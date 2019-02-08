Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GS FEBRUARY 19 DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - GS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 09:33pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) from February 28, 2014 through December 17, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Goldman Sachs investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Goldman Sachs class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1474.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd., a Malaysian state-owned investment fund; (2) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigations and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Goldman Sachs's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 19, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1474.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      zhalper@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gs-february-19-deadline-rosen-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-the-goldman-sachs-group-inc--gs-300792666.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
09:33pGS FEBRUARY 19 DEADLINE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
PR
03:31aFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Share..
AQ
02/06LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Takes Knife To Commodities Arm -- WSJ
DJ
02/05Fed gives U.S. banks more stress test information, unveils 2019 scenarios
RE
02/05LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Plans Cuts in Commodities Trading as New CEO Digs In -..
DJ
02/05GOLDMAN SACHS : Plans Cuts in Commodities Trading as New CEO Digs In -- Update
DJ
02/05GOLDMAN SACHS : plans cuts in commodities trading unit - WSJ
RE
02/04Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
RE
02/04HSBC, Goldman Sachs Back UK Open-Banking Startup Bud
DJ
02/03Want to Invest in a True 'Value' Fund? Good Luck Finding One -- Journal Repor..
DJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.