Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
01/04 04:00:56 pm
175.05 USD   +3.27%
10:25aGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : In an accumulation phase
2018Ex-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading
RE
2018Market Slide Foils Investors
DJ
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - GS

01/04/2019 | 10:52pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS).

An investigation by the U.S. Justice Department dating back to at least 2016 into the Company’s role as the primary bond underwriter in a multibillion-dollar fraud and money-laundering scheme involving a Malaysian government fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) culminated with former Southeast Asia Chairman, Tim Leissner, pleading guilty to money laundering conspiracy and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges committed “as an employee and agent of Goldman Sachs.” Indictments were also unsealed against a former managing director of the Company, Roger Ng, and Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, relating to the probe.

Recently, the Malaysian government filed a criminal action against the Company, announcing that it is seeking $7.5 billion in reparations, and the Company was sued in a securities class action lawsuit in the U.S. for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws. The Company has also been sued by Abu Dhabi sovereign funds that guaranteed $3.5B in bonds to 1MDB over the Company’s role in the scheme.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Goldman’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Goldman’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Goldman Sachs shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gs/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 310 M
EBIT 2018 12 928 M
Net income 2018 9 839 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 6,77
P/E ratio 2019 6,72
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 63 991 M
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 246 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP4.79%63 991
MORGAN STANLEY1.89%69 494
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)0.12%56 152
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY0.00%26 729
HUATAI SECURITIES2.22%18 455
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC2.42%13 594
