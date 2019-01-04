Goldlion : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31st December 2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

GOLDLION HOLDINGS LIMITED 4th January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

Balance at close of preceding month Description : N/A Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

(1) Stock code :

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

0533

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) : Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) N/A No. of preference shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference No. of other classes shares sharesBalance at close of preceding month

982,114,035

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

Nil

982,114,035

Nil

N/A

Nil

N/A

Nil

N/AIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital (Not Applicable)

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

GrantedMovement during the monthExercised

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

CancelledLapsed

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed (Not Applicable)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding monthDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (Not Applicable)

Currency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)