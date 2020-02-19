Golden Star Resources : Q4 2019 Presentation

Log in
02/19/2020 | 11:10am EST

CREATINGA LEADING AFRICAN GOLD PRODUCER

Q4 & FY 2019 Results| February 2020

DISCLAIMER

SAFE HARBOUR:Some statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements or forward- looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such statements include comments regarding: 2020 consolidated gold production of 195-210koz, AISC of $1,080-1,180/oz , Cash costs of $790-850/oz, Capex of $55-60m in 2020 and an exploration spend of $6.2m and the allocation between Wassa and Prestea; Wassa mining rates being expected to continue to exceed 4,000tpd in 2020; Prestea underground production rates being expected to increase; the focus of the Company's 2020 exploration program; the ongoing investment at Wassa to increase drill density to identify optimal stope sequencing; planned improvement initiatives at Prestea; the implementation of a higher level of operating and cost discipline and the implementation of new systems and controls to benefit mine planning, cost optimisation and productivity rates; the investment in an optimised Alimak process and a new mining methodology on a new production level at Prestea to unlock higher mining rates and reduce dilution; and positioning Prestea for improved cost performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include timing of and unexpected events at the Prestea and/or the Wassa processing plants; variations in ore grade, tonnes mined, crushed or milled; delay or failure to receive board or government approvals and permits; construction delays; the availability and cost of electrical power; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms or at all; technical, permitting, mining or processing issues, including difficulties in establishing the infrastructure for Wassa Underground or Prestea Underground, inconsistent power supplies, plant and/or equipment failures and an inability to obtain supplies and materials on reasonable terms (including pricing) or at all; changes in U.S. and Canadian securities markets; heavy rainfall and flooding of underground mines; and fluctuations in gold price and input costs and general economic conditions.

There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. Please refer to the discussion of these and other factors in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed and available at www.sedar.com. The forecasts contained in this presentation constitute management's current estimates, as of the date of this presentation, with respect to the matters covered therein. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received and that actual results will vary from these estimates, possibly by material amounts. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event. Investors and others should not assume that any forecasts in this presentation represent management's estimate as of any date other than the date of this presentation.

In this presentation, we use the terms "cash operating cost per ounce", "All-In Sustaining Cost per ounce" and "AISC per ounce". These terms should be considered as Non-GAAP Financial Measures as defined in applicable Canadian and United States securities laws and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). "Cash operating cost per ounce" for a period is equal to the cost of sales excluding depreciation and amortization for the period less royalties, the cash component of metals inventory net realizable value adjustments and severance charges divided by the number of ounces of gold sold (excluding pre-commercial

production ounces) during the period. ,"All-In Sustaining Costs per ounce" commences with cash operating costs and then adds sustaining capital expenditures, corporate general and administrative costs, mine site exploratory drilling and greenfield evaluation costs and environmental rehabilitation costs, divided by the number of ounces of gold sold (excluding pre-commercial production ounces) during the period. This measure seeks to represent the total costs of producing gold from operations. These measures are not representative of all cash expenditures as they do not include income tax payments or interest costs. Changes in numerous factors including, but not limited to, mining rates, milling rates, gold grade, gold recovery, and the costs of labor, consumables and mine site general and administrative activities can cause these measures to increase or decrease. We believe that these measures are the same or similar to the measures of other gold mining companies but may not be comparable to similarly totaled measures in every instance. Please see our "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2019" for a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures to the nearest IFRS measure.

INFORMATION:The information contained in this presentation has been obtained by Golden Star from its own records and from other sources deemed reliable, however no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. The scientific and technical information contained in this presentation is based upon information contained in in Golden Star's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the following current technical reports for those properties available at www.sedar.com: (i) Wassa - "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Golden Star Resources, Wassa Gold Mine, Ghana" effective date December 31, 2018; and (ii) Prestea Underground - "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Golden Star Resources, Bogoso/Prestea Gold Mine, Ghana" effective date December 31, 2017.

CURRENCY:All monetary amounts refer to United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

2

PARTICIPATING MANAGEMENT

Andrew Wray

Chief Executive Officer

  • Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in May 2019, member of the Board of Directors since October 2018
  • Previously CEO of La Mancha Group
  • Served as CFO at Acacia Mining
  • Worked at JP Morgan Cazenove in the Corporate Finance team with over 15 years advising mining companies

André van Niekerk

Chief Financial Officer

  • As announced October 2019, André has decided that he will not be making the move to London. Paul Thomson will take over the CFO position after the release of the 2019 results
  • Joined Golden Star in 2006 - 5 years in Ghana as Head of Finance and Business Operations
  • Appointed CFO in April 2014, previously Financial Controller

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

Graham Crew

Chief Operating Officer

  • Appointed Chief Operating Officer in July 2019, previously on the Board of Directors from October 2018 to July 2019
  • Strong track record of transforming operations, with 25 years of operational, technical and corporate experience including the roles of General Manager at Barminco and General Manager at Acacia Mining

Peter Spora

Head of Growth & Discovery

  • Joined November 2019
  • Most recently served as the Head of Discovery at La Mancha
  • Previously Head of Discovery at Acacia Mining
  • Peter is a geologist with 25 years of experience in discovery and business development roles

3

2019 KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

Management changes

  • New executive leadership team now in place
  • Transition of head office from Toronto to London due to be completed in H1 2020
  • Operations are now more accessible, improving the executive team's ability to support the operations with a greater on the ground presence

Wassa

  • Underground mining rates exceeded 4,000 tonnes per day through H2 2019
  • Continued to maintain low per tonne unit costs
  • Infill drilling program helped to improve the understanding of the orebody in 2019

Prestea

  • Independent review and improvement project commenced in 2019
  • Following a review of the operation, the value of Prestea is being impaired by $56.8m
  • Alimak mining areas being optimised to improve the stope cycle time and reduce dilution
  • Mining to be introduced on 17 Level with new long hole open stoping mining methodology

Sustainability

  • Implementation of our Safety and Health Strategy saw increased alignment to our values and enhanced achievement of our principle thatAll Incidents Are Reported
  • Achieved the lowest per capita malaria case rate in the history of the business
  • Wassa mine signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding with its local communities

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

Two operating gold mines in Ghana - Wassa & Prestea

4

2019 PERFORMANCE VS GUIDANCE

Revised

2019 Results

Delivery

Guidance Range

Group Production

koz

190-205

203.8

Group Cash Operating Costs

$/oz

800-850

832

Group AISC

$/oz

1100-1200

1,159

Wassa Production

koz

150-160

156.2

Wassa Cash Operating Costs

$/oz

600-650

633

Wassa AISC

$/oz

880-940

922

Prestea Production

koz

40-45

47.6

Prestea Cash Operating Costs

$/oz

1450-1650

1,484

Prestea AISC

$/oz

1900-2150

1,937

Group Capex

$m

61.7

73.4

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

2019 performance commentary

  • Production delivered at the upper end of revised guidance range
  • Wassa production in line with midpoint of its guidance range
  • Prestea production 6% above the upper end of guidance range
  • Cash operating cost and AISC performance within range at both operations
  • Capital spend 19% higher than guidance, a positive outcome:
    • Underground development accelerated
    • Additional $5m of budget allocated to Wassa definition drilling and extension drilling programs

5

2020 GUIDANCE

WASSA GUIDANCE

155-165koz

Production Guidance

$620-660/oz

Cash cost

$930-990/oz

AISC1

$42-46m

Capex Guidance

WASSA OUTLOOK

  • Midpoint of guidance is 3% ahead of 2019 production
  • Mining rates expected to continue to exceed 4,000tpd

Projects

  • Paste fill plant completion due late Q3 2020
  • Upgraded pumping capacity
  • Electrical upgrade

Growth

  • Continuing to further our understanding of the Wassa underground and the wider licence area

PRESTEA GUIDANCE

40-45koz

Production Guidance

$1,400-1,550/oz

Cash cost

$1,650-1,850/oz

AISC1

$9-10.5m

Capex Guidance

PRESTEA OUTLOOK

  • Independent review complete
  • Significant operational change underway
  • Underground production rates expected to increase
  • Contribution from open pit expected to reduce

Optimisation initiatives

  • Reduced Alimak stope heights
  • Narrower Alimak platform being trialled
  • New mining area - 17 Level
  • New mining methodology - Long Hole Open Stoping

GROUP GUIDANCE

EXPLORATION GUIDANCE

EXPLORATION OUTLOOK

195-210koz

$790-850/oz

$55-60m

$6.2m

Cash cost

Exploration budget

Production Guidance

Capex Guidance

$1,080-1,180/oz

$3.5m capitalised & $2.7m expensed

AISC Guidance1

  • Wassa - Surface drilling of southern extensions of orebody now complete
  • Wassa orebody remains open to the south but the focus now shifts to infill drilling programmes from underground drill positions
  • 2020 greenfield and brownfield exploration programs will focus on near mine targetsin-and-around Wassa and Prestea, and regional exploration targets within 60km of the Wassa operation

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

6

WASSA FLAGSHIP ASSET

WASSA -Recent production performance and outlook

Q4 2019 - operating detail

Production

  • 41koz produced in Q4 2019 representing a 10% increase from Q4 2018 and a 17% increase on Q3 2019
  • The underground mined grade increased 33% QoQ
  • Mining progressed in the 595 & 620 levels, moving out of the areas of lower than expected grade that impacted Q3 2019
  • Mining rates remained above 4,000tpd during Q4
  • Plant throughput continued to slightly exceed the mining volumes due to the processing of lower grade stockpiles
  • The blended plant feed grade increased 28% QoQ

FY 2019 - operating detail

  • Wassa delivered 156koz of production in 2019, a 4% increase on FY 2018
  • Increased production attributable to increase in tonnes mined and processed from the Wassa Underground

42,910

41,335

37,562

37,356

34,565

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Operating data

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2018

FY 2019

FY 2018

Ore Mined UG

kt

375,958

406,922

309,504

1,421,742

1,075,218

Grade Mined UG

g/t

3.8

2.8

3.8

3.6

4.2

Ore Processed

kt

389,415

427,380

401,715

1,548,486

1,600,884

Recovery

%

95.4

95.4

95.4

95.6

95.7

Gold Produced

oz

41,335

34,565

37,562

156,166

149,697

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

8

WASSA -Recent cost performance and outlook

Q4 2019 costs

  • Cost of sales per ounce decreased 4% to $799 for Q4 2019 from $836 in the same period in 2018
  • Cash operating cost per ounce remained consistent at $615 compared to $614 in Q4 2018
  • All-inSustaining Cost per ounce increased 3% to $959 from $933 for the same period on 2018 mainly due to an increase in sustaining capital expenditure
  • Capital expenditures for Q4 2019 totaled $21.7m compared to $13.9m in Q4 2018 due to investment in the paste fill plant, increase in spending on mobile equipment, electrical upgrades and the pump station project.

FY 2019 costs

  • Cost of sales per ounce decreased 9% to $813 for FY 2019 from $898 in 2018
  • Cash operating cost per ounce remained in line with 2018 at $633
  • AISC per ounce of $922 increased 4% from 2018

Cash operating costs and AISC

1,061

959

933

941

760

655

732

614

552

615

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Cash Operating Cost (US$/oz)

AISC (US$/oz)

Unit costs

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2018

FY 2019

FY 2018

UG Mining Cost

$/t ore

34

32

34

35

34

Processing Cost

$/t ore

26

19

20

24

20

G&A Cost

$/t ore

11

9

10

10

10

Cash Operating Costs

$/oz

615

732

614

633

629

AISC

$/oz

959

1,061

933

922

886

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

9

WASSA -Opportunity to capitalise on latent plant capacity and geological upside

Improving geological understanding

  • Ongoing investment toincrease drill densityto determine optimal stope sequencing
  • Target 12 months of definition drilling ahead of 2021 mining

Increasing stope availability & mining flexibility

  • Ongoing investment in development toincrease stope availability
  • Paste plant construction started in H2 2019
    • Commissioning expected in H2 2020
    • Capital cost: $23m ($13.5m in 2020)
    • Operating cost:$5-7 per tonne

Higher mining rates unlock increased gold production

  • Long term target to increase mining rate to 5,000tpd(from current rates around 4,000tpd). Strengthening of mining fleet required: purchase of loaders, jumbo and 60t trucks
  • Plant capacity 7,800tpd - c.50% utilisation

Wassa long section plotting 2020 mining areas

N

Mined out pits

S

In Grey, mined out stopes/pits

In Blue, stopes and development for 2020

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

10

PRESTEA

OPERATIONAL CHANGE UNDERWAY

Prestea -Recent production performance and outlook

Q4 2019 - operating detail

  • 11.3koz produced in Q4 2019, in line with Q4 2018
  • The underground grade increased 37% QoQ to 6.9g/t with stope S12 showing improved mining execution and lower dilution
  • Initiative to separate development waste from ore removed 9kt of waste from being processed in Q4
  • Underground mining volumes were lower than anticipated due to blasted ore being locked up in stope S13, some of this ore is expected to be released in Q1 2020 when mining the adjacent stope S14

FY 2019 - operating detail

  • FY 2019 production decreased primarily due to a 38% decrease in open pit production and a 35% decrease in underground production
  • Open pit grade increased 30%
  • Underground production decreased 35% YoY as a result of a 45% decrease in head grade due to a combination of higher dilution and ore loss

Production

8415

4578

3030

7198

4781

6652

7344

3870

6412

6555

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Underground production (ounces)

Open pit production (ounces)

Operating data

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2018

FY 2019

FY 2018

Ore Mined

kt

146,845

220,569

61,929

646,254

502,266

(Open Pit and UG)

Ore Processed

kt

151,830

221,414

209,182

719,449

1,301,976

Grade Processed

g/t

6.9 UG

5.0 UG

8.6 UG

5.58 UG

10.12 UG

1.5 OP

1.6 OP

1.0 OP

1.56 OP

1.20 OP

Recovery

%

86.0

86.9

84.9

85.7

86.8

Gold Produced

oz

11,336

14,827

11,284

47,603

75,087

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

12

PRESTEA -Recent cost performance

Q4 2019 costs

  • Costs of sales per ounce decreased 31% to $2,101 for Q4 2019 from $3,054 in the same period of 2018 due primarily to a decrease in mine operating expense related to less throughput from open pits
  • Cash operating costs decreased 13% from $1,867 from the same period in 2018 and 26% from the previous quarter
  • All-InSustaining cost increased 2% to $2,202 from $2,164 in the same period in 2018 due to a lower availability of underground ore

FY 2019 - costs

  • Costs of sales per ounce increased 10% to $1,848 for FY 2019 from $1,681 in the same period of 2018
  • Cash operating costs per ounce increased 15% to $1,484 from the same period in 2018
  • All-InSustaining cost increased 24% to $1,937 from $1,558 in the same period in 2018

Cash operating costs and AISC

2,164

2,143

2,202

1,865

1,630

1,867

1,677

1,616

1,463

1,249

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Unit costs

Cash Operating Cost (US$/oz)

AISC (US$/oz)

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2018

FY 2019

FY 2018

UG Mining Cost

$/t ore

210

164

281

195

240

Processing Cost

$/t ore

44

28

34

33

24

G&A Cost

$/t ore

21

13

18

17

11

Cash Operating Costs

$/oz

1,616

1,249

1,867

1,484

1,292

AISC

$/oz

2,202

1,630

2,164

1,937

1,558

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

13

PRESTEA -Alimak mine plan optimised to reduce dilution

CSA independent review - Observations

Initial recommendations

Insufficient geological &

Poor definition of reef position

Develop geotechnical block

H2 2019 definition drilling

geotechnical data

model

complete

Raise height contributes to poor

Low equipment availability

Consider alternative mining

Purchase critical equipment

geotechnical conditions

methods

Prestea Underground - Planned mining areas to Q4 2021

N

17 to 21L Decline

17L

17L LHOS

vent raise to 17L

Short alimaks

21L

24L Fwd vent loop

24L-21L ore pass

Mined

24L

S1 to S8

S16

S19

S22

S13

24L north SLOS

N3 N2N1

Long alimaks

In Green, stopes to be mined in 2020

In Blue/purple, stopes to be mined in 2021

Improvement initiatives - 2020 plan

Level 24 - Operating changes

  • Reduce Alimak stope height
  • Use of a narrower Alimak platform

Level 17 - Introducing a new level

  • New operating level
  • Establish longhole stope mining methodology

Potential benefits of change

  • Reduce the mining execution risk
  • Reduce dilution
  • Faster stope cycle time
  • Increased flexibility
  • Improved ore volumes

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

14

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q4 & FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

(US$'000s)

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

% Change

FY 2019

FY 2018

% Change

Gold Revenues

66,061

57,339

15%

264,737

273,017

(3)%

-

Wassa

53,551

44,109

21%

203,820

183,078

11%

-

Prestea

12,510

13,230

(5)%

60,917

89,939

(32)%

Cost of sales excluding depreciation & amortization

49,232

57,565

(14)%

186,340

223,729

(17)%

Depreciation & amortization

8,464

7,824

8%

29,054

33,939

(14)%

Mine operating margin

8,365

(8,050)

100%+

49,343

15,349

100%+

-

Wassa

20,066

13,018

54%

76,563

48,750

57%

-

Prestea

(11,701)

(21,068)

44%

(27,220)

(33,401)

23%

Income/(loss) before tax

(59,644)

(10,369)

475%

(50,535)

(11,721)

331%

-

Wassa

16,566

11,179

48%

67,467

43,387

56%

-

Prestea

(69,493)

(20,559)

238%

(87,962)

(34,342)

156%

-

Corporate & other

(6,717)

(989)

579%

(30,040)

(20,766)

45%

Income tax expense

9,715

1,525

100%+

27,439

12,350

100%+

Net Loss attributable to Golden Star Shareholders

(62,434)

(9,318)

(100)%+

(67,434)

(18,123)

(100)%+

Basic Loss per share (EPS)

(0.57)

(0.09)

100%+

(0.62)

(0.21)

70%

Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to Golden Star Shareholders

5,975

(5,211)

100%+

17,910

(1,916)

100%+

Adjusted income/(loss) per share (AEPS)

0.05

(0.05)

100%+

0.16

(0.02)

100%+

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

16

PRESTEA IMPAIRMENT

  • Following the conclusion of the independent review of the underground Management observed changes in:
    • Cash flow reflecting adjustments to key mine planning assumptions
    • Cost and working capital assumptions
  • The value of Prestea was determined by a discounted cash flow analysis of the indicative life of mine model
  • Life of mine model developed solely for impairment testing purposes and is management's best estimate of the recoverable value of Prestea's assets at December 31, 2019
  • Impairment test concluded Prestea value lower than its previous carrying value, resulting in an impairment charge of $56.8m
  • Prestea asset value is now balanced by liabilities and working capital for a net carrying value of zero

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

17

NET CASH FLOW BRIDGE - 2019 net cash movement

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

18

EXPLORATION

EXPLORATION -Extending mineralisation at Wassa Deeps

2,000 m

19350N

19200N

19000N

18900N

18700N

18500N

N

Mined out pits

19400N

BSDD19004

14.8m @ 2.6 g/t

m

BSDD19-396D1

1,500

14.3m @ 6.2 g/t

BSDD19-396D2

BSDD19-394D3

15.9m @ 4.5 g/t

25.6m @ 4.1 g/t

BSDD19-388D3 25.2m @ 3.3 g/t 4.3m @ 12.2 g/t 29m @5.5 g/t 6m @12.6 g/t 8.4m @ 6.5 g/t

BSDD19-388D3 32.5m @ 5.3 g/t 4.8m @ 5.7 g/t

OPEN

All drill holes represent H1 2019 drilling

S

BSDD19-394D2 22.7m @ 8.9 g/t

BS18DD394D1 13.9m @ 3.2 g/t 17.6m @ 34.1 g/t 15.7m @ 4.1 g/t

BSDD19-400M 19.5m @ 5.4 g/t

OPEN

BS18DD392D3 12.8m @ 2.1 g/t 22.4m @ 2.5 g/t 7.7m @ 3.7 g/t

2019 Group exploration results

  • Exploration activity focussed largely on Wassa
  • 62,350 metres of infill andstep-out drilling completed
  • Assay results were announced November 13, 2019, this demonstrated thathigh-grade mineralisation extends more than 1km south of the underground infrastructure
  • Deposit remains open to the south and at depth
  • Improved understanding of the orebody due to infill drilling
  • Confirmed continuity of the grade and thickness

2020 Exploration outlook

  • Following the 2019 drilling programme an update of the Resource and Reserve model is expected Q1 2020
  • The 2020 greenfield and brownfield exploration programmes will focus on near mine targets around Wassa and Prestea, as well as on regional exploration targets
  • At Wassa, drilling will focus on targets in the footwall to the main mining area(B-Shoot) - Targeting mineralisation between the mined out Wassa South East pit and the "deeps"
  • No exploration spend planned at Father Brown in 2020. Resource estimation work and desktop mine design work is ongoing

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

20

WASSA BROWNFIELD -Prospective targets along an existing haul road

SAK & Ballyebo Prospects

SAK

Wassa Plant

Capacity: 7,800 tpd

Current utilisation: ~4,000 tpd

Existing GSR Haul Road

85 km long from Wassa to Father Brown

Ballyebo

Wassa Main

Chichiwelli

Indicated Resources: 52 koz (850 kt at 1.9 g/t)

Benso

Abada & Apotunso Prospects

Veining similar to Prestea Historical intercepts including 8 m at 5.48 g/t

Manso North (Angu)

3-5km long gold anomaly (>100ppb) Historical testing - Auger drilling

Indicated Resources: 112 koz (1,200 kt at 2.9 g/t) Under pit intercept 15.5 m at 6.2 g/t

Father Brown

Indicated Resources: 238 koz (982 kt at 7.5 g/t)

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

21

WRAP-UP

A new focus

&

discipline

Opportunities

  • Sustainability| Proven focus on responsible mining to be continued and enhanced. Golden Star has been recognised by industry awards in Ghana and internationally
  • Structural changes| The new management team is implementing a higher level of operating and cost discipline. Implementation of new systems and controls will benefit mine planning, cost optimisation and productivity rates.

WASSA

  • Mining rates are not constrained by plant capacity| Growth opportunity with a low capital intensity. The underground mine is currently generating a little in excess of 4kt/day with plant capacity of c.8kt/day.
  • Exploration| Potential for depth extension towards the south and in the footwall to the main mining areas. Drilling targeting resource and reserve growth is ongoing

PRESTEA

  • Transformation|Investment in an optimised Alimak process and a new mining methodology on a new production level will unlock higher mining rates and reduce dilution. Positioning Prestea for improved cost performance.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

  • Growth & diversification|The company has capacity to operate additional assets. Our focus is on diversifying the portfolio with cash generative African gold mines

2020

Outlook

  • Guidance|Production guidance of 195-210koz at and AISC of $1,080-1,180/oz implies some modest improvement on 2019 guidance.
  • Underlying change| Guidance belies the underlying operational change that will be delivered in 2020. Productivity will improve at both operations

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

22

THANK YOU - Q&A

CONTACT US

Michael Stoner

Investor Relations & Business Development

+44 020 3667 8810 investor@gsr.com

NYSE American: GSS |TSX: GSC

Appendix

GOLDEN STAR - Overview

Two producing gold

mines

Management & strategy change

195-210koz

2020 Production Guidance

Creating shared value

Focused on sustainability 98% Ghanaian workforce

Exploring

The full potential of the

Wassa complex

$1,080-1,180/oz

2020 AISC Guidance2

Strong cash balance

$53m1

Net debt $53m

Turnaround

Optimising Prestea

Reserves & Resources

P&P 1.8 Moz

M&I 5.9 Moz

Inferred 7.2 Moz

1. As at December 31, 2019.

WEST

AFRICA

Prestea

Wassa

Gold Mine

Gold Mine

Father Brown

ACCRA

Satellite Deposit

TAKORADI

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

2.

See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

25

3.

Employees in 2018, from most recent corporate responsibility report

MANAGEMENT-Refocusing the head office in London

Andrew Wray

Chief Executive Officer

  • Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in May 2019, member of the Board of Directors since October 2018
  • Previously CEO of La Mancha Group
  • Served as CFO at Acacia Mining
  • Worked at JP Morgan Cazenove in the Corporate Finance team with over 15 years advising mining companies

André van Niekerk

Chief Financial Officer

  • As announced October 2019, André has decided that he will not be making the move to London. Paul Thomson will take over the CFO position after the release of the 2019 results
  • Joined Golden Star in 2006 - 5 years in Ghana as Head of Finance and Business Operations
  • Appointed CFO in April 2014, previously Financial Controller

Graham Crew

Chief Operating Officer

  • Appointed Chief Operating Officer in July 2019, previously on the Board of Directors from October 2018 to July 2019
  • Strong track record of transforming operations, with 25 years of operational, technical and corporate experience including the roles of General Manager at Barminco and General Manager at Acacia Mining

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

Peter Spora

Head of Growth & Discovery

  • Joined November 2019
  • Most recently served as the Head of Discovery at La Mancha
  • Previously Head of Discovery at Acacia Mining
  • Peter is a geologist with 25 years of experience in discovery and business development roles

Nathalie Lion Haddad

Head of People

  • Joined in September 2019
  • Over 20 years experience in HR, previously working for Sherritt International, LG Electronics and BHP in organizational effectiveness roles, as Director of Human Resources and as anin-country HR lead

Philipa Varris

Head of Sustainability

  • Joined the executive team in January 2020 having run the environment, sustainability and health & safety functions since 2011
  • Previously held environment, health, safety and community management roles in the mining sector for over 20 years, throughout Ghana, Australia and Papua New Guinea

26

PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT-Two gold mines 40km apart in Southern Ghana

Wassa Quick Facts (100% BASIS)

Ownership

90% GSR (Wassa)

10% Ghana government

Transition to

2017

underground mining

M&I Mineral Resources

3.4 Moz contained ounces

Grade - 2.4g/t (4.3g/t underground)

Inferred Mineral

6.4 Moz

Resources

Grade - 3.8g/t

P&P Mineral Reserves

1.5 Moz

Grade - 2.5g/t (3.95g/t underground)

Processing Plant

CIL (capacity 7,800 tpd)

Current utilisation 51%

Gold Recovery

95.7%

Mining Type

Underground (Longhole)

Ramp capacity 5ktpd

2017A 137 koz

Production

2018A 150 koz

2019A 156 koz

2020E 155-165 koz

2017A - $880

|AISC not reported

Cash Cost | AISC

2018A - $629

|AISC not reported

US$/oz(1)

2019A - $633

| $922

2020E - $620-660 | $930-990

Prestea Quick Facts (100% BASIS)

Ownership

90% GSR (Prestea/Bogoso) 10%

Ghana government

Transition to underground

H2 2018

mining

M&I Mineral Resources

2.6 Moz contained ounces

Grade - 3.5g/t (16.8g/t underground)

Inferred Mineral Resources

701 koz

Grade - 7.2g/t

317 koz

P&P Mineral Reserves

Grade - 11.6g/t (11.9g/t

underground)

Processing Plant

CIL (capacity 4,000 tpd)

Gold Recovery

87.4%

Mining Type

Underground (Alimak)

Shaft capacity 1.5ktpd

2017A

130 koz

Production

2018A

75 koz

2019A

48 koz

2020E 40-45 koz

2017A

$632 |AISC not reported

Cash Cost | AISC

2018A

$1,292 |AISC not reported

US$/oz(1)

2019A

$1,484 | $1,937

2020E $1,400-1,550 | $1,650-1,850

WEST

AFRICA

Prestea

Wassa

Gold

Gold

Mine

Mine

Father Brown

ACCRA

Satellite

Deposit

Father Brown

Satellite Deposit

TAKORADI

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

27

CORPORATE SUMMARY -(NYSE:GSS | TSX:GSC | GSE:GSR)

Market Information

Key Shareholders3

Ownership Breakdown3

US$

C$

Share price1

$2.96

$3.89

Shares in Issue2

109m

Options2

3.6m

Market Capitalisation1

$323m

$429m

NYSE share price performance

6.00

7,000,000

5.00

6,000,000

(US$)

4.00

5,000,000

4,000,000

price

3.00

(shares/day)

La Mancha Holdings

31.1%

Condire

8.8%

Franklin Templeton

5.0%

Invesco Advisers, Inc.

4.8%

Van Eck Associates Corp

3.6%

Lyxor Funds Solutions S.A.

2.5%

Renaissance Technology LLC

2%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd

1.8%

Merk Investments LLC

1.7%

Konwave AG

1.7%

Tocqueville Asset Management

1.6%

Retail/Other

23.2%

Institutional

45.7%

La Mancha

31.1%

  • Strong support from the 31% strategic shareholder, La Mancha. A proven and successful investor in the gold sector
  • Recently requested (and was granted) ability to increase their holding to 35%

Share

3,000,000

2.00

2,000,000

1.00

1,000,000

0.00

-

Volume

Analyst Coverage

Beacon Securities | Michael Curran

National Bank | Don DeMarco

CIBC Capital Markets | Bryce Adams

Numis Securities | Justin Chan

HC Wainwright & Co | Heiko Ihle

Scotiabank | Ovais Habib

Volume Price

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

1. As at February 18, 2020

2.

As at February 18, 2019

28

3.

As at January 31, 2020

OUTLOOK-Creating a leading African gold producer

  • Strategy| Refocus the company under the new management team to pursue the growth and optimisation of the existing portfolio of assets and look to business development for further

Long term vision

growth.

  • Vision| The creation of a sustainable mid-tier gold miner operating across Africa.

PrinciplesCore principles| To safely and sustainably generate returns for all stakeholders from a portfolio of African gold mines. New management is focused on creating a Golden Star culture and behaviours that can be rolled out across an enlarged portfolio of assets.

WASSA GUIDANCE

PRESTEA GUIDANCE

155-165koz

40-45koz

Production Guidance

Production Guidance

$620-660/oz

$1,400-1,550/oz

Cash cost

Cash cost

$930-990/oz

$1,650-1,850/oz

Organic growth

&

Optimisation

  • Wassa| A long life gold mine with very significant growth potential. The underground mine is currently generating c.4kt/day with plant capacity of c.8kt/day. Production increases expected to come with a low level of capital intensity.
  • Wassa exploration & growth| Potential for reserve growth through depth extension toward the south and in the footwall to the main mining areas. Targeted drilling started in 2019 and continues through 2020.
  • Prestea optimisation|The focus is currently on near-term operational improvements, while also working through internal studies for the longer-term mine plans. These plans will introduce the longhole mining methodology to a new level in the mine during 2020 and will optimize the Alimak stope heights to reduce dilution and improve cycle time.

AISC1

AISC1

$42-46m

$9-10.5m

Capex Guidance

Capex Guidance

GROUP GUIDANCE - 2020

Approach|Disciplined approach to growth opportunities, targeting new assets that deliver

External growth

immediate cash flow or near-term cash flow.

Diversification|The Company will remain focussed on gold but will look to add new assets

across Africa to improve the geographical diversification of the portfolio.

195-210koz

Production Guidance

$790-850/oz

$55-60m

Cash cost

Capex Guidance

$1,080-1,180/oz

AISC Guidance1

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

1. See note on slide 2 regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

29

CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY & HEALTH AND SAFETY

LEADING PRACTICE

  • Featuredin UN Global Compact Canada Sustainable Development Goals Leading Practice Guide for SDG 1,3 & 81
  • Over 250 workforce safety champions
  • Oil palm plantation supportsover 700 families

LEADERSHIP & PERFORMANCE

  • 95% of leaders completed leadership training
  • 10 safety standards developed by workforce
  • TRIFR of 1.3 in line with peer group
  • Near miss reporting 3 times better than in 2017
  • Systems enhancement ongoing
  • Noreportable environmental incidents
  • 100% conformanceto statutory monitoring and regulatory guidelines

MALARIA

  • Least cases in 7 years
  • Order of magnitude better than background
  • Case rates less than 0.25 per capita

LOCAL CONTENT

  • Employees53%host community and 98%Ghanaian
  • Contractors54%host community

PARTNERSHIP

  • Community MOUestablishedfor Wassa operations
  • World Environment Daycelebrations

WORLD GOLD COUNCIL

  • Golden Star is a member of the World Gold Council ("WGC")
  • The WGC recently disclosed its Responsible Gold Mining Principles ("RGMPs") - to which Golden Star aligns its approach to business:
    1. Ethical conduct
    2. Understanding our impacts
    3. Supply chain
    4. Safety & Health
    5. Human rights & conflict
    6. Labour rights
    7. Working with communities
    8. Environmental stewardship
    9. Biodiversity, land use & mine closure
    10. Water, energy and climate change

NYSE AMERICAN: GSS| TSX: GSC

1. Details available on the Company website , or here http://www.gsr.com/responsibility/SDG/default.aspx

30

Disclaimer

Golden Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 16:09:04 UTC
