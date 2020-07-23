Log in
GOLDIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(530)
Goldin Financial : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

07/23/2020 | 12:15am EDT

GOLDIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

高 銀 金 融（集 團）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 530)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors ("Director(s)") of Goldin Financial Holdings Limited as of the date hereof are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Pan Sutong (Chairman)

Mr. Zhou Xiaojun

Mr. Huang Rui

Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley

Vice Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Ma Lai Chee, Gerald

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Hon. Shek Lai Him Abraham (GBS, JP)

Mr. Wong Wai Leung, Joseph

Mr. Tang Yiu Wing

Ms. Gao Min

There are four Board committees. Membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Board

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Corporate

Committee

Governance

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Pan Sutong

Member

Chairman

Mr. Zhou Xiaojun

Member

Mr. Huang Rui

Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley

Member

Member

Mr. Ma Lai Chee, Gerald

Hon. Shek Lai Him

Chairman

Abraham (GBS, JP)

Mr. Wong Wai Leung,

Chairman

Member

Member

Joseph

Mr. Tang Yiu Wing

Member

Chairman

Ms. Gao Min

Member

Member

Member

Hong Kong, 23 July 2020

* for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Goldin Financial Holdings Limited published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 04:05:09 UTC
