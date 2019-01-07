Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Investors (GS)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.” or the
“Company”) (NYSE: GS)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
According to data gathered by Bloomberg in 2016, Goldman Sachs was
involved in “$18.8 billion of Malaysian mergers and acquisitions over
the past five years, making it the top foreign adviser with a 20.5[%]
market share.” The business Goldman Sachs’ was involved in Malaysia
included raising funds for 1Malaysia Development Berhad (“1MDB”), a
Malaysian state-owned investment fund set up in 2009 initially to
establish financing for economic and infrastructure deals throughout
Malaysia.
As of early 2015, 1MDB has been subject to international criminal and
regulatory investigations for potential fraud and money laundering
linked to missing payments of $11 billion owed to banks and bondholders.
Investigational articles published by the Wall Street Journal throughout
2015 detailed how money was funded from 1MDB to Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak’s 2013 election campaign, with further investigation tracing
close to $700 million in deposits in personal bank accounts believe to
be held by Najib Razak. Following this investigation, the U.S.
Department of Justice implicated two formed Goldman Sachs managing
directors along with high-level 1MDB officials and associates for
misappropriation of an estimated $4.5 billion from 1MDB between 2009 and
2014.
If you purchased Goldman Sachs stock, have information, or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite
2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number, and the number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006089/en/