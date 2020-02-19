Golden Star Resources : Q4 2019 Presentation

SAFE HARBOUR:Some statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements or forward- looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such statements include comments regarding: 2020 consolidated gold production of 195-210koz, AISC of $1,080-1,180/oz , Cash costs of $790-850/oz, Capex of $55-60m in 2020 and an exploration spend of $6.2m and the allocation between Wassa and Prestea; Wassa mining rates being expected to continue to exceed 4,000tpd in 2020; Prestea underground production rates being expected to increase; the focus of the Company's 2020 exploration program; the ongoing investment at Wassa to increase drill density to identify optimal stope sequencing; planned improvement initiatives at Prestea; the implementation of a higher level of operating and cost discipline and the implementation of new systems and controls to benefit mine planning, cost optimisation and productivity rates; the investment in an optimised Alimak process and a new mining methodology on a new production level at Prestea to unlock higher mining rates and reduce dilution; and positioning Prestea for improved cost performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include timing of and unexpected events at the Prestea and/or the Wassa processing plants; variations in ore grade, tonnes mined, crushed or milled; delay or failure to receive board or government approvals and permits; construction delays; the availability and cost of electrical power; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms or at all; technical, permitting, mining or processing issues, including difficulties in establishing the infrastructure for Wassa Underground or Prestea Underground, inconsistent power supplies, plant and/or equipment failures and an inability to obtain supplies and materials on reasonable terms (including pricing) or at all; changes in U.S. and Canadian securities markets; heavy rainfall and flooding of underground mines; and fluctuations in gold price and input costs and general economic conditions.
There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. Please refer to the discussion of these and other factors in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed and available at www.sedar.com. The forecasts contained in this presentation constitute management's current estimates, as of the date of this presentation, with respect to the matters covered therein. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received and that actual results will vary from these estimates, possibly by material amounts. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event. Investors and others should not assume that any forecasts in this presentation represent management's estimate as of any date other than the date of this presentation.
In this presentation, we use the terms "cash operating cost per ounce", "All-In Sustaining Cost per ounce" and "AISC per ounce". These terms should be considered as Non-GAAP Financial Measures as defined in applicable Canadian and United States securities laws and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). "Cash operating cost per ounce" for a period is equal to the cost of sales excluding depreciation and amortization for the period less royalties, the cash component of metals inventory net realizable value adjustments and severance charges divided by the number of ounces of gold sold (excluding pre-commercial
production ounces) during the period. ,"All-In Sustaining Costs per ounce" commences with cash operating costs and then adds sustaining capital expenditures, corporate general and administrative costs, mine site exploratory drilling and greenfield evaluation costs and environmental rehabilitation costs, divided by the number of ounces of gold sold (excluding pre-commercial production ounces) during the period. This measure seeks to represent the total costs of producing gold from operations. These measures are not representative of all cash expenditures as they do not include income tax payments or interest costs. Changes in numerous factors including, but not limited to, mining rates, milling rates, gold grade, gold recovery, and the costs of labor, consumables and mine site general and administrative activities can cause these measures to increase or decrease. We believe that these measures are the same or similar to the measures of other gold mining companies but may not be comparable to similarly totaled measures in every instance. Please see our "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2019" for a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures to the nearest IFRS measure.
INFORMATION:The information contained in this presentation has been obtained by Golden Star from its own records and from other sources deemed reliable, however no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. The scientific and technical information contained in this presentation is based upon information contained in in Golden Star's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the following current technical reports for those properties available at www.sedar.com: (i) Wassa - "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Golden Star Resources, Wassa Gold Mine, Ghana" effective date December 31, 2018; and (ii) Prestea Underground - "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Golden Star Resources, Bogoso/Prestea Gold Mine, Ghana" effective date December 31, 2017.
CURRENCY:All monetary amounts refer to United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.
PARTICIPATING MANAGEMENT
Andrew Wray
Chief Executive Officer
Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in May 2019, member of the Board of Directors since October 2018
Previously CEO of La Mancha Group
Served as CFO at Acacia Mining
Worked at JP Morgan Cazenove in the Corporate Finance team with over 15 years advising mining companies
André van Niekerk
Chief Financial Officer
As announced October 2019, André has decided that he will not be making the move to London. Paul Thomson will take over the CFO position after the release of the 2019 results
Joined Golden Star in 2006 - 5 years in Ghana as Head of Finance and Business Operations
Appointed CFO in April 2014, previously Financial Controller
Graham Crew
Chief Operating Officer
Appointed Chief Operating Officer in July 2019, previously on the Board of Directors from October 2018 to July 2019
Strong track record of transforming operations, with 25 years of operational, technical and corporate experience including the roles of General Manager at Barminco and General Manager at Acacia Mining
Peter Spora
Head of Growth & Discovery
Joined November 2019
Most recently served as the Head of Discovery at La Mancha
Previously Head of Discovery at Acacia Mining
Peter is a geologist with 25 years of experience in discovery and business development roles
2019 KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
Management changes
New executive leadership team now in place
Transition of head office from Toronto to London due to be completed in H1 2020
Operations are now more accessible, improving the executive team's ability to support the operations with a greater on the ground presence
Wassa
Underground mining rates exceeded 4,000 tonnes per day through H2 2019
Continued to maintain low per tonne unit costs
Infill drilling program helped to improve the understanding of the orebody in 2019
Prestea
Independent review and improvement project commenced in 2019
Following a review of the operation, the value of Prestea is being impaired by $56.8m
Alimak mining areas being optimised to improve the stope cycle time and reduce dilution
Mining to be introduced on 17 Level with new long hole open stoping mining methodology
Sustainability
Implementation of our Safety and Health Strategy saw increased alignment to our values and enhanced achievement of our principle thatAll Incidents Are Reported
Achieved the lowest per capita malaria case rate in the history of the business
Wassa mine signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding with its local communities
Two operating gold mines in Ghana - Wassa & Prestea
2019 PERFORMANCE VS GUIDANCE
Revised
2019 Results
Delivery
Guidance Range
Group Production
koz
190-205
203.8
Group Cash Operating Costs
$/oz
800-850
832
Group AISC
$/oz
1100-1200
1,159
Wassa Production
koz
150-160
156.2
Wassa Cash Operating Costs
$/oz
600-650
633
Wassa AISC
$/oz
880-940
922
Prestea Production
koz
40-45
47.6
Prestea Cash Operating Costs
$/oz
1450-1650
1,484
Prestea AISC
$/oz
1900-2150
1,937
Group Capex
$m
61.7
73.4
2019 performance commentary
Production delivered at the upper end of revised guidance range
Wassa production in line with midpoint of its guidance range
Prestea production 6% above the upper end of guidance range
Cash operating cost and AISC performance within range at both operations
Capital spend 19% higher than guidance, a positive outcome:
Underground development accelerated
Additional $5m of budget allocated to Wassa definition drilling and extension drilling programs
2020 GUIDANCE
WASSA GUIDANCE
155-165koz
Production Guidance
$620-660/oz
Cash cost
$930-990/oz
AISC1
$42-46m
Capex Guidance
WASSA OUTLOOK
Midpoint of guidance is 3% ahead of 2019 production
Mining rates expected to continue to exceed 4,000tpd
Projects
Paste fill plant completion due late Q3 2020
Upgraded pumping capacity
Electrical upgrade
Growth
Continuing to further our understanding of the Wassa underground and the wider licence area
PRESTEA GUIDANCE
40-45koz
Production Guidance
$1,400-1,550/oz
Cash cost
$1,650-1,850/oz
AISC1
$9-10.5m
Capex Guidance
PRESTEA OUTLOOK
Independent review complete
Significant operational change underway
Underground production rates expected to increase
Contribution from open pit expected to reduce
Optimisation initiatives
Reduced Alimak stope heights
Narrower Alimak platform being trialled
New mining area - 17 Level
New mining methodology - Long Hole Open Stoping
GROUP GUIDANCE
EXPLORATION GUIDANCE
EXPLORATION OUTLOOK
195-210koz
$790-850/oz
$55-60m
$6.2m
Cash cost
Exploration budget
Production Guidance
Capex Guidance
$1,080-1,180/oz
$3.5m capitalised & $2.7m expensed
AISC Guidance1
Wassa - Surface drilling of southern extensions of orebody now complete
Wassa orebody remains open to the south but the focus now shifts to infill drilling programmes from underground drill positions
2020 greenfield and brownfield exploration programs will focus on near mine targetsin-and-around Wassa and Prestea, and regional exploration targets within 60km of the Wassa operation
1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
WASSA FLAGSHIP ASSET
WASSA -Recent production performance and outlook
Q4 2019 - operating detail
Production
41koz produced in Q4 2019 representing a 10% increase from Q4 2018 and a 17% increase on Q3 2019
The underground mined grade increased 33% QoQ
Mining progressed in the 595 & 620 levels, moving out of the areas of lower than expected grade that impacted Q3 2019
Mining rates remained above 4,000tpd during Q4
Plant throughput continued to slightly exceed the mining volumes due to the processing of lower grade stockpiles
The blended plant feed grade increased 28% QoQ
FY 2019 - operating detail
Wassa delivered 156koz of production in 2019, a 4% increase on FY 2018
Increased production attributable to increase in tonnes mined and processed from the Wassa Underground
42,910
41,335
37,562
37,356
34,565
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Operating data
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2018
FY 2019
FY 2018
Ore Mined UG
kt
375,958
406,922
309,504
1,421,742
1,075,218
Grade Mined UG
g/t
3.8
2.8
3.8
3.6
4.2
Ore Processed
kt
389,415
427,380
401,715
1,548,486
1,600,884
Recovery
%
95.4
95.4
95.4
95.6
95.7
Gold Produced
oz
41,335
34,565
37,562
156,166
149,697
WASSA -Recent cost performance and outlook
Q4 2019 costs
Cost of sales per ounce decreased 4% to $799 for Q4 2019 from $836 in the same period in 2018
Cash operating cost per ounce remained consistent at $615 compared to $614 in Q4 2018
All-inSustaining Cost per ounce increased 3% to $959 from $933 for the same period on 2018 mainly due to an increase in sustaining capital expenditure
Capital expenditures for Q4 2019 totaled $21.7m compared to $13.9m in Q4 2018 due to investment in the paste fill plant, increase in spending on mobile equipment, electrical upgrades and the pump station project.
FY 2019 costs
Cost of sales per ounce decreased 9% to $813 for FY 2019 from $898 in 2018
Cash operating cost per ounce remained in line with 2018 at $633
AISC per ounce of $922 increased 4% from 2018
Cash operating costs and AISC
1,061
959
933
941
760
655
732
614
552
615
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Cash Operating Cost (US$/oz)
AISC (US$/oz)
Unit costs
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2018
FY 2019
FY 2018
UG Mining Cost
$/t ore
34
32
34
35
34
Processing Cost
$/t ore
26
19
20
24
20
G&A Cost
$/t ore
11
9
10
10
10
Cash Operating Costs
$/oz
615
732
614
633
629
AISC
$/oz
959
1,061
933
922
886
1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
WASSA -Opportunity to capitalise on latent plant capacity and geological upside
62,350 metres of infill andstep-out drilling completed
Assay results were announced November 13, 2019, this demonstrated thathigh-grade mineralisation extends more than 1km south of the underground infrastructure
Deposit remains open to the south and at depth
Improved understanding of the orebody due to infill drilling
Confirmed continuity of the grade and thickness
2020 Exploration outlook
Following the 2019 drilling programme an update of the Resource and Reserve model is expected Q1 2020
The 2020 greenfield and brownfield exploration programmes will focus on near mine targets around Wassa and Prestea, as well as on regional exploration targets
At Wassa, drilling will focus on targets in the footwall to the main mining area(B-Shoot) - Targeting mineralisation between the mined out Wassa South East pit and the "deeps"
No exploration spend planned at Father Brown in 2020. Resource estimation work and desktop mine design work is ongoing
WASSA BROWNFIELD -Prospective targets along an existing haul road
SAK & Ballyebo Prospects
SAK
Wassa Plant
Capacity: 7,800 tpd
Current utilisation: ~4,000 tpd
Existing GSR Haul Road
85 km long from Wassa to Father Brown
Ballyebo
Wassa Main
Chichiwelli
Indicated Resources: 52 koz (850 kt at 1.9 g/t)
Benso
Abada & Apotunso Prospects
Veining similar to Prestea Historical intercepts including 8 m at 5.48 g/t
Manso North (Angu)
3-5km long gold anomaly (>100ppb) Historical testing - Auger drilling
Indicated Resources: 112 koz (1,200 kt at 2.9 g/t) Under pit intercept 15.5 m at 6.2 g/t
Father Brown
Indicated Resources: 238 koz (982 kt at 7.5 g/t)
WRAP-UP
A new focus
&
discipline
Opportunities
Sustainability| Proven focus on responsible mining to be continued and enhanced. Golden Star has been recognised by industry awards in Ghana and internationally
Structural changes| The new management team is implementing a higher level of operating and cost discipline. Implementation of new systems and controls will benefit mine planning, cost optimisation and productivity rates.
WASSA
Mining rates are not constrained by plant capacity| Growth opportunity with a low capital intensity. The underground mine is currently generating a little in excess of 4kt/day with plant capacity of c.8kt/day.
Exploration| Potential for depth extension towards the south and in the footwall to the main mining areas. Drilling targeting resource and reserve growth is ongoing
PRESTEA
Transformation|Investment in an optimised Alimak process and a new mining methodology on a new production level will unlock higher mining rates and reduce dilution. Positioning Prestea for improved cost performance.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Growth & diversification|The company has capacity to operate additional assets. Our focus is on diversifying the portfolio with cash generative African gold mines
2020
Outlook
Guidance|Production guidance of 195-210koz at and AISC of $1,080-1,180/oz implies some modest improvement on 2019 guidance.
Underlying change| Guidance belies the underlying operational change that will be delivered in 2020. Productivity will improve at both operations
Appendix
GOLDEN STAR - Overview
Two producing gold
mines
Management & strategy change
195-210koz
2020 Production Guidance
Creating shared value
Focused on sustainability 98% Ghanaian workforce
Exploring
The full potential of the
Wassa complex
$1,080-1,180/oz
2020 AISC Guidance2
Strong cash balance
$53m1
Net debt $53m
Turnaround
Optimising Prestea
Reserves & Resources
P&P 1.8 Moz
M&I 5.9 Moz
Inferred 7.2 Moz
1. As at December 31, 2019.
WEST
AFRICA
Prestea
Wassa
Gold Mine
Gold Mine
Father Brown
ACCRA
Satellite Deposit
TAKORADI
2.
See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
MANAGEMENT-Refocusing the head office in London
PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT-Two gold mines 40km apart in Southern Ghana
Wassa Quick Facts (100% BASIS)
Ownership
90% GSR (Wassa)
10% Ghana government
Transition to
2017
underground mining
M&I Mineral Resources
3.4 Moz contained ounces
Grade - 2.4g/t (4.3g/t underground)
Inferred Mineral
6.4 Moz
Resources
Grade - 3.8g/t
P&P Mineral Reserves
1.5 Moz
Grade - 2.5g/t (3.95g/t underground)
Processing Plant
CIL (capacity 7,800 tpd)
Current utilisation 51%
Gold Recovery
95.7%
Mining Type
Underground (Longhole)
Ramp capacity 5ktpd
2017A 137 koz
Production
2018A 150 koz
2019A 156 koz
2020E 155-165 koz
2017A - $880
|AISC not reported
Cash Cost | AISC
2018A - $629
|AISC not reported
US$/oz(1)
2019A - $633
| $922
2020E - $620-660 | $930-990
Prestea Quick Facts (100% BASIS)
Ownership
90% GSR (Prestea/Bogoso) 10%
Ghana government
Transition to underground
H2 2018
mining
M&I Mineral Resources
2.6 Moz contained ounces
Grade - 3.5g/t (16.8g/t underground)
Inferred Mineral Resources
701 koz
Grade - 7.2g/t
317 koz
P&P Mineral Reserves
Grade - 11.6g/t (11.9g/t
underground)
Processing Plant
CIL (capacity 4,000 tpd)
Gold Recovery
87.4%
Mining Type
Underground (Alimak)
Shaft capacity 1.5ktpd
2017A
130 koz
Production
2018A
75 koz
2019A
48 koz
2020E 40-45 koz
2017A
$632 |AISC not reported
Cash Cost | AISC
2018A
$1,292 |AISC not reported
US$/oz(1)
2019A
$1,484 | $1,937
2020E $1,400-1,550 | $1,650-1,850
WEST
AFRICA
Prestea
Wassa
Gold
Gold
Mine
Mine
Father Brown
ACCRA
Satellite
Deposit
Father Brown
Satellite Deposit
TAKORADI
1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
CORPORATE SUMMARY -(NYSE:GSS | TSX:GSC | GSE:GSR)
Market Information
Key Shareholders3
Ownership Breakdown3
US$
C$
Share price1
$2.96
$3.89
Shares in Issue2
109m
Options2
3.6m
Market Capitalisation1
$323m
$429m
NYSE share price performance
6.00
7,000,000
5.00
6,000,000
(US$)
4.00
5,000,000
4,000,000
price
3.00
(shares/day)
La Mancha Holdings
31.1%
Condire
8.8%
Franklin Templeton
5.0%
Invesco Advisers, Inc.
4.8%
Van Eck Associates Corp
3.6%
Lyxor Funds Solutions S.A.
2.5%
Renaissance Technology LLC
2%
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd
1.8%
Merk Investments LLC
1.7%
Konwave AG
1.7%
Tocqueville Asset Management
1.6%
Retail/Other
23.2%
Institutional
45.7%
La Mancha
31.1%
Strong support from the 31% strategic shareholder, La Mancha. A proven and successful investor in the gold sector
Recently requested (and was granted) ability to increase their holding to 35%
Share
3,000,000
2.00
2,000,000
1.00
1,000,000
0.00
-
Volume
Analyst Coverage
▪Beacon Securities | Michael Curran
▪National Bank | Don DeMarco
▪CIBC Capital Markets | Bryce Adams
▪Numis Securities | Justin Chan
▪HC Wainwright & Co | Heiko Ihle
▪Scotiabank | Ovais Habib
Volume Price
1. As at February 18, 2020
2.
As at February 18, 2019
OUTLOOK-Creating a leading African gold producer
Strategy| Refocus the company under the new management team to pursue the growth and optimisation of the existing portfolio of assets and look to business development for further
Long term vision
growth.
▪Vision| The creation of a sustainable mid-tier gold miner operating across Africa.
Principles▪Core principles| To safely and sustainably generate returns for all stakeholders from a portfolio of African gold mines. New management is focused on creating a Golden Star culture and behaviours that can be rolled out across an enlarged portfolio of assets.
WASSA GUIDANCE
PRESTEA GUIDANCE
155-165koz
40-45koz
Production Guidance
Production Guidance
$620-660/oz
$1,400-1,550/oz
Cash cost
Cash cost
$930-990/oz
$1,650-1,850/oz
Organic growth
&
Optimisation
Wassa| A long life gold mine with very significant growth potential. The underground mine is currently generating c.4kt/day with plant capacity of c.8kt/day. Production increases expected to come with a low level of capital intensity.
Wassa exploration & growth| Potential for reserve growth through depth extension toward the south and in the footwall to the main mining areas. Targeted drilling started in 2019 and continues through 2020.
Prestea optimisation|The focus is currently on near-term operational improvements, while also working through internal studies for the longer-term mine plans. These plans will introduce the longhole mining methodology to a new level in the mine during 2020 and will optimize the Alimak stope heights to reduce dilution and improve cycle time.
AISC1
AISC1
$42-46m
$9-10.5m
Capex Guidance
Capex Guidance
GROUP GUIDANCE - 2020
▪Approach|Disciplined approach to growth opportunities, targeting new assets that deliver
External growth
immediate cash flow or near-term cash flow.
▪Diversification|The Company will remain focussed on gold but will look to add new assets
across Africa to improve the geographical diversification of the portfolio.
195-210koz
Production Guidance
$790-850/oz
$55-60m
Cash cost
Capex Guidance
$1,080-1,180/oz
AISC Guidance1
1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY & HEALTH AND SAFETY
LEADING PRACTICE
Featuredin UN Global Compact Canada Sustainable Development Goals Leading Practice Guide for SDG 1,3 & 81
Over 250 workforce safety champions
Oil palm plantation supportsover 700 families
LEADERSHIP & PERFORMANCE
95% of leaders completed leadership training
10 safety standards developed by workforce
TRIFR of 1.3 in line with peer group
Near miss reporting 3 times better than in 2017
Systems enhancement ongoing
Noreportable environmental incidents
100% conformanceto statutory monitoring and regulatory guidelines
MALARIA
Least cases in 7 years
Order of magnitude better than background
Case rates less than 0.25 per capita
LOCAL CONTENT
Employees53%host community and 98%Ghanaian
Contractors54%host community
PARTNERSHIP
Community MOUestablishedfor Wassa operations
World Environment Daycelebrations
WORLD GOLD COUNCIL
Golden Star is a member of the World Gold Council ("WGC")
The WGC recently disclosed its Responsible Gold Mining Principles ("RGMPs") - to which Golden Star aligns its approach to business:
Golden Star is a member of the World Gold Council ("WGC")
The WGC recently disclosed its Responsible Gold Mining Principles ("RGMPs") - to which Golden Star aligns its approach to business: