Goldin Financial : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

to restrain the Lawfully Appointed Directors from interfering with Smart Edge's relationships with the property manager of the Office Property, the tenants of the Office Property, Smart Edge's auditors and its banks; to restrain the Lawfully Appointed Directors from holding themselves out as directors, officers or representatives of Smart Edge; and damages.

On 27 July 2020, the Purported Receivers and the Purported New Directors procured Smart Edge to take out the Summons seeking an order in substantially the same terms as per (A) to (C) above as set out in the Writ. The first hearing of the Summons was heard on 31 July 2020 (the ''31 July Hearing'').

At 31 July Hearing, the Court was asked to make an immediate interim order against the Lawfully Appointed Directors as per the terms as set out in the Summons (the ''Application'').

The Purported Receivers and the Purported New Directors alleged, inter alia, that the Purported Receivers and the Purported New Directors were duly appointed. The Lawfully Appointed Directors resisted the Application and maintained, inter alia, that there was dispute over the purported board replacement in Smart Edge and the Purported Receivership. Having heard submissions from both parties, the Court dismissed the Application.

The Court gave further directions in relation to the set of the Legal Proceedings commenced by the Lawfully Appointed Directors against inter alios the Purported Receivers and the Purported New Directors, which will be heard together with the Summons on a date to be fixed.

The Company will issue further announcement(s) to provide updates on the above matters as and when required pursuant to the SFO and the Listing Rules.

Shareholders of and potential investors in the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Pan Sutong, JP (Chairman), Mr. Zhou Xiaojun, Mr. Huang Rui and Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley as the executive Directors; Mr. Ma Lai Chee, Gerald (Vice Chairman) as the non-executive Director; and Hon. Shek Lai Him Abraham (GBS, JP), Mr. Wong Wai Leung Joseph, Mr. Tang Yiu Wing and Ms. Gao Min as the independent non-executive Directors respectively.