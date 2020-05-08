GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Morganti & Co., P.C. Announces That an Investigation Has Been Launched into Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Log in
05/08/2020 | 09:53am EDT

Morganti & Co., P.C. announces that it has been contacted by investors to investigate Golden Star Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSX: GSC, NYSE American: GSS) during the Class Period from and including February 20, 2019 to and including July 30, 2019.

According to Morganti & Co. ,P.C.’s investigation, it appears that Golden Star Resources Ltd. made misrepresentations and/or omitted to disclose that:

  • The Company had insufficient geological and geotechnical data in its Prestea mine;
  • The Company had experienced deficiencies in its operating practices and mining methods including inaccurate long hole drilling and blasting in its Prestea mine;
  • The Company did not have the mining flexibility and more measured resources to ensure higher reserve grade;
  • The Company had experienced increased tonnage at much lower grade where it had to supplement some of the production with oxide material;
  • The Company had excessive dilution which drove lower mining rates at the Prestea mine; and
  • As a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

All investors who purchased shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. on the Toronto Stock Exchange between February 20, 2019 to and including July 30, 2019, are urged to immediately contact Morganti & Co. at info@morgantico.com.

Morganti & Co., P.C. is a law firm that investigates, litigates and resolves economic and financial disputes on a success-fee basis. You will not pay our legal fees or reimburse us for any costs unless we obtain a recovery. You may learn more about Morganti & Co. P.C. at www.morgantico.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
