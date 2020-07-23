Goldin Financial : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

GOLDIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
高 銀 金 融（集 團）有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 530)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors ("Director(s)") of Goldin Financial Holdings Limited as of the date hereof are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Pan Sutong (Chairman)
Mr. Zhou Xiaojun
Mr. Huang Rui
Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley
Vice Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Ma Lai Chee, Gerald
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Hon. Shek Lai Him Abraham (GBS, JP)
Mr. Wong Wai Leung, Joseph
Mr. Tang Yiu Wing
Ms. Gao Min
There are four Board committees. Membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:
|
Board
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Corporate
|
Committee
|
Governance
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Pan Sutong
|
|
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhou Xiaojun
|
|
|
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Huang Rui
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley
|
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Ma Lai Chee, Gerald
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hon. Shek Lai Him
|
|
|
Chairman
|
|
Abraham (GBS, JP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wong Wai Leung,
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
Joseph
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Tang Yiu Wing
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Gao Min
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong, 23 July 2020
* for identification purposes only
Disclaimer
Goldin Financial Holdings Limited published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 04:05:09 UTC