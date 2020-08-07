Log in
GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION

GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION

(GSH)
12:05pGolden Share Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
08/04Golden Share Announces Share for Debt Transaction
01/15GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES : Provides Projects Updates
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Share Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

08/07/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2020) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results from its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "AGM") held on August 7, 2020 in Markham, Ontario.

A total of 15.79 million common shares, representing approximately 40.88% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the AGM. Golden Share shareholders voted strongly in favour of each item of business put before the AGM, with over 99.31% of the votes being cast in favour of each of the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors, the approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan, grant of royalties and the election of each of Zhen Huang, Wes Roberts, David Graham and Nick Zeng as directors for the ensuing year.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corporation is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

WARNING: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including those with respect to the timing, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.goldenshare.ca or contact:

Golden Share Resources Corporation

Nick Zeng, President & CEO
E-mail: info@goldenshare.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61298


© Newsfilecorp 2020
