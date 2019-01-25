Goldman CEO : China-US Relations More of a Worry Than Brexit -BBC

--Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Chief Executive David Solomon said while Brexit is a concern, the relationship between the U.S. and China is seen as more of a worry, the BBC reported Friday.

--Speaking about President Trump's effort to rework trade rules, Mr. Solomon said "I think the administration has it right. I think there have been imbalances in the way the U.S. and China have dealt with each other, particularly the openness of China's had with respect to U.S. business," according to the report.

--Mr. Solomon also said that, while the company has frozen its U.K. headcount, it has been adding staff across the European Union, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-46996122

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com