Golden Star Resources : Q4 2019 Presentation

CREATINGA LEADING AFRICAN GOLD PRODUCER Q4 & FY 2019 Results| February 2020 Such statements include comments regarding: 2020 consolidated gold production of 195-210koz, AISC of $1,080-1,180/oz , Cash costs of $790-850/oz, Capex of $55-60m in 2020 and an exploration spend of $6.2m and the allocation between Wassa and Prestea; Wassa mining rates being expected to continue to exceed 4,000tpd in 2020; Prestea underground production rates being expected to increase; the focus of the Company's 2020 exploration program; the ongoing investment at Wassa to increase drill density to identify optimal stope sequencing; planned improvement initiatives at Prestea; the implementation of a higher level of operating and cost discipline and the implementation of new systems and controls to benefit mine planning, cost optimisation and productivity rates; the investment in an optimised Alimak process and a new mining methodology on a new production level at Prestea to unlock higher mining rates and reduce dilution; and positioning Prestea for improved cost performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include timing of and unexpected events at the Prestea and/or the Wassa processing plants; variations in ore grade, tonnes mined, crushed or milled; delay or failure to receive board or government approvals and permits; construction delays; the availability and cost of electrical power; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms or at all; technical, permitting, mining or processing issues, including difficulties in establishing the infrastructure for Wassa Underground or Prestea Underground, inconsistent power supplies, plant and/or equipment failures and an inability to obtain supplies and materials on reasonable terms (including pricing) or at all; changes in U.S. and Canadian securities markets; heavy rainfall and flooding of underground mines; and fluctuations in gold price and input costs and general economic conditions. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. Please refer to the discussion of these and other factors in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed and available at www.sedar.com. The forecasts contained in this presentation constitute management's current estimates, as of the date of this presentation, with respect to the matters covered therein. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received and that actual results will vary from these estimates, possibly by material amounts. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event. Investors and others should not assume that any forecasts in this presentation represent management's estimate as of any date other than the date of this presentation. In this presentation, we use the terms "cash operating cost per ounce", "All-In Sustaining Cost per ounce" and "AISC per ounce". These terms should be considered as Non-GAAP Financial Measures as defined in applicable Canadian and United States securities laws and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). "Cash operating cost per ounce" for a period is equal to the cost of sales excluding depreciation and amortization for the period less royalties, the cash component of metals inventory net realizable value adjustments and severance charges divided by the number of ounces of gold sold (excluding pre-commercial production ounces) during the period. ,"All-In Sustaining Costs per ounce" commences with cash operating costs and then adds sustaining capital expenditures, corporate general and administrative costs, mine site exploratory drilling and greenfield evaluation costs and environmental rehabilitation costs, divided by the number of ounces of gold sold (excluding pre-commercial production ounces) during the period. This measure seeks to represent the total costs of producing gold from operations. These measures are not representative of all cash expenditures as they do not include income tax payments or interest costs. Changes in numerous factors including, but not limited to, mining rates, milling rates, gold grade, gold recovery, and the costs of labor, consumables and mine site general and administrative activities can cause these measures to increase or decrease. We believe that these measures are the same or similar to the measures of other gold mining companies but may not be comparable to similarly totaled measures in every instance. Please see our "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2019" for a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures to the nearest IFRS measure. INFORMATION:The information contained in this presentation has been obtained by Golden Star from its own records and from other sources deemed reliable, however no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. The scientific and technical information contained in this presentation is based upon information contained in in Golden Star's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the following current technical reports for those properties available at www.sedar.com: (i) Wassa - "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Golden Star Resources, Wassa Gold Mine, Ghana" effective date December 31, 2018; and (ii) Prestea Underground - "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Golden Star Resources, Bogoso/Prestea Gold Mine, Ghana" effective date December 31, 2017. CURRENCY:All monetary amounts refer to United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 2 PARTICIPATING MANAGEMENT Andrew Wray Chief Executive Officer Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in May 2019, member of the Board of Directors since October 2018

Previously CEO of La Mancha Group

Served as CFO at Acacia Mining

Worked at JP Morgan Cazenove in the Corporate Finance team with over 15 years advising mining companies André van Niekerk Chief Financial Officer As announced October 2019, André has decided that he will not be making the move to London. Paul Thomson will take over the CFO position after the release of the 2019 results

Joined Golden Star in 2006 - 5 years in Ghana as Head of Finance and Business Operations

Appointed CFO in April 2014, previously Financial Controller NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC Graham Crew Chief Operating Officer Appointed Chief Operating Officer in July 2019, previously on the Board of Directors from October 2018 to July 2019

Strong track record of transforming operations, with 25 years of operational, technical and corporate experience including the roles of General Manager at Barminco and General Manager at Acacia Mining Peter Spora Head of Growth & Discovery Joined November 2019

Most recently served as the Head of Discovery at La Mancha

Previously Head of Discovery at Acacia Mining

Peter is a geologist with 25 years of experience in discovery and business development roles 3 2019 KEY ACHIEVEMENTS Management changes New executive leadership team now in place

Transition of head office from Toronto to London due to be completed in H1 2020

Operations are now more accessible, improving the executive team's ability to support the operations with a greater on the ground presence Wassa Underground mining rates exceeded 4,000 tonnes per day through H2 2019

Continued to maintain low per tonne unit costs

Infill drilling program helped to improve the understanding of the orebody in 2019 Prestea Independent review and improvement project commenced in 2019

Following a review of the operation, the value of Prestea is being impaired by $56.8m

Alimak mining areas being optimised to improve the stope cycle time and reduce dilution

Mining to be introduced on 17 Level with new long hole open stoping mining methodology Sustainability Implementation of our Safety and Health Strategy saw increased alignment to our values and enhanced achievement of our principle that All Incidents Are Reported

Achieved the lowest per capita malaria case rate in the history of the business

Wassa mine signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding with its local communities NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC Two operating gold mines in Ghana - Wassa & Prestea 4 2019 PERFORMANCE VS GUIDANCE Revised 2019 Results Delivery Guidance Range Group Production koz 190-205 203.8 Group Cash Operating Costs $/oz 800-850 832 Group AISC $/oz 1100-1200 1,159 Wassa Production koz 150-160 156.2 Wassa Cash Operating Costs $/oz 600-650 633 Wassa AISC $/oz 880-940 922 Prestea Production koz 40-45 47.6 Prestea Cash Operating Costs $/oz 1450-1650 1,484 Prestea AISC $/oz 1900-2150 1,937 Group Capex $m 61.7 73.4 NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 2019 performance commentary Production delivered at the upper end of revised guidance range

Wassa production in line with midpoint of its guidance range

Prestea production 6% above the upper end of guidance range

Cash operating cost and AISC performance within range at both operations

Capital spend 19% higher than guidance, a positive outcome:

Underground development accelerated Additional $5m of budget allocated to Wassa definition drilling and extension drilling programs

5 2020 GUIDANCE WASSA GUIDANCE 155-165koz Production Guidance $620-660/oz Cash cost $930-990/oz AISC1 $42-46m Capex Guidance WASSA OUTLOOK Midpoint of guidance is 3% ahead of 2019 production

Mining rates expected to continue to exceed 4,000tpd Projects Paste fill plant completion due late Q3 2020

Upgraded pumping capacity

Electrical upgrade Growth Continuing to further our understanding of the Wassa underground and the wider licence area PRESTEA GUIDANCE 40-45koz Production Guidance $1,400-1,550/oz Cash cost $1,650-1,850/oz AISC1 $9-10.5m Capex Guidance PRESTEA OUTLOOK Independent review complete

Significant operational change underway

Underground production rates expected to increase

Contribution from open pit expected to reduce Optimisation initiatives Reduced Alimak stope heights

Narrower Alimak platform being trialled

New mining area - 17 Level

New mining methodology - Long Hole Open Stoping GROUP GUIDANCE EXPLORATION GUIDANCE EXPLORATION OUTLOOK 195-210koz $790-850/oz $55-60m $6.2m Cash cost Exploration budget Production Guidance Capex Guidance $1,080-1,180/oz $3.5m capitalised & $2.7m expensed AISC Guidance1 Wassa - Surface drilling of southern extensions of orebody now complete

Wassa orebody remains open to the south but the focus now shifts to infill drilling programmes from underground drill positions

2020 greenfield and brownfield exploration programs will focus on near mine targets in-and-around Wassa and Prestea, and regional exploration targets within 60km of the Wassa operation NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 6 WASSA FLAGSHIP ASSET WASSA -Recent production performance and outlook Q4 2019 - operating detail Production 41koz produced in Q4 2019 representing a 10% increase from Q4 2018 and a 17% increase on Q3 2019

The underground mined grade increased 33% QoQ

Mining progressed in the 595 & 620 levels, moving out of the areas of lower than expected grade that impacted Q3 2019

Mining rates remained above 4,000tpd during Q4

Plant throughput continued to slightly exceed the mining volumes due to the processing of lower grade stockpiles

The blended plant feed grade increased 28% QoQ FY 2019 - operating detail Wassa delivered 156koz of production in 2019, a 4% increase on FY 2018

Increased production attributable to increase in tonnes mined and processed from the Wassa Underground 42,910 41,335 37,562 37,356 34,565 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Operating data Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Ore Mined UG kt 375,958 406,922 309,504 1,421,742 1,075,218 Grade Mined UG g/t 3.8 2.8 3.8 3.6 4.2 Ore Processed kt 389,415 427,380 401,715 1,548,486 1,600,884 Recovery % 95.4 95.4 95.4 95.6 95.7 Gold Produced oz 41,335 34,565 37,562 156,166 149,697 NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 8 WASSA -Recent cost performance and outlook Q4 2019 costs Cost of sales per ounce decreased 4% to $799 for Q4 2019 from $836 in the same period in 2018

Cash operating cost per ounce remained consistent at $615 compared to $614 in Q4 2018

All-in Sustaining Cost per ounce increased 3% to $959 from $933 for the same period on 2018 mainly due to an increase in sustaining capital expenditure

Sustaining Cost per ounce increased 3% to $959 from $933 for the same period on 2018 mainly due to an increase in sustaining capital expenditure Capital expenditures for Q4 2019 totaled $21.7m compared to $13.9m in Q4 2018 due to investment in the paste fill plant, increase in spending on mobile equipment, electrical upgrades and the pump station project. FY 2019 costs Cost of sales per ounce decreased 9% to $813 for FY 2019 from $898 in 2018

Cash operating cost per ounce remained in line with 2018 at $633

AISC per ounce of $922 increased 4% from 2018 Cash operating costs and AISC 1,061 959 933 941 760 655 732 614 552 615 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Cash Operating Cost (US$/oz) AISC (US$/oz) Unit costs Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 UG Mining Cost $/t ore 34 32 34 35 34 Processing Cost $/t ore 26 19 20 24 20 G&A Cost $/t ore 11 9 10 10 10 Cash Operating Costs $/oz 615 732 614 633 629 AISC $/oz 959 1,061 933 922 886 NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 9 WASSA -Opportunity to capitalise on latent plant capacity and geological upside Improving geological understanding Ongoing investment to increase drill density to determine optimal stope sequencing

to determine optimal stope sequencing Target 12 months of definition drilling ahead of 2021 mining Increasing stope availability & mining flexibility Ongoing investment in development to increase stope availability

Paste plant construction started in H2 2019

Commissioning expected in H2 2020 Capital cost: $23m ($13.5m in 2020) Operating cost: $5-7 per tonne

Higher mining rates unlock increased gold production Long term target to increase mining rate to 5,000tpd (from current rates around 4,000tpd). Strengthening of mining fleet required: purchase of loaders, jumbo and 60t trucks

Plant capacity 7,800tpd - c.50% utilisation Wassa long section plotting 2020 mining areas N Mined out pits S In Grey, mined out stopes/pits In Blue, stopes and development for 2020 NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 10 PRESTEA OPERATIONAL CHANGE UNDERWAY Prestea -Recent production performance and outlook Q4 2019 - operating detail 11.3koz produced in Q4 2019, in line with Q4 2018

The underground grade increased 37% QoQ to 6.9g/t with stope S12 showing improved mining execution and lower dilution

Initiative to separate development waste from ore removed 9kt of waste from being processed in Q4

Underground mining volumes were lower than anticipated due to blasted ore being locked up in stope S13, some of this ore is expected to be released in Q1 2020 when mining the adjacent stope S14 FY 2019 - operating detail FY 2019 production decreased primarily due to a 38% decrease in open pit production and a 35% decrease in underground production

Open pit grade increased 30%

Underground production decreased 35% YoY as a result of a 45% decrease in head grade due to a combination of higher dilution and ore loss Production 8415 4578 3030 7198 4781 6652 7344 3870 6412 6555 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Underground production (ounces) Open pit production (ounces) Operating data Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Ore Mined kt 146,845 220,569 61,929 646,254 502,266 (Open Pit and UG) Ore Processed kt 151,830 221,414 209,182 719,449 1,301,976 Grade Processed g/t 6.9 UG 5.0 UG 8.6 UG 5.58 UG 10.12 UG 1.5 OP 1.6 OP 1.0 OP 1.56 OP 1.20 OP Recovery % 86.0 86.9 84.9 85.7 86.8 Gold Produced oz 11,336 14,827 11,284 47,603 75,087 NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 12 PRESTEA -Recent cost performance Q4 2019 costs Costs of sales per ounce decreased 31% to $2,101 for Q4 2019 from $3,054 in the same period of 2018 due primarily to a decrease in mine operating expense related to less throughput from open pits

Cash operating costs decreased 13% from $1,867 from the same period in 2018 and 26% from the previous quarter

All-In Sustaining cost increased 2% to $2,202 from $2,164 in the same period in 2018 due to a lower availability of underground ore FY 2019 - costs Costs of sales per ounce increased 10% to $1,848 for FY 2019 from $1,681 in the same period of 2018

Cash operating costs per ounce increased 15% to $1,484 from the same period in 2018

All-In Sustaining cost increased 24% to $1,937 from $1,558 in the same period in 2018 Cash operating costs and AISC 2,164 2,143 2,202 1,865 1,630 1,867 1,677 1,616 1,463 1,249 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Unit costs Cash Operating Cost (US$/oz) AISC (US$/oz) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 UG Mining Cost $/t ore 210 164 281 195 240 Processing Cost $/t ore 44 28 34 33 24 G&A Cost $/t ore 21 13 18 17 11 Cash Operating Costs $/oz 1,616 1,249 1,867 1,484 1,292 AISC $/oz 2,202 1,630 2,164 1,937 1,558 NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 13 PRESTEA -Alimak mine plan optimised to reduce dilution CSA independent review - Observations Initial recommendations Insufficient geological & Poor definition of reef position Develop geotechnical block H2 2019 definition drilling geotechnical data model complete Raise height contributes to poor Low equipment availability Consider alternative mining Purchase critical equipment geotechnical conditions methods Prestea Underground - Planned mining areas to Q4 2021 N 17 to 21L Decline 17L 17L LHOS vent raise to 17L Short alimaks 21L 24L Fwd vent loop 24L-21L ore pass Mined 24L S1 to S8 S16 S19 S22 S13 24L north SLOS N3 N2N1 Long alimaks In Green, stopes to be mined in 2020 In Blue/purple, stopes to be mined in 2021 Improvement initiatives - 2020 plan Level 24 - Operating changes Reduce Alimak stope height

Use of a narrower Alimak platform Level 17 - Introducing a new level New operating level

Establish longhole stope mining methodology Potential benefits of change Reduce the mining execution risk

Reduce dilution

Faster stope cycle time

Increased flexibility

Improved ore volumes NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 14 FINANCIAL RESULTS Q4 & FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL (US$'000s) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 % Change FY 2019 FY 2018 % Change Gold Revenues 66,061 57,339 15% 264,737 273,017 (3)% - Wassa 53,551 44,109 21% 203,820 183,078 11% - Prestea 12,510 13,230 (5)% 60,917 89,939 (32)% Cost of sales excluding depreciation & amortization 49,232 57,565 (14)% 186,340 223,729 (17)% Depreciation & amortization 8,464 7,824 8% 29,054 33,939 (14)% Mine operating margin 8,365 (8,050) 100%+ 49,343 15,349 100%+ - Wassa 20,066 13,018 54% 76,563 48,750 57% - Prestea (11,701) (21,068) 44% (27,220) (33,401) 23% Income/(loss) before tax (59,644) (10,369) 475% (50,535) (11,721) 331% - Wassa 16,566 11,179 48% 67,467 43,387 56% - Prestea (69,493) (20,559) 238% (87,962) (34,342) 156% - Corporate & other (6,717) (989) 579% (30,040) (20,766) 45% Income tax expense 9,715 1,525 100%+ 27,439 12,350 100%+ Net Loss attributable to Golden Star Shareholders (62,434) (9,318) (100)%+ (67,434) (18,123) (100)%+ Basic Loss per share (EPS) (0.57) (0.09) 100%+ (0.62) (0.21) 70% Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Golden Star Shareholders 5,975 (5,211) 100%+ 17,910 (1,916) 100%+ Adjusted income/(loss) per share (AEPS) 0.05 (0.05) 100%+ 0.16 (0.02) 100%+ NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 16 PRESTEA IMPAIRMENT Following the conclusion of the independent review of the underground Management observed changes in:

Cash flow reflecting adjustments to key mine planning assumptions Cost and working capital assumptions

The value of Prestea was determined by a discounted cash flow analysis of the indicative life of mine model

Life of mine model developed solely for impairment testing purposes and is management's best estimate of the recoverable value of Prestea's assets at December 31, 2019

Impairment test concluded Prestea value lower than its previous carrying value, resulting in an impairment charge of $56.8m

Prestea asset value is now balanced by liabilities and working capital for a net carrying value of zero NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 17 NET CASH FLOW BRIDGE - 2019 net cash movement NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 18 EXPLORATION EXPLORATION -Extending mineralisation at Wassa Deeps 2,000 m 19350N 19200N 19000N 18900N 18700N 18500N N Mined out pits 19400N BSDD19004 14.8m @ 2.6 g/t m BSDD19-396D1 1,500 14.3m @ 6.2 g/t BSDD19-396D2 BSDD19-394D3 15.9m @ 4.5 g/t 25.6m @ 4.1 g/t BSDD19-388D3 25.2m @ 3.3 g/t 4.3m @ 12.2 g/t 29m @5.5 g/t 6m @12.6 g/t 8.4m @ 6.5 g/t BSDD19-388D3 32.5m @ 5.3 g/t 4.8m @ 5.7 g/t OPEN All drill holes represent H1 2019 drilling S BSDD19-394D2 22.7m @ 8.9 g/t BS18DD394D1 13.9m @ 3.2 g/t 17.6m @ 34.1 g/t 15.7m @ 4.1 g/t BSDD19-400M 19.5m @ 5.4 g/t OPEN BS18DD392D3 12.8m @ 2.1 g/t 22.4m @ 2.5 g/t 7.7m @ 3.7 g/t 2019 Group exploration results Exploration activity focussed largely on Wassa

62,350 metres of infill and step-out drilling completed

step-out drilling completed Assay results were announced November 13, 2019, this demonstrated that high-grade mineralisation extends more than 1km south of the underground infrastructure

high-grade mineralisation extends more than 1km south of the underground infrastructure Deposit remains open to the south and at depth

Improved understanding of the orebody due to infill drilling

Confirmed continuity of the grade and thickness 2020 Exploration outlook Following the 2019 drilling programme an update of the Resource and Reserve model is expected Q1 2020

The 2020 greenfield and brownfield exploration programmes will focus on near mine targets around Wassa and Prestea, as well as on regional exploration targets

At Wassa, drilling will focus on targets in the footwall to the main mining area (B-Shoot) - Targeting mineralisation between the mined out Wassa South East pit and the "deeps"

(B-Shoot) - Targeting mineralisation between the mined out Wassa South East pit and the "deeps" No exploration spend planned at Father Brown in 2020. Resource estimation work and desktop mine design work is ongoing NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 20 WASSA BROWNFIELD -Prospective targets along an existing haul road SAK & Ballyebo Prospects SAK Wassa Plant Capacity: 7,800 tpd Current utilisation: ~4,000 tpd Existing GSR Haul Road 85 km long from Wassa to Father Brown Ballyebo Wassa Main Chichiwelli Indicated Resources: 52 koz (850 kt at 1.9 g/t) Benso Abada & Apotunso Prospects Veining similar to Prestea Historical intercepts including 8 m at 5.48 g/t Manso North (Angu) 3-5km long gold anomaly (>100ppb) Historical testing - Auger drilling Indicated Resources: 112 koz (1,200 kt at 2.9 g/t) Under pit intercept 15.5 m at 6.2 g/t Father Brown Indicated Resources: 238 koz (982 kt at 7.5 g/t) NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 21 WRAP-UP A new focus & discipline Opportunities Sustainability | Proven focus on responsible mining to be continued and enhanced. Golden Star has been recognised by industry awards in Ghana and internationally

| Proven focus on responsible mining to be continued and enhanced. Golden Star has been recognised by industry awards in Ghana and internationally Structural changes | The new management team is implementing a higher level of operating and cost discipline. Implementation of new systems and controls will benefit mine planning, cost optimisation and productivity rates. WASSA Mining rates are not constrained by plant capacity | Growth opportunity with a low capital intensity. The underground mine is currently generating a little in excess of 4kt/day with plant capacity of c.8kt/day.

Exploration | Potential for depth extension towards the south and in the footwall to the main mining areas. Drilling targeting resource and reserve growth is ongoing PRESTEA Transformation | Investment in an optimised Alimak process and a new mining methodology on a new production level will unlock higher mining rates and reduce dilution. Positioning Prestea for improved cost performance. BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT Growth & diversification | The company has capacity to operate additional assets. Our focus is on diversifying the portfolio with cash generative African gold mines 2020 Outlook Guidance | Production guidance of 195-210koz at and AISC of $1,080-1,180/oz implies some modest improvement on 2019 guidance.

Production guidance of 195-210koz at and AISC of $1,080-1,180/oz implies some modest improvement on 2019 guidance. Underlying change | Guidance belies the underlying operational change that will be delivered in 2020. Productivity will improve at both operations NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 22 THANK YOU - Q&A CONTACT US Michael Stoner Investor Relations & Business Development +44 020 3667 8810 investor@gsr.com NYSE American: GSS |TSX: GSC Appendix GOLDEN STAR - Overview Two producing gold mines Management & strategy change 195-210koz 2020 Production Guidance Creating shared value Focused on sustainability 98% Ghanaian workforce Exploring The full potential of the Wassa complex $1,080-1,180/oz 2020 AISC Guidance2 Strong cash balance $53m1 Net debt $53m Turnaround Optimising Prestea Reserves & Resources P&P 1.8 Moz M&I 5.9 Moz Inferred 7.2 Moz 1. As at December 31, 2019. WEST AFRICA Prestea Wassa Gold Mine Gold Mine Father Brown ACCRA Satellite Deposit TAKORADI NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 2. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 25 3. Employees in 2018, from most recent corporate responsibility report MANAGEMENT-Refocusing the head office in London Andrew Wray Chief Executive Officer Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in May 2019, member of the Board of Directors since October 2018

Previously CEO of La Mancha Group

Served as CFO at Acacia Mining

Worked at JP Morgan Cazenove in the Corporate Finance team with over 15 years advising mining companies André van Niekerk Chief Financial Officer As announced October 2019, André has decided that he will not be making the move to London. Paul Thomson will take over the CFO position after the release of the 2019 results

Joined Golden Star in 2006 - 5 years in Ghana as Head of Finance and Business Operations

Appointed CFO in April 2014, previously Financial Controller Graham Crew Chief Operating Officer Appointed Chief Operating Officer in July 2019, previously on the Board of Directors from October 2018 to July 2019

Strong track record of transforming operations, with 25 years of operational, technical and corporate experience including the roles of General Manager at Barminco and General Manager at Acacia Mining NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC Peter Spora Head of Growth & Discovery Joined November 2019

Most recently served as the Head of Discovery at La Mancha

Previously Head of Discovery at Acacia Mining

Peter is a geologist with 25 years of experience in discovery and business development roles Nathalie Lion Haddad Head of People Joined in September 2019

Over 20 years experience in HR, previously working for Sherritt International, LG Electronics and BHP in organizational effectiveness roles, as Director of Human Resources and as an in-country HR lead Philipa Varris Head of Sustainability Joined the executive team in January 2020 having run the environment, sustainability and health & safety functions since 2011

Previously held environment, health, safety and community management roles in the mining sector for over 20 years, throughout Ghana, Australia and Papua New Guinea 26 PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT-Two gold mines 40km apart in Southern Ghana Wassa Quick Facts (100% BASIS) Ownership 90% GSR (Wassa) 10% Ghana government Transition to 2017 underground mining M&I Mineral Resources 3.4 Moz contained ounces Grade - 2.4g/t (4.3g/t underground) Inferred Mineral 6.4 Moz Resources Grade - 3.8g/t P&P Mineral Reserves 1.5 Moz Grade - 2.5g/t (3.95g/t underground) Processing Plant CIL (capacity 7,800 tpd) Current utilisation 51% Gold Recovery 95.7% Mining Type Underground (Longhole) Ramp capacity 5ktpd 2017A 137 koz Production 2018A 150 koz 2019A 156 koz 2020E 155-165 koz 2017A - $880 |AISC not reported Cash Cost | AISC 2018A - $629 |AISC not reported US$/oz(1) 2019A - $633 | $922 2020E - $620-660 | $930-990 Prestea Quick Facts (100% BASIS) Ownership 90% GSR (Prestea/Bogoso) 10% Ghana government Transition to underground H2 2018 mining M&I Mineral Resources 2.6 Moz contained ounces Grade - 3.5g/t (16.8g/t underground) Inferred Mineral Resources 701 koz Grade - 7.2g/t 317 koz P&P Mineral Reserves Grade - 11.6g/t (11.9g/t underground) Processing Plant CIL (capacity 4,000 tpd) Gold Recovery 87.4% Mining Type Underground (Alimak) Shaft capacity 1.5ktpd 2017A 130 koz Production 2018A 75 koz 2019A 48 koz 2020E 40-45 koz 2017A $632 |AISC not reported Cash Cost | AISC 2018A $1,292 |AISC not reported US$/oz(1) 2019A $1,484 | $1,937 2020E $1,400-1,550 | $1,650-1,850 WEST AFRICA Prestea Wassa Gold Gold Mine Mine Father Brown ACCRA Satellite Deposit Father Brown Satellite Deposit TAKORADI NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 27 CORPORATE SUMMARY -(NYSE:GSS | TSX:GSC | GSE:GSR) Market Information Key Shareholders3 Ownership Breakdown3 US$ C$ Share price1 $2.96 $3.89 Shares in Issue2 109m Options2 3.6m Market Capitalisation1 $323m $429m NYSE share price performance 6.00 7,000,000 5.00 6,000,000 (US$) 4.00 5,000,000 4,000,000 price 3.00 (shares/day) La Mancha Holdings 31.1% Condire 8.8% Franklin Templeton 5.0% Invesco Advisers, Inc. 4.8% Van Eck Associates Corp 3.6% Lyxor Funds Solutions S.A. 2.5% Renaissance Technology LLC 2% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd 1.8% Merk Investments LLC 1.7% Konwave AG 1.7% Tocqueville Asset Management 1.6% Retail/Other 23.2% Institutional 45.7% La Mancha 31.1% Strong support from the 31% strategic shareholder, La Mancha. A proven and successful investor in the gold sector

Recently requested (and was granted) ability to increase their holding to 35% Share 3,000,000 2.00 2,000,000 1.00 1,000,000 0.00 - Volume Analyst Coverage ▪Beacon Securities | Michael Curran ▪National Bank | Don DeMarco ▪CIBC Capital Markets | Bryce Adams ▪Numis Securities | Justin Chan ▪HC Wainwright & Co | Heiko Ihle ▪Scotiabank | Ovais Habib Volume Price NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 1. As at February 18, 2020 2. As at February 18, 2019 28 3. As at January 31, 2020 OUTLOOK-Creating a leading African gold producer Strategy | Refocus the company under the new management team to pursue the growth and optimisation of the existing portfolio of assets and look to business development for further Long term vision growth. ▪ Vision | The creation of a sustainable mid-tier gold miner operating across Africa. Principles▪Core principles| To safely and sustainably generate returns for all stakeholders from a portfolio of African gold mines. New management is focused on creating a Golden Star culture and behaviours that can be rolled out across an enlarged portfolio of assets. WASSA GUIDANCE PRESTEA GUIDANCE 155-165koz 40-45koz Production Guidance Production Guidance $620-660/oz $1,400-1,550/oz Cash cost Cash cost $930-990/oz $1,650-1,850/oz Organic growth & Optimisation Wassa | A long life gold mine with very significant growth potential. The underground mine is currently generating c.4kt/day with plant capacity of c.8kt/day. Production increases expected to come with a low level of capital intensity.

| A long life gold mine with very significant growth potential. The underground mine is currently generating c.4kt/day with plant capacity of c.8kt/day. Production increases expected to come with a low level of capital intensity. Wassa exploration & growth | Potential for reserve growth through depth extension toward the south and in the footwall to the main mining areas. Targeted drilling started in 2019 and continues through 2020.

| Potential for reserve growth through depth extension toward the south and in the footwall to the main mining areas. Targeted drilling started in 2019 and continues through 2020. Prestea optimisation | The focus is currently on near-term operational improvements, while also working through internal studies for the longer-term mine plans. These plans will introduce the longhole mining methodology to a new level in the mine during 2020 and will optimize the Alimak stope heights to reduce dilution and improve cycle time. AISC1 AISC1 $42-46m $9-10.5m Capex Guidance Capex Guidance GROUP GUIDANCE - 2020 ▪Approach|Disciplined approach to growth opportunities, targeting new assets that deliver External growth immediate cash flow or near-term cash flow. ▪Diversification|The Company will remain focussed on gold but will look to add new assets across Africa to improve the geographical diversification of the portfolio. 195-210koz Production Guidance $790-850/oz $55-60m Cash cost Capex Guidance $1,080-1,180/oz AISC Guidance1 NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 29 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY & HEALTH AND SAFETY LEADING PRACTICE Featured in UN Global Compact Canada Sustainable Development Goals Leading Practice Guide for SDG 1,3 & 8 1

in UN Global Compact Canada Sustainable Development Goals Leading Practice Guide for SDG 1,3 & 8 Over 250 workforce safety champions

Oil palm plantation supports over 700 families LEADERSHIP & PERFORMANCE 95% of leaders completed leadership training

10 safety standards developed by workforce

TRIFR of 1.3 in line with peer group

Near miss reporting 3 times better than in 2017

Systems enhancement ongoing

No reportable environmental incidents

reportable environmental incidents 100% conformance to statutory monitoring and regulatory guidelines MALARIA Least cases in 7 years

Order of magnitude better than background

Case rates less than 0.25 per capita LOCAL CONTENT Employees 53% host community and 98% Ghanaian

host community and Ghanaian Contractors 54% host community PARTNERSHIP Community MOU established for Wassa operations

for Wassa operations World Environment Day celebrations WORLD GOLD COUNCIL Golden Star is a member of the World Gold Council ("WGC")

The WGC recently disclosed its Responsible Gold Mining Principles ("RGMPs") - to which Golden Star aligns its approach to business:

Ethical conduct Understanding our impacts Supply chain Safety & Health Human rights & conflict Labour rights Working with communities Environmental stewardship Biodiversity, land use & mine closure Water, energy and climate change

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC 1. Details available on the Company website , or here http://www.gsr.com/responsibility/SDG/default.aspx 30 Attachments Original document

