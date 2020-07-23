Goldin Financial : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

GOLDIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

高 銀 金 融（集 團）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 530)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors ("Director(s)") of Goldin Financial Holdings Limited as of the date hereof are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Pan Sutong (Chairman)

Mr. Zhou Xiaojun

Mr. Huang Rui

Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley

Vice Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Ma Lai Chee, Gerald

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Hon. Shek Lai Him Abraham (GBS, JP)

Mr. Wong Wai Leung, Joseph

Mr. Tang Yiu Wing

Ms. Gao Min

There are four Board committees. Membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Board Audit Remuneration Nomination Corporate Committee Governance Director Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr. Pan Sutong Member Chairman Mr. Zhou Xiaojun Member Mr. Huang Rui Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley Member Member Mr. Ma Lai Chee, Gerald Hon. Shek Lai Him Chairman Abraham (GBS, JP) Mr. Wong Wai Leung, Chairman Member Member Joseph Mr. Tang Yiu Wing Member Chairman Ms. Gao Min Member Member Member

Hong Kong, 23 July 2020

* for identification purposes only