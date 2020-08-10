Log in
GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION

08:35aGolden Share Appoints Principal Advisor and Grants Options
NE
08/07Golden Share Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
NE
08/04Golden Share Announces Share for Debt Transaction
NE
Golden Share Appoints Principal Advisor and Grants Options

08/10/2020 | 08:35am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2020) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Mackenzie (Mac) Watson to join its Advisor Board.

Mr. Mackenzie (Mac) Watson has over 50 years' experience in the exploration, development, and mining industry, and has been involved in the discovery of numerous mineral deposits in Quebec and Ontario. Mr. Watson was awarded Canada's Prospector of the Year Award in 1991 for his contribution to the discovery of the Harker Holloway gold mine (Ontario), the Icon-Sullivan copper mine (Quebec), the Long Lake zinc mine (Ontario), the Ellison gold deposit (Quebec) and the Hebecourt copper deposit (Quebec); and again in 2010 for his contributions to the mineral discoveries in the Ring of Fire area of Northern Ontario. He was also awarded the Quebec Prospector of the Year Award in 1992 for his participation in the discovery of the Pusticamica and Verneuil gold deposits in Quebec. In 2015, Mr. Watson was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Golden Share's Advisory Board now is now composed of Dr. K. Sethu Raman, Mr. William S. (Steve) Vaughan, Mr. Bing Yang and Mr. Mackenzie (Mac) Watson.

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 500,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per share. 325,000 and 175,000 of the options are exercisable for 3 and 5 years, respectively.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corporation is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

WARNING: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including those with respect to the timing and content of share distribution, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.goldenshare.ca or contact:

Golden Share Resources Corporation
Nick Zeng, President & CEO
E-mail: info@goldenshare.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61320


© Newsfilecorp 2020
