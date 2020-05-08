GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Morganti & Co., P.C. Announces That an Investigation Has Been Launched into Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Morganti & Co., P.C. announces that it has been contacted by investors to investigate Golden Star Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSX: GSC, NYSE American: GSS) during the Class Period from and including February 20, 2019 to and including July 30, 2019.

According to Morganti & Co. ,P.C.’s investigation, it appears that Golden Star Resources Ltd. made misrepresentations and/or omitted to disclose that:

The Company had insufficient geological and geotechnical data in its Prestea mine;

The Company had experienced deficiencies in its operating practices and mining methods including inaccurate long hole drilling and blasting in its Prestea mine;

The Company did not have the mining flexibility and more measured resources to ensure higher reserve grade;

The Company had experienced increased tonnage at much lower grade where it had to supplement some of the production with oxide material;

The Company had excessive dilution which drove lower mining rates at the Prestea mine; and

As a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

