Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the February 19, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GS) securities between February 28, 2014 and December 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Goldman Sachs investors have until February 19, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Goldman Sachs investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd., a Malaysian state-owned investment fund; (2) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigations and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Goldman Sachs's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Goldman Sachs during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than February 19, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005513/en/