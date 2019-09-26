Goldin Financial : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY 0 09/26/2019 | 06:18pm EDT Send by mail :

INTRODUCTION On 26 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Vendor, entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement pursuant to which the Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, and the Vendor conditionally agreed to sell, the Sale Shares, which represent the entire issued share capital of the Target Company at the Consideration of HK$4,598 million. THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT Set out below are the principal terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Date 26 September 2019 Parties Silver Shine Global Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the Purchaser Goldin Investment Intermediary Limited, as the Vendor Assets to be acquired Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase, and the Vendor conditionally agreed to sell, the Sale Shares, which represent the entire issued share capital of the Target Company as at the Completion Date. Details of the Target Group are set out in the section headed ''Information of the Target Group and the Property'' below. The Sale Shares shall be acquired by the Purchaser free from all encumbrances as at the Completion Date. Consideration and payment terms The Consideration for the Sale Shares is HK$4,598 million, which shall be payable in cash by the Purchaser to the Vendor on the Completion Date. The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Purchaser and the Vendor on normal commercial terms with reference to (i) the net asset value of the Target Group on debt-free/cash-free basis, save for the Outstanding Land Premiums; (ii) the market value of the Property as at 26 September 2019 of approximately - 3 - HK$4,908,000,000 as appraised by an independent valuer subject to any outstanding land premium installment payments of the Property; and (iii) the recent development of the office leasing market in Hong Kong. The Consideration shall be funded by internal resources of the Group and/or external financing. Conditions precedent Completion is conditional upon the fulfilment (or waiver, where applicable) of the following conditions on or before the Long Stop Date: the Company having obtained all approvals required for the Purchaser to carry out the transactions contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement in accordance with the Listing Rules, including but not limited to the Independent Shareholders' approval on the Purchaser entering into the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder at the SGM; the Purchaser having completed due diligence with respect to the Target Group and the Property pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the results of which being satisfactory to the Purchaser; and the Purchaser being reasonably satisfied that all representations, warranties and undertakings of the Vendor contained in the Sale and Purchase Agreement remain true and correct in all material respects. Except for condition (a) referred above, the Purchaser may in its sole discretion and by written notice to the Vendor waive any of the conditions set out above. If any of the conditions above has not been fulfilled or waived on or before the Long Stop Date (or such later date as the Vendor and the Purchaser may agree), all rights and obligations of the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement shall cease and terminate (other than clauses in relation to, amongst others, confidentiality, notices, amendment, assignment, governing law and dispute resolution). Completion Completion shall take place on the later of (i) 20 December 2019; and (ii) the day which is five Business Days after fulfilment (or waiver, where applicable) of all the conditions precedent to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, or such later date as the Vendor and the Purchaser may agree in writing. Upon Completion, the Target Company will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and its financial results will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Enlarged Group. - 4 - Indemnity by the Vendor Subject to Completion occurring, without limiting any other rights or remedies the Purchaser may have, the Vendor must indemnify the Purchaser against all costs, charges and expenses incurred by it or any loss which has been suffered by the Purchaser and which arises from or in connection with the Acquisition, including but not limited to any construction costs in connection with the Property and any set off determined pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement to ensure that the Target Group is sold on a debt- free/cash-free basis save for the Outstanding Land Premiums. INFORMATION ON THE TARGET GROUP AND THE PROPERTY The Target Company is a company incorporated under the laws of the BVI with limited liability, and is principally engaged in equity holdings. As informed by the Vendor, the original acquisition cost of the Land Parcel is HK$858,200,000. Goldin Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Target Company, is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, and is principally engaged in property investment and currently owns the legal and beneficial title to the Property as its principal/sole asset. The Property is located at 7 Wang Tai Road, Kowloon Bay. Modification approval for the change of land use of the Property from industrial use to commercial use was granted on 8 January 2018 and a general building plan with bonus gross floor area of 1,045.12 square metres was approved by the Building Department on 22 January 2019. Consents to the commencement of the pile cap and superstructure were obtained on 10 May 2019 and 2 August 2019, respectively, to allow for commencement of building construction. The Property is currently under reconstruction and will be redeveloped into an office premises building. The redevelopment of the Property has commenced for more than two years as at the date of this announcement and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The total gross floor area of the Property will be approximately 38,484 square metres at maximum with a total lettable area of approximately 34,691 square metres at maximum. As at the date of this announcement, the foundation works on the Property were substantially completed and is anticipated to be fully completed around November 2019. - 5 - Set out below are certain unaudited financial information of the Target Group for each of the two years ended 31 March 2018 and 2019, respectively. For the For the year ended year ended 31 March 2019 31 March 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (approximate) (approximate) (Note) Net profit before taxation 739,408 832,394 Net profit after taxation 739,408 833,544 Note: The Target Company was incorporated on 3 January 2019. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2018 represents the financial information of Goldin Global. The unaudited consolidated net assets of the Target Group as at 31 August 2019 amounted to approximately HK$1,683 million. INFORMATION ON THE PURCHASER AND THE VENDOR The Purchaser is a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability, and is principally engaged in investment holding. The Purchaser is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Vendor is a company incorporated under the laws of the BVI with limited liability, and is principally engaged in investment holdings. As at the date of this announcement, the Vendor is ultimately owned as to 60% by Mr. Pan and as to 40% by Infinite Blossom Limited, an independent third party of the Company. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION The Group is principally engaged in (i) property development and investment; (ii) winery and wine related business; (iii) provision of factoring services; and (iv) financial investments business. Office decentralization will continue to be a major trend in the office leasing market in Hong Kong driven by the high rent of office space in traditional core business areas such as Central, Wan Chai/Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui, which have incentivized many corporations to seek relocation to the office submarket for lower rents, such as Kowloon East district. The Group's investment property, Goldin Financial Global Centre, is a premium grade-A office building located in Kowloon East and since its opening in late - 6 - 2016, increasing office leasing contracts has been concluded, bringing a considerable rental income to the Group. During the year ended 30 June 2019, the Group recognised the rental income and revenue from property management services of approximately HK$161.0 million, representing a growth of approximately 90.3% as compared to the previous year. As disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019, the Group is negotiating with prospective tenants who are internationally well-known enterprises and the occupancy rate of offices at the Goldin Financial Global Centre is expected to rise steadily. The Acquisition would enable the Group to increase its land bank and office property investment in addition to the Goldin Financial Global Centre and expand its footprint within Kowloon Bay, thereby consolidating its position in the Kowloon East district, which is in line with the business focus of the Group. Further, upon completion of redevelopment, the Property is expected to generate sustainable rental income to the Group which in turn could enhance the Shareholders' return. Having considered the above, the Directors (excluding the independent non-executive Directors whose view will be formed after considering the advice of the independent financial adviser) are of the view that the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (including the basis of determining the Consideration) are fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As at the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Vendor is a company owned as to 60% by Central Source Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Superior Mansion Limited which is in turn wholly-owned by Mr. Pan, and as to 40% by Infinite Blossom Limited, an independent third party of the Company. As Mr. Pan is the Chairman of the Board, an executive Director and a controlling shareholder of the Company who, together with his associates, hold 4,953,884,634 Shares, representing 70.86% of the issued share capital of the Company, the Vendor is an associate of Mr. Pan and thus a connected person of the Company. Therefore, the Acquisition also constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under the Listing Rules. - 7 - GENERAL The SGM will be convened by the Company for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Save for Mr. Pan and his associates, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, none of the Shareholders is required to abstain from voting on the relevant resolutions regarding the entering into of the Sale and Purchase Agreement at the SGM. Save for (i) Mr. Pan who has a material interest in the Sale and Purchase Agreement; and (ii) Mr. Tang Yiu Wing and Ms. Gao Min who did not attend the Board meeting, none of the Directors had abstained from voting on the Board resolutions approving the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder pursuant to the Listing Rules and the bye-laws of the Company. An Independent Board Committee has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders on the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. An independent financial adviser will be appointed to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders as to whether the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement are fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms and in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and as to how to vote on the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder at the SGM. A circular containing, among others, (i) further details on the Acquisition; (ii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its advice and recommendations in respect of the Acquisition; (iii) a letter from the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders containing its advice and recommendations in respect of the Acquisition; (iv) property valuation report on the Property; and (v) a notice convening the SGM will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 21 October 2019 in accordance with the Listing Rules. Completion of the Sale and Purchase Agreement is subject to the fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of the conditions precedent thereto, and accordingly may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings: ''Acquisition'' the proposed acquisition of the Sale Shares by the Purchaser pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement ''associate(s)'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules ''Board'' the board of Directors - 8 - ''Business Day(s) (a) day(s) (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and days on which a tropical cyclone warning No. 8 or above or a ''black rainstorm warning signal'' is hoisted in Hong Kong at any time between 9 : 00 a.m. and 5 : 00 p.m.) on which banks are generally open for business in Hong Kong ''BVI'' the British Virgin Islands ''Company'' Goldin Financial Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange ''Completion'' completion of the Acquisition pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement ''Completion Date'' the date on which Completion takes place ''connected has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules person(s)'' ''Consideration'' the consideration for the Sale Shares ''Director(s)'' director(s) of the Company ''Enlarged Group'' the Group and the Target Group upon Completion ''Goldin Global'' Goldin Financial Global Square Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, which owns the legal and beneficial title to the Property ''Group'' collectively, the Company and its subsidiaries ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ''Independent Board the independent board committee of the Board (comprising all Committee'' the independent non-executive Directors) established to advise the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Sale and Purchase Agreement - 9 - ''Independent all Shareholders other than Mr. Pan and his associates Shareholders'' ''Land Parcel'' New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 5948 located at 7 Wang Tai Road, Kowloon Bay which is owned by Goldin Global as at the date of this announcement ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''Long Stop Date'' 31 December 2019 (or such later date as the Vendor and the Purchaser may agree) ''Mr. Pan'' Mr. Pan Sutong, being the Chairman of the Board, an executive Director and a controlling Shareholder as at the date of this announcement ''Outstanding Land the outstanding land premiums in the aggregate amount of Premiums'' HK$1,292,154,700 to be paid by the Target Group to the Hong Kong Lands Department in accordance with the payment schedule issued therefrom ''Property'' the Land Parcel under redevelopment, including the foundation works which were substantially completed as at the date of this announcement ''Purchaser'' Silver Shine Global Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, being the purchaser of the Sale Shares ''Sale and Purchase the conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 26 September Agreement'' 2019 entered into between the Purchaser and the Vendor in relation to the Acquisition ''Sale Shares'' the entire issued share capital of the Target Company ''SGM'' the special general meeting to be convened by the Company for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder ''Share(s)'' ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company ''Shareholder(s)'' the holder(s) of the Share(s) ''Target Company'' Solar Time Developments Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability - 10 - ''Target Group'' the Target Company and Goldin Global ''Vendor'' Goldin Investment Intermediary Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the BVI with limited liability, being the vendor of the Sale Shares ''%'' per cent. By order of the Board Goldin Financial Holdings Limited 高銀金融（集團）有限公司* Pan Sutong Chairman Hong Kong, 26 September 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Pan Sutong, JP (Chairman), Mr. Zhou Xiaojun, Mr. Huang Rui and Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley as the executive Directors; and Hon. Shek Lai Him Abraham (GBS, JP), Mr. Wong Wai Leung Joseph, Mr. Tang Yiu Wing and Ms. Gao Min as the independent non-executive Directors respectively. for identification purposes only - 11 - Attachments Original document

