (GFD) and low glycemic-index (GI) -conscious customers, combined with demand for quality, consistency, value, convenience and single-serving portions.
13
CHAIRMAN STATEMENT (Continued)
Outlook
The Group is optimistic about our diversification strategy and the impressive growth and development witnessed in Vietnam. As the only country in South East Asia boasting a 6-7% GDP growth consistently over recent years, our group remain resilient on the development of industries and infrastructure in the region. This can be witnessed through robust growth in all sectors of industries, most notably retail, hard industries and e-commerce.
It is with this rationale in mind, founded by existing data, that the Group committed to build a logistics joint venture with S.F. Express (Overseas) Limited to service the growing economy of Vietnam. GSL Global Company Limited ("GSL"), the joint venture between the aforementioned companies, aims to provide high-quality logistics services by extending its services to segments of production, supply, sales and distribution of all goods and services, whilst leveraging on the national coverage and distribution network of our Circle K business unit. Logistics products of the company mainly include various types of express services such as express delivery, intra-city delivery, warehousing services and international express delivery; also cold-chain transportation services for the customers for the fresh produce, food products and pharmaceutical segments. By focusing on customers' needs, GSL provides diversified products and comprehensive logistic services.
Looking ahead, the development of our Vietnam Circle K convenience stores and our Hong Kong rice brands are both very positive. The Group views continuous and selective technology upgrades and integration as high-value assets and significant added-values to our Businesses. The Group's CAPEX budget reflects investments into our existing IT infrastructures and utilizing leading-edge technologies to enhance our customer service delivery, sales efficiency and timely data-driven decisions for prioritizing key performance metrics of the Group.
With net cash position of HK$261 million as of 30 September 2019 and a strong balance sheet, the Group is well positioned to engage in favourable business investment opportunities and to diversify our operations to generate stable long-term returns for the shareholders.
14
LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES
The Group had cash balance of approximately HK$261 million as at 30th September, 2019. With cash and other current assets of approximately HK$843 million as at 30th September, 2019 as well as available banking facilities, the Group has sufficient financial resources to satisfy its commitments and working capital requirements.
INTERIM DIVIDEND
The Directors have declared an interim dividend of HK1.1 cents per share for the year ending 31st March, 2020 (2018/2019: HK1.1 cents per share) to the shareholders on the Register of Members of the Company at the close of business on Friday, 20th December, 2019.
It is expected that the interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or about Wednesday, 8th January, 2020.
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 16th December, 2019 to Friday, 20th December, 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered.
In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and the appropriate transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 13th December, 2019.
EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY
The total number of employees for the Group is about 3,631.
Remuneration packages are reviewed by the Group from time to time. In addition to salary payments, other fringe benefits for the staff include retirement benefits schemes and medical insurance scheme, as well as quarters and housing allowances for certain staff. The Group has taken out personal accident insurance for senior staff and the staff who frequently travel overseas on business trips.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES
The Company adopted all the code provisions in the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "Code") as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules as its own code on corporate governance. The Company has complied with the Code throughout the six months ended 30th September, 2019.
MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS
The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the Directors of the Company. All Directors have confirmed, following specific enquiry by the Company, that they fully complied with the required standard as set out in the Model Code throughout the review period.
15
AUDIT COMMITTEE
The audit committee comprising three Independent Non-executive Directors, Mr. Joseph LAM Yuen To, Mr. Michael YU Tat Chi and Mr. Ronald YAN Mou Keung, had reviewed with management the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and discussed auditing, internal control and financial reporting matters including the review of the unaudited financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30th September, 2019.
PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SHARES
Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries had purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed shares for the six months ended 30th September, 2019.
PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM RESULTS AND INTERIM REPORT
The interim results announcement is published on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkex.com.hk) and the website of the Company (www.grdil.com). The 2019/2020 interim report will be dispatched to shareholders and will be published on the aforementioned websites in due course.
On behalf of the Board
Golden Resources Development International Limited
Laurent LAM Kwing Chee
Chairman
Hong Kong, 27th November, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Laurent LAM Kwing Chee (Chairman), Mr. Anthony LAM Sai Ho (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Madam LAM Sai Mann, Ms. Morna YUEN Mai-tong and Mr. TSANG Siu Hung. The non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Dennis LAM Saihong. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Joseph LAM Yuen To, Mr. Michael YU Tat Chi and Mr. Ronald YAN Mou Keung.
Golden Resources Development International Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:42:02 UTC