Goldlion : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31st December 2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
GOLDLION HOLDINGS LIMITED 4th January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Description :
|
N/A
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
Par value
|
capital
|
shares
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
(1) Stock code :
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :
0533
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
No. of preference shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference No. of other classes shares sharesBalance at close of preceding month
982,114,035
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
Nil
982,114,035
Nil
N/A
Nil
N/A
Nil
N/AIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital (Not Applicable)
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
GrantedMovement during the monthExercised
1.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
CancelledLapsed
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed (Not Applicable)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding monthDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (Not Applicable)
Currency of amount outstanding
Class and description 1.
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)