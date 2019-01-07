Log in
176.02 USD   +0.55%
01/04GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : In an accumulation phase
2018Ex-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading
RE
2018Market Slide Foils Investors
DJ
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors (GS)

01/07/2019 | 08:02pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

According to data gathered by Bloomberg in 2016, Goldman Sachs was involved in “$18.8 billion of Malaysian mergers and acquisitions over the past five years, making it the top foreign adviser with a 20.5[%] market share.” The business Goldman Sachs’ was involved in Malaysia included raising funds for 1Malaysia Development Berhad (“1MDB”), a Malaysian state-owned investment fund set up in 2009 initially to establish financing for economic and infrastructure deals throughout Malaysia.

As of early 2015, 1MDB has been subject to international criminal and regulatory investigations for potential fraud and money laundering linked to missing payments of $11 billion owed to banks and bondholders. Investigational articles published by the Wall Street Journal throughout 2015 detailed how money was funded from 1MDB to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s 2013 election campaign, with further investigation tracing close to $700 million in deposits in personal bank accounts believe to be held by Najib Razak. Following this investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice implicated two formed Goldman Sachs managing directors along with high-level 1MDB officials and associates for misappropriation of an estimated $4.5 billion from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014.

If you purchased Goldman Sachs stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 241 M
EBIT 2018 12 928 M
Net income 2018 9 779 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 7,02
P/E ratio 2019 6,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 65 114 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 244 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP4.79%65 114
MORGAN STANLEY4.16%71 042
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)2.19%57 313
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY0.00%26 965
HUATAI SECURITIES9.20%19 638
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC4.17%13 624
